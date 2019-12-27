  1. Skip to content
Thofern Uta Kommentarbild App

Uta Thofern

Coordinates strategies and topics for online, TV and social-media content in Spanish and for Brazil.

When the Berlin Wall came down, Uta Thofern had been just three days in her first radio job in Luxembourg. Ever since then, global news has had her in its thrall...

After a stint at Berlin broadcaster RIAS, Uta moved to the state of Thuringia in 1992 and became head of news at the newly founded public broadcaster MDR. There, she was in charge of a mixed team from the East and the West, first in radio, then TV.

Many countries in Latin America are also familiar with new beginnings after the overthrow of a dictatorship, while some are still hoping for one. When she first came to DW as radio editor-in-chief for German/English, Uta already knew the region because of her many backpacking trips between Havana and Punta Arenas. She was then in charge of the Spanish and Brazilian online services before the multimedia services for the region were consolidated.

Argentina: Pro-Morales Demonstration

Opinion: Tipping toward chaos in Latin America

Opinion: Tipping toward chaos in Latin America

Peaceful protests were greeted by the iron fists of security forces. DW's Uta Thofern sees democracy trembling in 2020.
Thofern Uta Kommentarbild App
Uta Thofern
Commentary
Politics
December 27, 2019
Protesters with Chilean flags in Santiago, Chile

Chile's new constitution must come quicker

Chile's new constitution must come quicker

It is good there is cross-party agreement on the need for a new constitution — but more speed, please, says Uta Thofern.
Thofern Uta Kommentarbild App
Uta Thofern
Commentary
Politics
November 17, 2019
A protester stands in front of a fire in Santiago, Chile

Opinion: Latin America needs solidarity

Opinion: Latin America needs solidarity

As much of Latin America is on fire with protest, some simple truths would be worth keeping in mind, says Uta Thofern.
Thofern Uta Kommentarbild App
Uta Thofern
Commentary
Politics
October 29, 2019
Mexiko Journalist Ricardo Monlui Cabrera image with flowers

Mexico: A country to despair over

Mexico: A country to despair over

Mexico can be deadly for working journalists. But all Mexicans live with the same insecurity, says Uta Thofern.
Media
February 19, 2019
Venezuelans hold a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government

Opinion: Venezuela at a crossroads

Opinion: Venezuela at a crossroads

Opposition leader Guaido has declared himself president. There is no knowing how this will end, writes Uta Thofern.
Thofern Uta Kommentarbild App
Uta Thofern
Commentary
Politics
January 24, 2019
Venezuela Nicolas Maduro

Venezuela's Maduro has lost all legitimacy

Venezuela's Maduro has lost all legitimacy

As President Nicolas Maduro begins his second term, it seems the last vestiges of democracy in Venezuela are gone.
Politics
January 9, 2019
