 Where′s the moon? And other things Germans asked Google in 2018 | News | DW | 28.12.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Where's the moon? And other things Germans asked Google in 2018

Chemnitz, the FIFA football World Cup, a lunar eclipse and a reality TV star's suicide: Google searches revealed what was on German minds in 2018.

Google germany under a magnifying glass

As 2018 draws to a close, Germany's Google annual trends provided a snapshot of the most important topics accross the country and what drew German curiosity.

A look at the top searched questions and topics shows that Germans cared a lot about big international events such as the World Cup, were looped into controversial domestic news topics like the Chemnitz riots, and also needed help with day-to-day things like getting rid of wasps.

The World Cup

The summer's FIFA World Cup in Russia was the most searched topic in the world in 2018. And the home of the soon-to-be deposed world champions was no different. The tournament also featured in Germany's top searched sports topics.

It also dominated among the "how" questions, with Germans wondering "how many times has France been world champions?" And the second most-searched question was "how must Germany play to advance." The team was ultimately knocked out in the group stage, to the chagrin of anxious fans.

Watch video 01:35
Now live
01:35 mins.

Germany, defeated in 2018 World Cup, still loved by fans

Daniel Küblböck

The bizarre death of former reality TV star Daniel Küblböck captured the public's attention, landing it as the second-most searched topic. Küblböck was a 2003 contestant on Deutschland Sucht den Superstar — the German equivalent of Pop Idol. He went missing during a holiday cruise. Witnesses said they saw the star jump off the ship.

 

The lunar eclipse

Germany's number 1 news item on Google was thelongest lunar eclipse of the 21st century. The phenomenon was coined 'blood moon' for the color change of the moon, while immersed in the Earth's shadow.

And in the week it was visible over Germany, the top "where" question was indeed "where is the moon."

Read moreLunar mystique: How the moon has inspired art and culture 

Watch video 01:22
Now live
01:22 mins.

The longest lunar eclipse of the century

Chemnitz

The far-right protests in the eastern German city of Chemnitz was the fourth most-searched news topic.

Following the killing of a 35-year-old German in August, thousands of demonstrators took to the streets. A Syrian and an Iraqi stand accused of fatally stabbing the man following an altercation. The demonstrations quickly escalated into xenophobic riots, attended by far-right extremists and known neo-Nazis.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel faced criticizm for taking more than three months to visit the city in the aftermath of the violence.

Read moreChemnitz right-wing riots a 'huge damage to city's image'

  • Chemnitz Demonstration

    How the Chemnitz protests unfolded

    Death sparks demonstrations

    The demonstrations were sparked by a deadly brawl that broke out in the German city of Chemnitz in the early hours of Sunday (August 26). What started out as a war of words resulted in a 35-year-old man being stabbed to death. Hours later, spontaneous, anti-migrant protests took over the streets of Chemnitz.

  • demo against migrants

    How the Chemnitz protests unfolded

    German-Cuban killed

    A German-Cuban man was stabbed in an altercation involving 10 people, several of whom were of "various nationalities," police sources said. The victim, named only as Daniel H., was apparently well-known among various political groups in the area. Two men in their 30s were also stabbed and seriously injured, and a 22-year-old Iraqi and 23-year-old Syrian are in custody over the killing.

  • demo in Chemnitz

    How the Chemnitz protests unfolded

    Police reinforcements called

    By Sunday afternoon, some 800 people had gathered to protest the man's death, including far-right groups. Authorities said the crowd was largely uncooperative and threw bottles at police officers. Police reinforcements had to be called in from nearby cities. The mobilizations were spontaneous and are thought to have surfaced following calls to demonstrate on social media.

  • Chemnitz - Proteste nach Todesfall (Getty Images/AFP/O. Andersen)

    How the Chemnitz protests unfolded

    Misinformation

    German authorities said that that far-right groups spread misinformation on the internet. Among the false claims was that the victim of the knife attack died protecting a woman.

  • demo in Chemnitz

    How the Chemnitz protests unfolded

    Protests and counterprotests

    Thousands of far-right and counterdemonstrators faced off in a second day of protest Monday. Several people were injured as objects and fireworks were hurled. Video footage showed the far-right "Pro Chemnitz" movement holding a banner with a quote from early 20th century poet Anton Günther reading "German and free we aim to be."

  • Counterprotests in Chemnitz

    How the Chemnitz protests unfolded

    'No place for Nazis'

    Counter-demonstrators denouncing right-wing extremism also took to the streets of Chemnitz. Among the protesters were Antifa, who clashed with right-wing demonstrators.

    Author: Louisa Wright


Hambach Forest

The clash between police and environmental activists occupying Hambach Forest was the fifth most-searched news story and one of the most polarizing topics in Germany in 2018.

The ancient woodland was the scene of a months-long standoff between environmental activists and authorities over plans to clear the forest to enlarge a nearby open-pit coal mine, owned by energy giant RWE.

In September and October, police began a large-scale operation to remove the protesters who had set up their camp inside the forest over several years.

Protest against their removal drew support from environmental activists from all over the world.

Read more: Opinion: Hambach Forest a battlefield for the planet's future

  • A green placard reads Hambach forest stays in German at a massive protest against coal in western Germany
    More

    Demanding a coal phaseout: In the thick of Hambach

    Hambi stays: Local slogan, global movement

    At least 6,000 people gathered in the heart of western German coal country Saturday to demand an end to coal use. People from around the world joined forces with a local movement that started back in 2012 with a handful of activists trying to stop the expansion of a brown coal mine and save the last 200 hectares of the millennia-old Hambach Forest. The message was clear: Coal is a global problem.

  • In a massive protest against coal in western Germany, a nine-year-old boy holds a banner that reads coal exit now!
    More

    Demanding a coal phaseout: In the thick of Hambach

    Old and young stand together

    The protestors spanned many ages and walks of life. There were young activists dressed in wigs or hazmat suits, but also families and the elderly. People with reduced mobility followed the march at their own pace. A nine-year-old boy was keen to voice his view on the dirty fossil fuel, telling DW he was worried about his future but expected the authorities to do the right thing and give up coal.

  • Protesters cross a field during a massive protest against coal in western Germany

    Demanding a coal phaseout: In the thick of Hambach

    Time for action

    Demonstrators split up, some continuing the authorized protest while others took direct action to block coal infrastructure. A hundred people tried to stop the diggers at two nearby coal mines; close to 40 people were arrested. Trying to reach the train line, another 1,000 protestors ended up on the nearby A4 highway, resulting in around 250 arrests. Both the diggers and traffic were stopped.

  • A protester lies on the ground after falling. Other protesters help her stand up while police officers watch

    Demanding a coal phaseout: In the thick of Hambach

    Next stop: Coal transport lines

    A third group was determined to block the railway transporting coal from the Hambach mine to the three power plants where it is destined to be burned. They had their work cut out, with police attempting to block the activists from approaching the railway. In the end they had to change their route several times, running through fields and navigating dense forest to reach their target.

  • Police officers on horseback closely follow protesters dressed up with wings and white protection suits

    Demanding a coal phaseout: In the thick of Hambach

    A tense ride

    On route to the rail lines, there were no major clashes with police but the atmosphere was extremely tense. Police officers on horseback followed protesters up to the edge of the forest, preventing them from changing course. Outbreaks of nerves rippled through activists and horses — without it being clear who triggered what.

  • Protesters approach the forest during a massive anti-coal protest in western Germany. Two police officers on horseback watch and many police officers on foot follow protesters

    Demanding a coal phaseout: In the thick of Hambach

    The path narrows

    Once the protesters entered the forest, the situation became more fraught. They had to walk carefully to avoid tripping over branches while dodging the police — who physically shoved them as they approached — or each other as, from time to time, the crowd suddenly surged without warning.

  • Police officers make a barrier inside the forest during a massive anti-coal protest in western Germany. They prevent protesters from going in that direction

    Demanding a coal phaseout: In the thick of Hambach

    Sticking close together

    In the midst of the chaos, activists called for calm, shouting to one another to stick together and remain peaceful. They held on to each other so no one would fall, get lost, or get caught by the police. Others conferred over the best route to proceed toward the rail line.

  • A police officer stands at the edge of a hill. Behind him, protesters have reached the coal train rail line

    Demanding a coal phaseout: In the thick of Hambach

    On target

    Eventually, thousands of protesters arrived at the rail lines. Police officers initially tried to prevent them from climbing down on the tracks, but they were outnumbered. Activists had hung guide ropes down the slopes beforehand, but most people simply slid, ran or tumbled down the bank. Within just a few minutes, the railway was engulfed in a crowd of protestors.

  • Protesters block the Hambach coal train rail line

    Demanding a coal phaseout: In the thick of Hambach

    Sit-in for a break

    After an exhausting two-hour scramble, protesters sat down for a rest. The weather was bitingly cold, but there was an air of cheer as the crowd made itself comfortable on the tracks. For now at least, the energy companies couldn't transport coal from mines to their power plants — a victory celebrated under the watchful eyes of police on the hills above.

  • Protesters block the Hambach coal train rail line

    Demanding a coal phaseout: In the thick of Hambach

    A 24-hour victory

    The police warned that the direct action was illegal, and offered protesters the chance to abandon their blockade without penalties. But most stayed put overnight. Organizers said their protest blocked coal infrastructure for around 24 hours — which they judged a success. The last 50 to leave the protest had chained themselves to the tracks and had to be forcibly evicted one by one.

    Author: Irene Banos Ruiz


Nature calling...

Two animals topped the "what" question. "What to do about oak caterpillars" was the most searched, reflecting the bizarre and disconcerting spread of the oak processionary moth caterpillar across Germany this summer. The infestation closed pre-schools, swimming lakes and public pools. 

"What helps against wasps" came in second, as killing the wasps was not option due to the insect being protected under the Federal Nature Conservation Act. Harming it can result in fines between €5,000 and €50,000 (roughly $5,700 and $57,300).

Read more: Good bees, bad wasps?

And the long specter of Germany's sweltering summer also creeped up in google searches, with answers frantically sought to the question "how long does the heatwave last." 

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

German former 'Pop Idol' star missing after 'jumping into sea'

A German former reality TV contestant who went missing from a cruise ship is thought to have gone overboard. An intensive search and rescue operation with airplanes and helicopters is underway off the coast of Canada. (09.09.2018)  

Stargazers witness longest 'blood moon' of 21st century

People around the world saw the moon turn a deep red as it went through the longest lunar eclipse of the 21st century. While some caught the "blood moon" in all its glory, others were left disappointed by cloudy weather. (28.07.2018)  

World Cup 2018: France's happy end

France celebrated their second World Cup title by beating a passionate Croatia team. In a fantastic and memorable final, France also exorcised their Euro 2016 demons. DW's Pascal Jochem reports from Moscow. (15.07.2018)  

Killer caterpillars: Schools and parks close across Germany after oak tree infestation

Processionary caterpillars, whose hairs can cause rashes and breathing problems, have spread across Germany, residing in oak trees. Some have suggested the infestation is linked to climate change. (09.06.2018)  

Good bees, bad wasps?

Wasps are aggressive and useless, people believe. But wasps are just as important as bees for pollinating our crops, say scientists. They're calling for a public relations campaign to overhaul wasps' bad image. (19.09.2018)  

World Cup 2018: Classy Cavani strikes send Uruguay through

Goals either side of half time from Edinson Cavani carried Uruguay to the last eight and ended Portugal’s chances of winning consecutive major tournaments. But a late injury to Cavani may be a blow to Uruguay’s hopes. (30.06.2018)  

Germany swelters under heat wave

High temperatures and a prolonged drought are disrupting daily life in Germany. Ship cargo on the River Rhine has been reduced by half and fish populations have been threatened by high water temperatures. (26.07.2018)  

German farmers wait for aid, months after drought

During the summer, an exceptional heatwave and dry spell wreaked havoc on the crop yields of German farmers. Emergency state aid was pledged, but bureaucracy has held up the payments, farmers say. (14.12.2018)  

After Germany's World Cup disaster: Where does the DFB go from here?

The German Football Association is facing one of the most decisive periods of its history. Questions about structure, leadership, and development are bound to be at the center of the DFB's focus for some time to come. (22.08.2018)  

Chemnitz right-wing riots a 'huge damage to city's image'

Chemnitz wants to be the European Capital of Culture in 2025. But the recent riots have clouded its reputation. How can culture help the city deal with right-wing extremism, and change perceptions abroad? (11.09.2018)  

Violence in Chemnitz: A timeline of events

A fatal stabbing, calls for far-right protests and counterprotests, clashes in the streets: How could events unfolding in the eastern German city of Chemnitz get so out of hand? DW chronicles what happened. (29.08.2018)  

Hambach Forest: DW fact check

Does RWE have the legal right to cut down the Hambach Forest? Does Germany really need the coal underneath it? Can the country burn it and still meet its climate targets? DW went in search of the facts. (05.10.2018)  

Germany: Thousands protest to save Hambach Forest

Thousands of people have protested to save the last 200 hectares of western Germany's ancient Hambach Forest. The forest is at risk of being felled to allow energy giant RWE to continue its lignite mining operations. (27.10.2018)  

Opinion: Hambach Forest a battlefield for the planet's future

Hambach Forest is sacred ground. It must be left standing as a monument to our folly — and our ability to shift course and do the right thing, says author and environmental activist Bill McKibben. (11.10.2018)  

German police face off with environmentalists on way to Hambacher Forest protest

Officers have ordered 1,000 activists traveling by train to clear Düren station. They are trying to make their way to Hambacher Forest where a massive anti-coal protest is planned for the weekend. (26.10.2018)  

Lunar mystique: How the moon has inspired art and culture

The convergence of a 'blood moon' and an unusually bright red planet Mars in the night sky promises to be a celestial extravaganza for sky watchers. Such cosmic events have been celebrated by artists for millennia. (27.07.2018)  

Angela Merkel finally faces critics in Chemnitz

The German chancellor has defended her refugee policy on a trip to Chemnitz, three months after anti-immigrant riots shook the city. Debating with locals, she first had to explain why it took her so long to visit. (16.11.2018)  

An astronaut's view

In space, German astronaut Alexander Gerst was able to take stunning images of the Earth's surface. Experiments conducted by the international team may also benefit the Earth and its people. (05.06.2018)  

How the Chemnitz protests unfolded

Hundreds of far-right and counterprotesters clashed in Germany's Chemnitz over the death of a 35-year-old German-Cuban. Two men are suspected of having stabbed the victim several times "with no justifiable reason." (28.08.2018)  

Demanding a coal phaseout: In the thick of Hambach

At least 6,000 people protested against lignite extraction in western Germany last weekend, blocking a railway used to transport brown coal from the controversial Hambach mine to power plants. (31.10.2018)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

The longest lunar eclipse of the century  

Germany, defeated in 2018 World Cup, still loved by fans  

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 