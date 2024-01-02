  1. Skip to content
Airport security staff go on strike in Germany

Kristie Pladson | Gasia Ohanes
February 1, 2024

Airport security staff went on strike in Germany, after negotiations for better pay and benefits stalled. Airlines were forced to cancel over a thousand flights in and out of eleven of the country's major airports, with many more delayed.

