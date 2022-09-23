UN Permanent Security Council

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The permanent members of the United Nations Security Council (also known as the Permanent Five, Big Five, or P5) are the five sovereign states to which the 1945 UN Charter grants a permanent seat on the UN Security Council. These members are: China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has urged UN Security Council members to "send a clear message" to Russia to stop making "nuclear threats." Russia, he said, had added "fuel to the fire" by announcing a troop call-up. Russia said Western countries had become party to the conflict by supplying weapons to Kyiv.
The US says hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians have been forcibly taken to Russian-held territory or the Russian Federation. The allegation, made at a UN Security Council meeting, appears to back up Ukraine's long-held claims of forced deportations.