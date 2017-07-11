G7: Scholz, Biden open summit with Ukraine topping agenda

Leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) are meeting on Sunday in the Bavarian Alps in Germany for the first day of their three-day annual summit.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and US President Joe Biden are set to discuss with the leaders of Canada, France, Italy, Japan and the UK proposals to increase pressure on Russia and extend support for Ukraine.

The sharp rise in food and oil prices across the world, as well as inflation, are on the leaders' agenda too.

Other democracies — Argentina, India, Indonesia, Senegal and South Africa — have been invited to participate in select sessions of the meeting as well. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to address delegates via video link.

What did the leaders say at the summit?

Scholz and Biden opened the summit with a bilateral meeting. Biden complimented Scholz for "stepping up" when he became chancellor and said that Germany was one of Washington's most important allies after the two appeared briefly before the press.

He also said that the G7 states and the NATO alliance must "stay together" in the face of Russia's invasion.

The G7 leaders are also set to tackle climate change, with Germany pressing for the creation of a "climate club" to set practical targets for reducing emissions for the participating countries.

EU Council President Charles Michel said during a press conference at the summit that the EU welcomes the "climate club" proposal from Germany, stressing the need to diversify energy sources and speed up renewable energy infrastructure.

He also highlighted the importance of tackling the food security crisis partly by getting Ukrainian food products to the global market but also by supporting the EU's partners that are most hit by food shortages. Berlin hosted a global conference on Friday to discuss this issue.

Four G7 countries announce ban on Russian gold imports

Shortly before the summit started, London announced in a statement that the UK, along with the US, Japan and Canada, would ban new imports of Russian gold to tighten the economic effect of sanctions on Russia.

The joint action "will directly hit Russian oligarchs and strike at the heart of Putin's war machine," British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in the statement.

Washington said the decision will be formally announced as a G7 move on Tuesday.

