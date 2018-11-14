Angela Merkel finally faces critics in Chemnitz

"Why are you here?"

German Chancellor Angela Merkel wasn’t given much time to settle in during a two-hour event organized by a local newspaper in Chemnitz on Friday. While some of the 120 attendees greeted Merkel with applause, others sat with their arms tightly folded as the chancellor entered the renovated factory space.

Even before her arrival, the chancellor's visit had been criticized as "too late." Three months ago, far-right violence, demonstrations and counter-protests put Chemnitz in the headlines around the world.

"Now it’s about seeing what can be done at a federal level, so that the city isn’t always portrayed in a bad light," she said.

Defending her decision to not visit the city in the former East Germany directly after the violent events in August, Merkel said she wanted to avoid further polarization with her presence.

Anger on the streets

The fatal stabbing of a 35-year-old German, allegedly by two asylum seekers, sparked demonstrations that quickly escalated into riots. Among the protesters were well-known far-right extremists. Video footage emerged showing the rioters targeting people they deemed as foreign in appearance. Since August, a Jewish, Persian and Turkish restaurant have all been attacked and the far-right terror group "Revolution Chemnitz" has also been uncovered.

Read more: Chemnitz, Saxony and Germany grapple with far right

How the Chemnitz protests unfolded Death sparks demonstrations The demonstrations were sparked by a deadly brawl that broke out in the German city of Chemnitz in the early hours of Sunday (August 26). What started out as a war of words resulted in a 35-year-old man being stabbed to death. Hours later, spontaneous, anti-migrant protests took over the streets of Chemnitz.

How the Chemnitz protests unfolded German-Cuban killed A German-Cuban man was stabbed in an altercation involving 10 people, several of whom were of "various nationalities," police sources said. The victim, named only as Daniel H., was apparently well-known among various political groups in the area. Two men in their 30s were also stabbed and seriously injured, and a 22-year-old Iraqi and 23-year-old Syrian are in custody over the killing.

How the Chemnitz protests unfolded Police reinforcements called By Sunday afternoon, some 800 people had gathered to protest the man's death, including far-right groups. Authorities said the crowd was largely uncooperative and threw bottles at police officers. Police reinforcements had to be called in from nearby cities. The mobilizations were spontaneous and are thought to have surfaced following calls to demonstrate on social media.

How the Chemnitz protests unfolded Misinformation German authorities said that that far-right groups spread misinformation on the internet. Among the false claims was that the victim of the knife attack died protecting a woman.

How the Chemnitz protests unfolded Protests and counterprotests Thousands of far-right and counterdemonstrators faced off in a second day of protest Monday. Several people were injured as objects and fireworks were hurled. Video footage showed the far-right "Pro Chemnitz" movement holding a banner with a quote from early 20th century poet Anton Günther reading "German and free we aim to be."

How the Chemnitz protests unfolded 'No place for Nazis' Counter-demonstrators denouncing right-wing extremism also took to the streets of Chemnitz. Among the protesters were Antifa, who clashed with right-wing demonstrators. Author: Louisa Wright



The chancellor appealed to residents not to let extremists set the agenda.

"There are people who are worried that perhaps there are too many refugees here," she said. "There are also people who have open prejudices against people who simply look different. You have to draw a line between these two."

Thousands of locals did reject the violence, and are active in counter initiatives.



"This is a good sign," Merkel said. "It’s these people who need to make their voices heard – because they are the majority," she added.

East German legacy

Drawing on her experience growing up in the former GDR, Merkel called on eastern Germans to be more confident. "You have every reason to proud of what you did," Merkel said, referring to the Peaceful Revolution of 1989 which led to the reunification of Germany a year later.

Since then, however, a vicious cycle of historical, political, economic and cultural factors has left many former East Germans feeling left behind.

"I decided for myself, you don't have to go to the Stasi to have a career, however bad the system is," Merkel said. "And you also don't need to persecute people because you've got a political gripe."

Read more: Merkel urges understanding for eastern Germans

Watch video 02:50 Now live 02:50 mins. Share Fear and mistrust in Chemnitz Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/38Lcy In Chemnitz, migrants and far-right fear each other

"I was one of the losers of reunification," one participant, Frau Hausmann, told DW at the event. "Too much of this evening’s discussion is about migration. The pains and the feeling of being left behind was there long before 2015."

"But that’s still no reason to march alongside these far-right demonstrators," she added.

Protests outside

Outside the venue, some 500 anti-Merkel demonstrators, organized by the right-wing group "Pro Chemnitz," had gathered to protest.

Surrounded by a beefed up police presence, their deep chant, "Merkel muss weg!" (Merkel out!) condensed in the biting winter air, unheard by the chancellor inside.

The chant has followed the chancellor relentlessly — particularly since her 2015 decision to accept some 1 million asylum seekers. Her announcement earlier in November that she won’t run again for office in the 2021 election clearly isn’t soon enough for her loudest critics.

Meanwhile, during the discussion, one member of the audience who was handed the microphone for a question, used his moment in the spotlight to call on others to join the demonstrators outside. The chancellor just waited calmly, straightening out her notepad and pen at the podium where she now stood alone.

Watch video 05:23 Now live 05:23 mins. Share Chemnitz against the far right Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/35qjT Chemnitz against the far right

'We can do this'

Migration continued to dominate the debate, with even Merkel admitting that mistakes had been made over Germany's refugee policy. But the mistake wasn't in helping asylum seekers at short notice, she said.

Instead, too little had been done to help resolve the reasons people were fleeing their home countries.

Again, Merkel was also questioned over the sense of her famous "Wir schaffen das" (We can do this) comment at the height of the 2015 migrant crisis.

"What kind of chancellor would I have been to not have said that?" Merkel asked rhetorically.



"Das Schaffen (the work)," she insisted, "it’s not over yet."

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.