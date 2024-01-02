Airport security staff go on strike in Germany

TravelGermanyAirport security staff go on strike in GermanyTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoTravelGermanyKristie Pladson | Gasia Ohanes02/01/2024February 1, 2024Airport security staff went on strike in Germany, after negotiations for better pay and benefits stalled. Airlines were forced to cancel over a thousand flights in and out of eleven of the country's major airports, with many more delayed.https://p.dw.com/p/4bwHCAdvertisement