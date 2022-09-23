UN Permanent Security Council

The permanent members of the UN Security Council are the five states to which the 1945 UN Charter grants a permanent seat on the council. They are China, Russia (formerly the Soviet Union), France, the UK, and the US.

The permanent members of the United Nations Security Council (also known as the Permanent Five, Big Five, or P5) are the five sovereign states to which the 1945 UN Charter grants a permanent seat on the UN Security Council. These members are: China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States.