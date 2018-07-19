Stargazers witness longest 'blood moon' of 21st century

Thousands of people looked to the skies Friday evening in hopes of catching a glimpse of a complete lunar eclipse that created a so-called "blood moon."

During the eclipse "the moon usually turns a deep, dark red because it is illuminated by light that has passed through the Earth's atmosphere and has been bent back towards the moon by refraction," the British Royal Observatory said.

The fullest eclipse, at 2022 GMT, could be seen from Europe, Russia, Africa, the Middle East, much of Asia and Australia though clouds blocked the moon in some places.

The total eclipse lasted 1 hour, 42 minutes and 57 seconds — the longest lunar eclipse of the 21st century — but a partial eclipse preceded and followed, with the moon spending a total of 3 hours and 54 minutes in the earth's cone-shaped shadow, according to NASA.

The lunar eclipse coincided with another special event — Mars being the closest it's been to earth in 15 years.

Mars appeared at its brightest as it traveled closest to Earth, 57.7 million kilometers (35.9 million miles) away, on its elliptical orbit around the sun.

If observers did see Mars, it would have appeared as an orange-red star close to the moon.

While some stargazers were able to get a front row seat to the lunar eclipse, others struggled to see it at all.

Other efforts were hampered by poor weather conditions, particularly in the UK with many Brits expressing their disappointment on Twitter as clouds set in.

The next lunar eclipse is set to take place from January 20-21 next year but will not be as long as this one.

The mythological moon Fly me to the moon On July 27, 2018 a rare dual celestial phenomenon occurs: a relatively long lunar eclipse or 'blood moon' due to the moon's change in color while shadowed by earth, and the nearest approach of planet Mars in 15 years. The very rare cosmic coincidence will have sky gazers out in force. Since the beginning of time, however, the moon has been revered for its magic, mystery and cultural significance.

The mythological moon Religious symbolism and astrology People have worshipped the moon since the beginning of time, structuring their lives around its patterns and revering its perceived forces. Sometimes time was counted in moons rather than days or months. The bronze Nebra sky disc, found in Saxony-Anhalt in 1999, represents the duality of early astronomy and spirituality. The disc is estimated to be 3700-4100 years old.

The mythological moon The meaning of… In the visual arts, the moon has been used to symbolize a variety of themes: innocence, the Virgin Mary, female sexuality. However, the overwhelming association has always been one of romance. Artists frequently looked to the moon for its magic, as displayed here in Caspar David Friedrich's "Two Men Contemplating the Moon" from 1820.

The mythological moon Immortal muse of the poets The moon has played a pivotal role in literature since time immemorial. In poetry, it's often used to express melancholy and longing — or often solace, as in Johann Wolfgang von Goethe's poem "To the Moon." The opening verse of the poem reads: "Bush and vale thou fill'st again / With thy misty ray / And my spirit's heavy chain / Castest far away."

The mythological moon Howl at the moon The moon may inspire owls and wolves to sing, but humans have also made a habit of howling at it. Famous examples include Matthias Claudius' beloved German lullaby "Gently the Moon has Risen," Elvis Presley's version of Rodgers and Hart's "Blue Moon" and Pink Floyd's seminal 1973 album "The Dark Side of the Moon."

The mythological moon Horror and romance Mark Twain once said "Everyone is a moon, and has a dark side which he never shows to anybody." Since ancient times, legends have abounded about people who turn into wolves at the full moon. The werewolf has been a perennial cinema favorite — as in "The Wolf Man" of 1941, pictured. But the moon has played a role in every genre, including romantic comedies like the 1987 romcom "Moonstruck."

The mythological moon Blockbuster of the century With the historic moon landing in 1969, the moon could well have lost its remaining secrets — and luster. Suddenly people were there, exploring its mysteries first-hand — and even taking photographs. Science, it seemed, had finally conquered the Earth's mysterious satellite.

The mythological moon Eternal mystery But the magic of the moon wasn't destroyed by its human conquest. Indeed, it still continues to inspire, and in 2013 Chinese artist Ai Weiwei and his Danish collaborator Ólafur Elíasson launched their "Moon" project. At www.moonmoonmoonmoon.com people can immortalize their own drawings of the moon. "Leave your fingerprint and see the shared moon grow as others reach out too," implores the website. Author: Philipp Jedicke



law/bw (AP, Reuters)