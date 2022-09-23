Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

UN Permanent Security Council

The permanent members of the UN Security Council are the five states to which the 1945 UN Charter grants a permanent seat on the council. They are China, Russia (formerly the Soviet Union), France, the UK, and the US.

The permanent members of the United Nations Security Council (also known as the Permanent Five, Big Five, or P5) are the five sovereign states to which the 1945 UN Charter grants a permanent seat on the UN Security Council. These members are: China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

US urges UNSC to reject Russia's 'nuclear threats'

US urges UNSC to reject Russia's 'nuclear threats' 23.09.2022

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has urged UN Security Council members to "send a clear message" to Russia to stop making "nuclear threats." Russia, he said, had added "fuel to the fire" by announcing a troop call-up. Russia said Western countries had become party to the conflict by supplying weapons to Kyiv.
Ukraine-Russia updates: 'Referendums' to annex Ukrainian territory begin

Ukraine-Russia updates: 'Referendums' to annex Ukrainian territory begin 23.09.2022

Ukraine and the West have described the Russia-organized vote as a "sham." The so-called "referendums" in the Luhansk, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions will take place across five days. DW has the latest.
US says Russia 'shredding' global order at UN Security Council

US says Russia 'shredding' global order at UN Security Council 22.09.2022

US Secretary of State Blinken directly challenged Russia with allegations of war crimes in Ukraine. Blinken told UN Security Council members they should not let Putin "get away with it."
US: Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians deported

US: Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians deported 08.09.2022

The US says hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians have been forcibly taken to Russian-held territory or the Russian Federation. The allegation, made at a UN Security Council meeting, appears to back up Ukraine's long-held claims of forced deportations.

US accuses Moscow of deporting Ukrainians to Russia

US accuses Moscow of deporting Ukrainians to Russia 08.09.2022

The US says Russia has used "filtration points" to interrogate and deport up to 1.6 million non-combatants seen by Moscow as "threatening" to its invasion of Ukraine.

Why is North Korea aiming to strengthen ties with Russia?

Why is North Korea aiming to strengthen ties with Russia? 22.08.2022

Shunned by the international community, Moscow and Pyongyang see benefits in collaborating on laborers and trade. Russia has also started to support the North in the United Nations.
UN fails to reach deal to extend Taliban travel ban exemptions

UN fails to reach deal to extend Taliban travel ban exemptions 20.08.2022

Thirteen Taliban leaders were permitted to travel despite sanctions so that they could meet foreign officials abroad. Russia and China had argued this should be allowed to continue, but other countries disagreed.
UN Security Council agrees to extend Syria aid deliveries

UN Security Council agrees to extend Syria aid deliveries 12.07.2022

After a US-Russia deadlock, the UN Security Council has agreed to extend a cross-border transfer of aid from Turkey to rebel-held areas of Syria — but only for six months, as demanded by Moscow.
UN powers bicker, fail to extend Syria aid deliveries

UN powers bicker, fail to extend Syria aid deliveries 08.07.2022

Both the United States and Russia said they wanted to extend an aid scheme for Syria, but they clashed on how long the extension would last. In the end, no resolution was passed on getting aid to millions of people.

Ukraine's President Zelenskyy demands UN expel Russia

Ukraine's President Zelenskyy demands UN expel Russia 29.06.2022

Ukraine's President Zelenskyy has urged the United Nations to expel Russia as a member, and label it a terrorist state. He addressed the UN Security Council, after a Russian missile struck a shopping mall, killing at least 18 people.
In Idlib, humanitarian aid is Russia's political football

In Idlib, humanitarian aid is Russia's political football 27.06.2022

Millions in Syria depend on aid coming through a northern border crossing. On July 10, the UN Security Council votes whether to keep it open. The decision may hinge not only on Syria, but also on the Ukraine war.

China, Russia reportedly block UN statement on Myanmar crisis

China, Russia reportedly block UN statement on Myanmar crisis 28.05.2022

The UN Security Council sought to address ongoing violence in Myanmar since the February 2021 military coup ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi. Over 1,800 people have been killed in the aftermath.
China, Russia veto UN resolution on tougher North Korea sanctions

China, Russia veto UN resolution on tougher North Korea sanctions 27.05.2022

The 13-2 vote in favor of the resolution was not enough to secure its adoption as Beijing and Moscow have veto-rights. The US said the rejection means Pyongyang "will feel free to take further escalatory actions."
Iraq: UN envoy urges politicians to end stalemate to prevent unrest

Iraq: UN envoy urges politicians to end stalemate to prevent unrest 18.05.2022

In a UN Security Council briefing, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert said the streets in Iraq could "boil over" if political leaders were unable to end a political stalemate that has gripped the country for over seven months.

UN seeks to force explanations for Security Council vetoes

UN seeks to force explanations for Security Council vetoes 26.04.2022

The five permanent members of the UN Security Council, the US, the UK, France, China and Russia have veto power. A new resolution seeks to spotlight how and why these members exercise that power.
Ukraine: UN Security Council lacks teeth

Ukraine: UN Security Council lacks teeth 16.04.2022

As a permanent member of the UN Security Council, Russia can veto any resolution condemning its actions in Ukraine. In which case, the Ukrainian president Zelenskyy asks, what is the point of the Council?
Show more articles