G7 - the "Group of Seven" countries - came together in 1975 as the seven most important industrialized nations at the time.
These seven countries are the US, the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and Canada. In 1998 Russia was added and the group expanded to G8, before it was excluded again in 2014 after Russia's annexation of the Crimean peninsula.
On the final day of the summit in Cornwall, England, G7 leaders made pledges on tackling the coronavirus pandemic, addressing climate change, human rights issues and endorsing a global minimum tax.
On the second day of the G7 summit, world leaders said they will pledge money to rival China's Belt and Road initiative, Beijing's infrastructure investment policy that some US officials have called "debt diplomacy."