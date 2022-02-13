  1. Skip to content
Oliver Sallet

US foreign policy, trans-Atlantic relations, NATO, migration, radicalism

Oliver Sallet reports as a senior correspondent for DW from Washington and the United States.

Oliver Sallet learned the journalist's craft at the Deutsche Journalistenschule in Munich. He later studied politics at the London School of Economics and Political Science with a focus on globalization, politics and economics. He has worked in the main editorial office of Bayerischer Rundfunk (Bavarian Broadcasting) in Munich as well as reporting from Berlin for Tagesschau, the news show presented by Germany's public broadcaster ARD.

For DW, Oliver Sallet has reported as a crisis correspondent from all over Europe, including from the main locations where the refugee crisis of 2015 played out. He has also covered pivotal polls such as the US presidential elections in 2016 and the Brexit referendum in the United Kingdom. Stints in Brussels and DW's Berlin studio followed. Since 2018, Oliver Sallet has been reporting for DW from Washington and the United States.

Stories by Oliver Sallet

United States President Joe Biden, right, and Chancellor Olaf Scholz of Germany, left, conduct a joint press conference in the East Room of the White House

What can the US expect from Germany?

What can the US expect from Germany?

As Russian forces mass on Ukraine's border, the White House has sharpened its rhetoric. Oliver Sallet reports.
Politics
February 13, 2022
Guantanamo Bay camp

Guantanamo: Twenty years on

Guantanamo: Twenty years on

DW's Oliver Sallet reports from US naval base and detention camp in Guantanamo Bay set up after the 9/11 attacks
Politics
January 15, 2022
03:24 min
Military police guard Taliban and al Qaeda detainees at Guantanamo detention facility

The 'forever prisoners' of Guantanamo

The 'forever prisoners' of Guantanamo

The notorious US prison camp on Cuban territory turns 20 on January 11. Oliver Sallet reports from Guantanamo Bay.
Politics
January 11, 2022
A crowd of peoplewith banners march at a remembrance demonstration for George Floyd

US police reform campaign

US police reform campaign

One year after George Floyd’s death, civil rights campaigners in the US are marching for police reform.
May 25, 2021
02:56 min
external

US employers struggle to find workers

US employers struggle to find workers

As the US economy roared back after the pandemic, employers have a hard time staffing their businesses.
Business
May 21, 2021
02:04 min
external

US: Texas eases restrictions

US: Texas eases restrictions

The governor of Texas has loosened restrictions in response to falling infection rates.
Politics
March 11, 2021
02:17 min
