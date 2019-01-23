 Opinion: Venezuela at a crossroads | Opinion | DW | 24.01.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Opinion

Opinion: Venezuela at a crossroads

With broad international support, opposition leader Juan Guaido, has declared himself president. How this risky undertaking will end is completely open, writes DW's Uta Thofern.

VeJuan Guaido

In the world's poorest rich country, anything is now possible. A second fall of the Berlin Wall. Another "Arab spring" with all the familiar consequences. A bloodbath. Or the audacious young speaker of parliament Juan Guaido's arrest, an end to the demonstrations and a relapse into the distressing resignation of recent months.

Juan Guaido managed to shift the mood in Venezuela within only a few weeks, which hardly anyone had expected. He managed to give new weight to the freely elected parliament, which had been sidelined by the Chavez state, and he managed to unite the fragmented opposition behind him. And he went to traditionally Chavist slum areas and found support there too. Guaido, who, as a student leader had already sought dialogue with his political opponent's supporters, seemed to be the right man to bring about change. And, according to the constitution, he is at least temporarily the legitimate head of state of Venezuela. This is because President Maduro, who until the beginning of January had been legally in office, owes his recently begun second term to a sham election that goes against all democratic principles.

Read more: Mexicans battling fuel shortage afraid to 'end like Venezuela'

Is US support helpful?

Uta Thofern

Uta Thofern heads DW's Latin America department

Nevertheless, the step he has taken in publicly declaring himself president is more than reckless. The demonstrative support from the US, in particular, is a double-edged sword. The US undoubtedly wields tremendous weight in Latin America, but the history of its intervention policy casts long shadows. Any support it offers provides new arguments for the Chavist hardliners around Maduro and feeds the narrative that Venezuela's misery is only due to a US-led "economic war." The fact that Guaido clearly coordinated his initiative with the US government — only minutes later US President Trump tweeted his recognition — does not make the situation any more straightforward.

Although Guiado was officially recognized as president almost as quickly by the majority of Latin American states, Canada and the secretary general of the Organization of American States, one heavyweight is missing: Mexico. New left-wing populist President Lopez Obrador continues to accept only Maduro as head of state. The European Union is acting cautiously, as the demand for free elections and parliament's clear support does not yet mean Guaido's official recognition.

But it is the support of Russia and China that will be decisive for the Chavist regime's survival. For both, Venezuela is a strategically important toehold for extending their geopolitical power in the American continent. Both have been financing the state apparatus in Caracas with generous loans for years, and a large part of Venezuela's gigantic oil reserves have already been hocked. Only recently, Russia carried out military exercises in Venezuela and flew in fighter jets

Read more: Nicolas Maduro and Vladimir Putin: United by oil, isolation

The security apparatus will be decisive

Should US foreign policy be able to command more than loud saber rattling and have also discreetly reached an agreement with China, or at least attempt to do so now, there would be hope for a peaceful resolution in Venezuela. But the likelihood of this happening is small.

In the coming hours and days, everything will depend on the reaction of the notorious "colectivos," the Chavist thugs, and the secret service. The military's attitude is unclear. Defense Minister Padrino has not appeared in public and simply twittered that the soldiers would not support a self-proclaimed president but would defend Venezuela's constitution and sovereignty. This was not a declaration of support for Maduro.

In Venezuela, anything is now possible.

Watch video 02:32
Now live
02:32 mins.

Venezuela: Guaido swears self in as interim president

DW recommends

Venezuela crisis: Key players and institutions

Venezuela has been thrust into renewed crisis. DW looks at the key players and how the country reached breaking point. (24.01.2019)  

Uprising shows instability of Nicolas Maduro's Venezuela

A small group of Venezuelan soldiers have apparently failed in their attempt to overthrow the regime. Observers say the uprising demonstrates how unstable Venezuela's political situation has become. (22.01.2019)  

Mexicans battling fuel shortage afraid to 'end up like Venezuela'

The new Mexican government is battling the mafia's massive theft of gasoline. But the consequences are a lack of fuel, growing unrest among the population — and a deadly blaze that resulted from desperate siphoning. (20.01.2019)  

Venezuela crisis: How the world sees it

Venezuela is in the midst of a political crisis after opposition politician Juan Guaido declared himself president. DW takes a look at how countries in South America and beyond reacted to the move. (24.01.2019)  

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido declares himself acting president

Opposition leader Juan Guaido has declared himself acting president after urging supporters to take to the streets in an effort to oust President Nicolas Maduro. The US swiftly signaled its support for the move. (23.01.2019)  

Nicolas Maduro and Vladimir Putin: United by oil, isolation

Venezuela's economy is in a downward spiral, and the country owes Russia billions. Caracas may seem like an unequal partner for Moscow at first glance, but an increasingly isolated Russia is keeping its friends close. (06.12.2018)  

For Venezuela HIV patients, lack of medicine 'a death sentence'

Venezuela's economic crisis as left the country's health system on the verge of collapse. Amid a shortage of medication, HIV patients are succumbing to secondary infections, despite doctors' best efforts. (14.02.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Venezuela: Guaido swears self in as interim president  

Related content

Venezuela Juan Guaido, vorläufiger Präsident in Caracas

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido declares himself acting president 23.01.2019

Opposition leader Juan Guaido has declared himself acting president after urging supporters to take to the streets in an effort to oust President Nicolas Maduro. The US swiftly signaled its support for the move.

Members of Lima Group declare support for Juan Guaido 24.01.2019

Members of the Lima Group have offered statements of support to Juan Guaido's interim presidency of Venezuela. Among them were Colombian President Ivan Duque, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland.

Venezuela Anti-Regierungs-Proteste in Caracas

Venezuela crisis: Key players and institutions 24.01.2019

Venezuela has been thrust into renewed crisis. DW looks at the key players and how the country reached breaking point.

Advertisement

DW Perspectives

Symbolbild Twitter Facebook (picture-alliance/dpa)

DW's netiquette policy

DW offers its readers, listeners and viewers the opportunity to engage in a discussion on dw.com, Facebook, Twitter and other online platforms - but you need to observe certain rules. 