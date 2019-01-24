Maas: Germany backs Guaido

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said that Berlin and the European Union support holding fresh elections in Venezuela after opposition leader Juan Guaido declared himself the country's interim leader.

"We are not neutral," Maas told DW's Oliver Sallet in New York City, adding that Germany "stands on the side of Guaido" as the leader of the National Assembly.

"This is why we we are calling for fresh elections, for the National Assembly to assume responsibility and for the force of constitutional law to be restored to Venezuela. We've made that known together with our European partners and that's going to be our policy in the coming days," Maas said.

"We are not neutral as regards this question, but rather support what Guaido is doing," he added.

Despite twice saying the German stance was not neutral, Maas still appeared to stop short of explicit recognition of Guaido as the country's rightful leader over current President Nicolas Maduro. European countries, unlike the US and several Latin American countries, are yet to formally endorse a change of leadership in Venezuela.

On Wednesday, Guaido declared himself Venezuela's interim president, a move that was immediately supported and recognized by US President Donald Trump, as well as Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Canada and others.

Maduro to close US embassy

Maduro appeared to make good on his move to break off diplomatic relations with Washington, announcing on Thursday that Venezuela's embassy and its consulates in the US would be closing.

In a speech at Venezuela's Supreme Court, Maduro also accused the US of pushing Guaido to attempt a coup d'etat.

He added that he agreed with an appeal from Mexico and Uruguay for there to be talks between Venezuela's government and opposition to find a resolution for the political crisis.

The US State Department on Thursday ordered non-emergency US government employees to leave Venezuela. It also added that US citizens should "strongly consider" leaving the country.

US urges Security Council meeting

The surprise move on Wednesday sparked a wave of reactions around the world, with the US, Canada, Brazil, Argentina and others recognizing Guaido as Venezuela's president.

Russia, China, Turkey, Mexico and Bolivia opposed the move, continuing to pledge their support to Maduro.

On Thursday, the US requested to hold a United Nations Security Council meeting "to discuss the ongoing crisis in Venezuela."

The US Mission to the UN tweeted that it had requested the open meeting be held on Saturday morning. The Venezuela issue is not currently on the Security Council's schedule, and Washington would need the support of at least nine out of the 15 council nations to hold a meeting.

Venezuela on the brink The last straw Violent protests erupted across the country following a Supreme Court decision in late March 2017 to strip the legislative branch of its powers. Amid an international outcry, President Nicolas Maduro reversed the decision, but it was too late. Thousands took to the streets to call for new elections and dozens died in clashes with security forces.

Venezuela on the brink Starvation a growing problem Venezuelans spend more than 30 hours a week waiting in lines to shop, and are often confronted with empty shelves when they finally enter a store. President Maduro blames the crisis on US price speculation. The opposition, however, accuses the Socialist government of economic mismanagement.

Venezuela on the brink Health care crisis 'reminiscent of war zones' In Colombia, Venezuelans are collecting medical supplies to send home, as seen in this picture. Hospitals around the country have compared conditions to those seen only in war zones. As patient deaths rise, health officials have sounded the alarm on the rise of malaria and dengue fever.

Venezuela on the brink Venezuela's Constituent Assembly seizes power from opposition-led congress Venezuela's pro-government constituent Constituent Assembly was established in July of 2017. The new body adopted the authority to pass legislation on a range of issues, effectively taking away the powers of congress, which was under the opposition's control. The move drew wide international condemnation.

Venezuela on the brink Western powers slap sanctions Venezuela's ruling officials In response to the ongoing political crisis, the United States and European Union imposed a series of sanctions against ruling officials. The US has blacklisted members of the Constituent Assembly and frozen all of Maduro's assets that are subject to US jurisdiction. The EU, meanwhile, has banned arms sales to the country and is lining up to freeze assets and impose travel restrictions.

Venezuela on the brink Government victorious in regional elections In October 2017, Venezuela held two votes: regional elections and elections for governors, which were overdue since 2016. The opposition boycotted the vote, but then split, as some candidates and small parties chose to participate. This caused a deep rift within Maduro's opponents. The government went on to sweep the contest, which detractors say was unfair and heavily favored the regime.

Venezuela on the brink Debt default looms Last November the oil-rich, cash-poor nation faced its day of reckoning, as officials met with creditors to hammer out a deal to keep the country from defaulting on its debt — estimated to be up to $150 billion (€127 billion). US and EU sanctions, however, have limited the chance of an agreement. Creditors will almost certainly go after the country's oil reserves.

Venezuela on the brink The 'massacre of El Junquito' In January, Oscar Perez, Maduro's enemy number one, was found by police in the Caracas neighborhood of El Junquito. The ex-cop had been on the run since he launched grenades at government buildings in the wake of the 2017 protests. The government labeled him a "terrorist." Perez and six other rebels were killed in the ambush, which the opposition denounced as an "extrajudicial killing."

Venezuela on the brink Presidential elections scheduled The new National Assembly announced in January that it would grant Maduro's call for snap presidential elections on April 22. The electoral authority, CNE, later moved the date to May 20. The EU, the US and 14 Latin American nations warned that they would not recognize the results. The mainstream MUD opposition alliance boycotted the vote.

Venezuela on the brink Maduro wins ... Maduro was re-elected to a second six-year term on May 20 with about 68 percent of the vote. Turnout was only 46 percent, according to the election body. However, the MUD opposition alliance, which boycotted the vote, put turn out at less than 30 percent. The Organization of American States called the elections neither free nor fair.

Venezuela on the brink ... Guaido assumes power On January 23, 2019, parliament president Juan Guaido declared himself interim president of Venezuela — a move that was quickly recognized by US President Trump. However, Maduro called it a "coup" and insisted he was going nowhere. Author: Kathleen Schuster



Guaido's announcement came as tens of thousands of people took part in protests on Wednesday in rallies both supporting and opposing Maduro's government.

The demonstrations capped several days of anti-government demonstrations during which at least 26 people have died, according to the non-profit Venezuelan Observatory of Social Conflict.

Anger has grown over Venezuela's massive economic crisis, with millions of people fleeing the country in recent years due to rocketing inflation as well as food and medicine shortages.

