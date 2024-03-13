Kristie Pladson

Kristie started at DW as a freelance breaking news reporter during the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic before joining the business team as a staff employee in 2020. She has worked as a reporter, a correspondent at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and as an anchor for DW's daily business news show. She also produces business stories for social media and has a special focus on digital spaces like Big Tech and cryptocurrencies. Kristie came to DW following an internship at Bloomberg News, where she covered Mario Draghi's last days at the European Central Bank.

After Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, Kristie traveled around Germany, producing an award-winning podcast series on how people and businesses were coping with the decision to phase out Russian gas. Her reporting has taken her from the edge of a coal pit in Germany’s rust belt to vineyards along the country's Rhine River, from rainy days at a German food pantry to high-profile parties in snowy Davos, Switzerland.

Kristie is from a small industrial town in the midwestern United States and has lived in Germany since 2014.