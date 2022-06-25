  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Protests in Iran
China
Mathias Mogge
Image: Christoph Papsch/Welthungerhilfe

Mathias Mogge

Skip next section Stories by Mathias Mogge

Stories by Mathias Mogge

Protesters at the 2021 G7 in Cornwall, UK with a sign reading "G7 Act Now"

Climate justice must be more than a promise

Climate justice must be more than a promise

The G7 countries should finally take responsibility for the climate crisis — and act on it.
Mathias Mogge
Mathias Mogge
Guest commentary
Nature and Environment
June 25, 2022
Go to homepage