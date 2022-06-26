 G7 leaders return to Germany to deal with past failures | Business | Economy and finance news from a German perspective | DW | 26.06.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Business

G7 leaders return to Germany to deal with past failures

The last G7 meeting in Germany took place in the wake of Russia's annexation of Crimea. Seven years later, leaders are back to confront the costly consequences of decisions that led up to the war in Ukraine.

A series of microphones stand in front of a wall with the G7 Germany logo

G7 leaders are meeting in Germany to discuss soaring energy costs, record inflation and harsher sanctions against Russia

Barack Obama relaxes on a bench, his arms stretched out comfortably along its wooden back. In the distance, clouds hide the snowcapped peaks of the Bavarian mountains. In front of him, gesturing confidently in her red blazer, stands the chancellor of  Germany

The famous image of Angela Merkel and the former US president, snapped in 2015 when both were still in power and when Germany last hosted the annual Group of Seven gathering, stirs up a longing for what can feel like a simpler time. The world was not being pummeled by a pandemic, record-high inflation and a war on European soil.

But the idyllic photo distracts from the groundwork that was already being laid back then for the situation the globe finds itself in today. The last G7 summit hosted at the exclusive Schloss Elmau hotel in southern state of Bavaria took place just a year after Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula in 2014.

The move prompted Germany, France, Italy, Japan, the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada — the other members of what was then the G8 — to expel Russia, a fellow member since 1997. Otherwise, there was little meaningful action in response.

Seven years later, the leaders of seven of the world's top industrial powersare gathering once again at a luxury hideout in the German Alps as Russia's military razes Ukrainian cities to the ground.

Angela Merkel, standing in a red blazer, speaks with Barack Obama, seated on a wooden bench, mountains and a green field in the background

Russia was kicked out of the G8 following its annexation of Crimea in 2014, a year before this photo was taken

Pressing questions on Russia

Nearly all topics on this year's agenda lead back to Kyiv. Even as the fighting rages on, leaders are already looking forward, with plans to discuss Ukraine's potential entry into the EU and how to rebuild the country once the war ends.

"The scale of the destruction is enormous," German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in a statement on Wednesday. Billions of euros in funding have already been mobilized, he said. "But we will need many more billions of euros and dollars for reconstruction — and that will take years. That can only be done with combined forces."

Even more pressing will be the matter of sharpening sanctions against Russia, and containing the potential fallout. In March, the EU announced a plan to reduce its significant dependence on Russian gas by two-thirds by the end of the year. Of its own accord, Russia has already cut off gas flows to some member states, for reasons, it says, both technical and political.

"How can we replace the 158 billion cubic meters of gas that Europe needs, and the gas that Asia imports from Russia? In the medium or long term, but also, to the extent possible, in the short term? German government sources said at a briefing about the summit. "[…] This question will play a huge role."

Energy price cap on the table

Even with this major shift in global energy policy taking place, for now Russia remains a key energy exporter to the globe. The position is providing Moscow's war machine with access to ample cash. G7 participants will be searching for ways to disrupt this model, hoping to create more pressure to end the war.

Watch video 02:47

Daunting crises top agenda at G7 summit

A price cap on Russian oil is one idea that will be tossed around. US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has suggested a mechanism that would restrict or ban insurance or financing for Russian oil shipments above a certain amount.

"[This move] would push down the price of Russian oil and depress Putin's revenues, while allowing more oil supply to reach the global market," Yellen told reporters in Toronto on Monday.

Such a mechanism would require international buy-in for the price cap to hold, something G7 participants will be assessing at the summit.

Mounting pressure to act on food security, climate

Governments are eager to act on the high cost of energy, which is contributing to painfully high inflation in many countries and threatening economic growth.

"Since the last G7 summit, growth has seen a clear downward revision and inflation has been revised upward," said the German government sources.

The high cost of consumer goods has been made worse due to the fact that shipments of vital food commodities have been blocked due to the war in Ukraine. Global food security, in particular getting good shipments out of the war-ravaged country, are set to play a "very, very big role" at the G7, according to the sources.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses the World Economic Forum in a video stream at Davos, Switzerland in May 2022

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address the G7 summit by video call

The topic is of particular importance for the developing economies and emerging market nations, like this year's guest attendants, Senegal, South Africa, India, Indonesia and Argentina. With a motto like "Progress towards an equitable world," the pressure is there for leaders to also deliver on topics like food security and climate change, which disproportionately affect the developing world and which have fallen by the wayside amid the war in Ukraine.

Photographers at the event will be eager to snap the image that will define this Elmau summit. It's sure to be less cheerful than the one in 2015. And, instead of a photo, it might just be video footage that in recent months has become customary to see anywhere global leaders gather: the supersized specter of an exhausted leader in army greens, flanked by a blue and yellow flag, begging the world to act.

  • View of Elmau castle over a flowering meadow.

    Fairy-tale castle: G7 convenes at Schloss Elmau

    Location, location, location!

    This aspect is so important, as any real estate agent will tell you, it's worth repeating. Schloss Elmau definitely fulfills these three criteria. The castle is located in Germany near the Austrian border — about 100 kilometers (62 miles) south of Munich in one of the most beautiful regions of the Alps. Its remote placement makes it perfect for those seeking peace and quiet — and heads of state.

  • View from a terrace of Elmau Castle on meadow and mountains in morning fog

    Fairy-tale castle: G7 convenes at Schloss Elmau

    Sunlight? Not important!

    Even when the sun isn't shining, the landscape is radiant. Everywhere on the spacious grounds, guests can find sunbeds and umbrellas, where they can enjoy the landscape in peace. The main house is aptly named The Hideaway, for its retreat-like quality. But there are also plenty of hiding places on the grounds.

  • A lounge in the Hideaway building with armchairs, sofas and tables

    Fairy-tale castle: G7 convenes at Schloss Elmau

    No fear of overcrowding

    The name The Hideaway also fits well because, according to the hotel, only about 35% of the space can be rented, which is rare for such a large hotel. The majority of the space is public space, which is why Schloss Elmau never seems overcrowded. This lounge (pictured) is one of the public areas, and there is also a library, bookstore, clothing store and more.

  • The concert hall of Schloss Elmau with chairs lined up as if ready for a concert.

    Fairy-tale castle: G7 convenes at Schloss Elmau

    Play to stay

    Schloss Elmau also has a concert hall where musicians perform more than 200 concerts a year, which the hotel says makes it one of the largest concert organizers in Germany. One unique aspect is that the musicians who perform here do not receive payment, but can stay in the castle for free. This is what the hotel calls "play to stay." Guests, then, can also enjoy the concerts for free.

  • Barack Obama is sitting on a wooden bench. Angela Merkel stands in front of him and gestures

    Fairy-tale castle: G7 convenes at Schloss Elmau

    A wooden bench with history

    This picture went viral during the last G7 summit at Schloss Elmau in 2015. It shows then-US President Barack Obama sitting on a bench while former German Chancellor Angela Merkel seems to be explaining the ways of the world to him — or perhaps showing him how big the bench is. These days, the bench in front of the hotel has become a popular photo spot.

  • A chair with elephant fabric and a pillow with elephant fabric on a sofa

    Fairy-tale castle: G7 convenes at Schloss Elmau

    Elephants everywhere

    One thing that's not in short supply at Schloss Elmau is an elephant motif, which can be found on fabrics, coasters and more. Castle owner Dietmar Müller-Elmau discovered an Indian fabric with an elephant motif in the corner of a store and was enamored by it. Having lived in India, he knew the elephant was a symbol of good judgment and memory and set out to incorporate it into the hotel's design.

  • The wood-paneled interior of restaurant Luce d'Oro, including tables chairs and smaller tables for handbags

    Fairy-tale castle: G7 convenes at Schloss Elmau

    What's with the small tables?

    With a total of nine restaurants, Schloss Elmau has something for every taste. The crown jewel is the Michelin-starred Luce d'Oro with chef Christoph Rainer. It features meals of up to 12 courses, and every attention to detail is paid. Each table even has a smaller table nearby, just for handbags.

  • The main room of the hamam with a stone platform in the middle

    Fairy-tale castle: G7 convenes at Schloss Elmau

    Plenty of spa options

    Even if this domed room of the Oriental Hammam looks spartan, the entire spa area of the bathhouse is far from it. This is the main room of the 500-meter (5,400 sq ft) spa, with its four treatment rooms, three-domed rooms, two steam baths, an Oriental Tea Lounge and massage treatment options. After all, G7 conversations are sure to prompt a need for some world leaders to take a breather.

  • View of the Retreat building with a river in front and lounge chairs next to the river.

    Fairy-tale castle: G7 convenes at Schloss Elmau

    A hotel in a hotel ideal for the G7

    In 2015, Schloss Elmau launched its G7 optimized hotel within a hotel, called The Retreat. Located 100 meters (about 300 feet) away from The Hideaway, it's approximately half its size with 47 suites, and offers the chance for world leaders to be among themselves. At the G7, each head of state and government gets a handful of rooms for themselves and their aides. The rest stay at The Hideaway.

  • A bedroom of the Summit Suite with a view of the bed and views out the windows on three sides of the room

    Fairy-tale castle: G7 convenes at Schloss Elmau

    With views like this, there's no need for a TV

    With impressive views of the Wetterstein mountains and valley from windows on three sides of each bedroom in The Retreat, watching TV is hardly necessary — although the rooms still have one. Each of the Summit Suites also has a living room, a hallway with storage and a smaller room. Although the hotel has plenty of unique features, its location in nature is truly one of a kind.

    Author: Marco Müller