Kristie Pladson
Image: Björn Kietzmann/DW

Kristie Pladson

Business reporter, editor and moderator with a focus on technology and German economy.

Finding the personal in every business story.

Kristie started at DW as a freelance breaking news reporter during the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic before joining the business team as a staff employee in 2020. She has worked as a reporter, a correspondent at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and as an anchor for DW's daily business news show. She also produces business stories for social media and has a special focus on digital spaces like Big Tech and cryptocurrencies. Kristie came to DW following an internship at Bloomberg News, where she covered Mario Draghi's last days at the European Central Bank.

After Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, Kristie traveled around Germany, producing an award-winning podcast series on how people and businesses were coping with the decision to phase out Russian gas. Her reporting has taken her from the edge of a coal pit in Germany’s rust belt to vineyards along the country's Rhine River, from rainy days at a German food pantry to high-profile parties in snowy Davos, Switzerland.

Kristie is from a small industrial town in the midwestern United States and has lived in Germany since 2014.

Featured stories by Kristie Pladson

A bull statue stands in front of the building of the German stock exchange in Frankfurt,

Why German stock index DAX breaks record as recession looms

Confidence in Germany's 40 biggest firms has little to do with sentiment on the ground.
BusinessMarch 13, 2024
A bitcoin displayed on a keyboard

Bitcoin breaks record: Will the crypto rally sustain?

The price of bitcoin has soared to record highs. But a simultaneous gold rally is sending a mixed message.
BusinessMarch 11, 2024
Oil rig workers on the job in Stavanger, Norway

UN calls for pay cap for workers in 'destructive industries'

Wages should reflect what a worker contributes to society, the UN has said, calling on governments to intervene.
BusinessOctober 20, 2023
Stories by Kristie Pladson

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried leaves Manhattan federal court flanked by police officers

Sam Bankman-Fried: The rise and fall of the FTX crypto mogul

Ex-billionaire cryptocurrency wunderkind, Sam Bankman-Fried, has been sentenced for stealing $8 billion from customers.
BusinessMarch 28, 2024
A view of protesters at Frankfurt Airport

Airport security staff go on strike in Germany

Airlines were forced to cancel over a thousand flights in and out of 11 major airports.
TravelFebruary 1, 202401:20 min
A demonstrator in Erfurt, Germany holds a poster demanding a 4-day workweek

Germany explores 4-day workweek amid labor shortage

Less work, same money, greater productivity. Starting on February 1, 45 firms in Germany are testing a 4-day week.
BusinessJanuary 31, 2024
Google logotype on a smartphone held by a hand with a dark red background

Google accused of placing ads on sanctioned web pages

Piracy, porn and sanctioned sites — Google's ad business is putting big brands on controversial pages, a study says.
BusinessNovember 29, 2023
weapons and rockets on display

How cryptocurrency fueled Hamas' terror attack on Israel

A crackdown on cryptocurrency accounts linked to Hamas has reignited scrutiny of the digital assets.
BusinessOctober 15, 2023
Laborers carry vegetable sacks as they wade through flooded water after heavy monsoon rain in Lahore, Pakistan

How's the weather? The question businesses want answered

As weather becomes more extreme, forecasting is helping businesses avoid damage and increase profits.
BusinessSeptember 27, 2023
