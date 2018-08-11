 Colombia accuses ELN rebels of recruiting child soldiers | Americas| North and South American news impacting on Europe | DW | 12.08.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Americas

Colombia accuses ELN rebels of recruiting child soldiers

Judges have issued arrest warrants for 16 ELN commanders for maintaining the group's "criminal activity" with children. Fragile peace talks have been cast into doubt after the guerillas kidnapped police and soldiers.

ELN rebels

Colombian judges have issued arrest warrants for 16 commanders of the left-wing guerrilla National Liberation Army (ELN) for recruiting children.

Prosecutors said Sunday they had evidence that at least 71 children between the ages of 7 and 17 had been recruited by the militant group, but noted the figure could be much higher.

The children were made to carry long-range weapons during forced marches as well as guard detainees and kidnapped victims, according to court documents.

"The guerilla group maintains its criminal activity with the forced use of children and adolescents," prosecutors said in a statement.

  • A demonstration for peace in Colombia (Kaeufer/Moser)

    Colombia's long struggle for peace

    Difficult path toward peace

    The 2016 signing of the peace accord between the Colombian government and FARC rebels was a major, but not final, step towards ending the decades-long conflict. The deal remains a controversial topic in the country and took center stage during the presidential election.

  • Jorge Eliecer Gaitan (Public Domain)

    Colombia's long struggle for peace

    Land owners vs. farmers

    The conflict's origins date to the 1920s and a struggle over land ownership, which claimed thousands of lives. The 1948 murder of Jorge Eliecer Gaitan (photo), a liberal politician, threw the country into deep crisis. A result was the formation of a number of resistance groups; the Colombian army launched a campaign against "communist farmers."

  • Kolumbien Camilo Torres (picture-alliance/AP Photo)

    Colombia's long struggle for peace

    FARC and ELN

    The Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) and the National Liberation Army (ELN) were founded in 1964. The former wanted to break up the monopoly of land ownership, whereas the ELN formed out of a radical student movement and ideas of liberation theologians such as Camilo Torres (photo). The Colombian government fought both groups with the support the United States.

  • Kolumbian paramilitary member 2000 (Carlos Villalon/Liaison/Getty Images)

    Colombia's long struggle for peace

    Paramilitary groups

    The conflict deepened in the 1980s with the introduction of right-wing paramilitary groups in the service of the landowners against FARC. Both sides were closely linked to drug cartels. Four presidential candidates and countless left-wing politicians were murdered by paramilitaries between 1986 and 1990.

  • Ingrid Betancourt (AFP/Getty Images)

    Colombia's long struggle for peace

    Ingrid Betancourt kidnapped

    In February 2002, the government cut off peace negotiations with FARC after guerrillas hijacked a domestic flight. Days later, the rebels struck again, kidnapping presidential candidate Ingrid Betancourt. Alvaro Uribe went on to win the election that May and escalated military operations against FARC, ruling out further negotiations. He was re-elected in 2007. Betancourt was released in 2008.

  • Juan Manuel Santos Friedensgespräch FARC (Reuters)

    Colombia's long struggle for peace

    Peace talks begin

    Juan Manuel Santos was elected president in 2010. Two years later, a law concerning compensation for victims of violence and the return of land came into effect. Peace talks between the government (photo) and FARC officially began that November.

  • Colombians celebrate the ceasefire in Bogota (Getty Images/AFP/G. Legaria)

    Colombia's long struggle for peace

    Ceasefire

    At midnight on August 29, 2016, the permanent ceasefire came into force. "A new chapter in Colombia's history begins on August 29," Santos wrote on Twitter. "We have silenced the weapons. The war with FARC is over!"

  • Signing of peace treaty in Colombia (picture-alliance/AP Photo/F. Vergara)

    Colombia's long struggle for peace

    Peace deal with FARC

    On September 26, 2016, President Santos and FARC leader Rodrigo Londono, a.k.a. Timochenko, signed the peace treaty, ending the 52-year-old conflict. The signing took place in Cartagena and was attended by 2,500 people.

  • People campaigning against peace deal with FARC (picture alliance/AP Photo/I. Valencia)

    Colombia's long struggle for peace

    Setback

    Distrust in FARC manifested itself in a pre-referendum campaign against the peace treaty, led by the conservative ex-president Alvaro Uribe. To the surprise of many observers, a thin majority of Colombians voted to reject the deal on October 2, 2016.

  • Juan Manuel Santos receives Nobel Peace Prize (Getty Images/AFP/T. Schwarz)

    Colombia's long struggle for peace

    Peace Prize for Santos

    The international community threw its support behind the treaty's supporters. Just five days after it was rejected in a referendum, Santos was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. The ceremony took place in Oslo in December 2016.

  • Colombian parliament in Bogota (Getty Images/AFP/G. Legaria)

    Colombia's long struggle for peace

    Parliamentary ratification

    Colombia's parliament ratified the peace treaty on November 30, 2016, following a list of changes to the deal's original language.

  • A UN observer during Colombia's disarmament. (picture alliance/dpa/A. Piñeros)

    Colombia's long struggle for peace

    Disarmament

    FARC rebels gave up their weapons in three phases. On June 27, 2017, at the end of the UN-controlled disarmament process, Santos wrote: "For me and all Colombians, today is a special day. It's a day when weapons were exchanged for words."

  • FARC party leader Rodrigo Londono (Timoschenko) speaks at a congress (picture-alliance/AP Photo/F. Vergara)

    Colombia's long struggle for peace

    The new FARC

    The now disarmed, former rebel group chose to renew itself as a political party and disavow violence during a convention on August 27, 2017. The guerrilla's founder, Rodrigo Londono (photo), was elected the new party's head. He was unable to run for president, however, due to his poor health.

  • Voting booths (Imago/Agencia EFE)

    Colombia's long struggle for peace

    FARC at the polls

    For the first time since the end of the armed conflict, FARC put up its members as candidates in the parliamentary election, which took place on March 11, 2018. The party received just 50,000 votes, but secured five seats in the senate and lower house of parliament, respectively, as guaranteed by the peace treaty. The conservative party of former President Uribe won the election.

    Author: Emilia Rojas Sasse


Elusive peace

The warrants come as the Colombian government attempts to secure a peace deal with the ELN. But the ELN's actions over the past month have thrown negotiations into disarray.

On Friday, Colombia's new president, Ivan Duque, called on ELN rebels to release nine hostages, including three police officers and four soldiers. He threatened to pull the government out of peace negotiations if they failed to do so.

Read more: In Colombia, it's danger to be left-wing

"The message is singular and very clear: if the ELN really has the desire to demobilize, disarm and rejoin [civil society], it must liberate the hostages quickly and without conditions," said Duque.

The ELN is the last recognized armed militant group operating in Colombia after the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) demobilized and transformed into a political party under a 2016 peace deal negotiated by the former president, Juan Manuel Santos.

Watch video 01:48
Now live
01:48 mins.

Colombia's new leader pledges 'corrections' to peace deal

ls/cmk (EFE, dpa. AFP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Colombia's former FARC rebels face political challenges following peace agreement

The weapons are gone, but the political path forward for Colombia's former FARC rebels is still in doubt. Not long before the planned founding of their political party on September 1, the group is facing legal obstacles. (28.07.2017)  

In Colombia, it's dangerous to be left wing

As Colombian voters prepare to cast ballots in a presidential runoff between right-winger Ivan Duque and leftist Gustavo Petro, the latter candidate's supporters face deadly enemies. Mira Galanova reports from Colombia. (16.06.2018)  

Colombia struggles to accept guerrillas' new political role

Colombian guerrilla Timochenko has swapped combat fatigues for grey blazers to run for president. But are voters ready to accept him and his Revolutionary Armed Forces (FARC)? Manuel Rueda reports from Bogota. (29.01.2018)  

Colombia: ELN rebels begin historic truce with Santos government

Colombian guerrilla group the ELN and the country's armed forces have begun a ceasefire after five decades of violence. The truce is the result of ongoing peace talks with the government. (01.10.2017)  

Colombia's long struggle for peace

Colombia's presidential election is an important milestone towards consolidating the peace accord with FARC guerrillas. It was reached after decades of bloody conflict between the state and the FARC guerrilla groups. (26.05.2018)  

WWW links

DW newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Juan Manuel Santos on Conflict Zone  

Colombia's new leader pledges 'corrections' to peace deal  

Related content

Kolumbien | Amtseinführung Ivan Duque

Colombia: Ivan Duque sworn in as new president 07.08.2018

Ivan Duque has been sworn in as Colombia's president. He is the youngest man to ever hold the office. As a protege of former presdident Uriibe, analysts wonder how much of his own man he will be.

Kolumbien Friedenstribunal Pablo Catatumbo, Rodrigo London, Carlos Antonio Lozada

Ex-FARC commanders appear before Colombia's peace tribunal 14.07.2018

More than 30 former guerrillas face allegations of war crimes during five decades of bloody conflict. The historic tribunal was founded under a peace deal.

Kolumbien Ivan Duque in Bogota

Colombia: Pro-business, conservative Ivan Duque wins presidential election 17.06.2018

Conservative Ivan Duque has won the presidential runoff. The pro-business candidate has said he would alter some of the terms of the 2016 peace deal with FARC which ended decades of conflict in the South American state.

News bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 