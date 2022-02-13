Oliver Sallet learned the journalist's craft at the Deutsche Journalistenschule in Munich. He later studied politics at the London School of Economics and Political Science with a focus on globalization, politics and economics. He has worked in the main editorial office of Bayerischer Rundfunk (Bavarian Broadcasting) in Munich as well as reporting from Berlin for Tagesschau, the news show presented by Germany's public broadcaster ARD.

For DW, Oliver Sallet has reported as a crisis correspondent from all over Europe, including from the main locations where the refugee crisis of 2015 played out. He has also covered pivotal polls such as the US presidential elections in 2016 and the Brexit referendum in the United Kingdom. Stints in Brussels and DW's Berlin studio followed. Since 2018, Oliver Sallet has been reporting for DW from Washington and the United States.