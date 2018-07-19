 Stargazers witness longest ′blood moon′ of 21st century | Europe| News and current affairs from around the continent | DW | 27.07.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Europe

Stargazers witness longest 'blood moon' of 21st century

People around the world saw the moon turn a deep red as it went through the longest lunar eclipse of the 21st century. While some caught the "blood moon" in all its glory, others were left disappointed by cloudy weather.

Mondfinsternis 2018 | Schweiz (picture-alliance/KEYSTONE/C. Merz)

Thousands of people looked to the skies Friday evening in hopes of catching a glimpse of a complete lunar eclipse that created a so-called "blood moon."

During the eclipse "the moon usually turns a deep, dark red because it is illuminated by light that has passed through the Earth's atmosphere and has been bent back towards the moon by refraction," the British Royal Observatory said.

The fullest eclipse, at 2022 GMT, could be seen from Europe, Russia, Africa, the Middle East, much of Asia and Australia though clouds blocked the moon in some places.

Read more: Lunar mystique: How the moon has inspired art and culture

The total eclipse lasted 1 hour, 42 minutes and 57 seconds — the longest lunar eclipse of the 21st century — but a partial eclipse preceded and followed, with the moon spending a total of 3 hours and 54 minutes in the earth's cone-shaped shadow, according to NASA.

Mondfinsternis 2018 | Türkei (picture-alliance/AA/A. Balikci)

The lunar eclipse coincided with another special event — Mars being the closest it's been to earth in 15 years.

Mars appeared at its brightest as it traveled closest to Earth, 57.7 million kilometers (35.9 million miles) away, on its elliptical orbit around the sun. 

If observers did see Mars, it would have appeared as an orange-red star close to the moon.

Blutmond, Mars und Saturn (picture-alliance/ANN)

While some stargazers were able to get a front row seat to the lunar eclipse, others struggled to see it at all.

Other efforts were hampered by poor weather conditions, particularly in the UK with many Brits expressing their disappointment on Twitter as clouds set in.

The next lunar eclipse is set to take place from January 20-21 next year but will not be as long as this one.

  • red moon with plane flying across it (picture-alliance/Imaginechina/S. Yipeng)

    The mythological moon

    Fly me to the moon

    On July 27, 2018 a rare dual celestial phenomenon occurs: a relatively long lunar eclipse or 'blood moon' due to the moon's change in color while shadowed by earth, and the nearest approach of planet Mars in 15 years. The very rare cosmic coincidence will have sky gazers out in force. Since the beginning of time, however, the moon has been revered for its magic, mystery and cultural significance.

  • a partly green bronze disc with pattern

    The mythological moon

    Religious symbolism and astrology

    People have worshipped the moon since the beginning of time, structuring their lives around its patterns and revering its perceived forces. Sometimes time was counted in moons rather than days or months. The bronze Nebra sky disc, found in Saxony-Anhalt in 1999, represents the duality of early astronomy and spirituality. The disc is estimated to be 3700-4100 years old.

  • a painting with two men looking at the moon

    The mythological moon

    The meaning of…

    In the visual arts, the moon has been used to symbolize a variety of themes: innocence, the Virgin Mary, female sexuality. However, the overwhelming association has always been one of romance. Artists frequently looked to the moon for its magic, as displayed here in Caspar David Friedrich's "Two Men Contemplating the Moon" from 1820.

  • a man in hat and flowing robes reclines on a piece of stone

    The mythological moon

    Immortal muse of the poets

    The moon has played a pivotal role in literature since time immemorial. In poetry, it's often used to express melancholy and longing — or often solace, as in Johann Wolfgang von Goethe's poem "To the Moon." The opening verse of the poem reads: "Bush and vale thou fill'st again / With thy misty ray / And my spirit's heavy chain / Castest far away."

  • Mythos Mond Bildergalerie Sänger Elvis Presley 1956

    The mythological moon

    Howl at the moon

    The moon may inspire owls and wolves to sing, but humans have also made a habit of howling at it. Famous examples include Matthias Claudius' beloved German lullaby "Gently the Moon has Risen," Elvis Presley's version of Rodgers and Hart's "Blue Moon" and Pink Floyd's seminal 1973 album "The Dark Side of the Moon."

  • Mythos Mond Bildergalerie Filmstill aus Der Wolfsmensch 1941 von George Waggner

    The mythological moon

    Horror and romance

    Mark Twain once said "Everyone is a moon, and has a dark side which he never shows to anybody." Since ancient times, legends have abounded about people who turn into wolves at the full moon. The werewolf has been a perennial cinema favorite — as in "The Wolf Man" of 1941, pictured. But the moon has played a role in every genre, including romantic comedies like the 1987 romcom "Moonstruck."

  • Mythos Mond Bildergalerie Astronaut Edwin E. Aldrin

    The mythological moon

    Blockbuster of the century

    With the historic moon landing in 1969, the moon could well have lost its remaining secrets — and luster. Suddenly people were there, exploring its mysteries first-hand — and even taking photographs. Science, it seemed, had finally conquered the Earth's mysterious satellite.

  • Screenshot www.moonmoonmoonmoon.com

    The mythological moon

    Eternal mystery

    But the magic of the moon wasn't destroyed by its human conquest. Indeed, it still continues to inspire, and in 2013 Chinese artist Ai Weiwei and his Danish collaborator Ólafur Elíasson launched their "Moon" project. At www.moonmoonmoonmoon.com people can immortalize their own drawings of the moon. "Leave your fingerprint and see the shared moon grow as others reach out too," implores the website.

    Author: Philipp Jedicke


law/bw (AP, Reuters)

DW recommends

Lunar mystique: How the moon has inspired art and culture

The convergence of a 'blood moon' and an unusually bright red planet Mars in the night sky promises to be a celestial extravaganza for sky watchers. Such cosmic events have been celebrated by artists for millennia. (27.07.2018)  

Once in a super blue blood moon? Three lunar phenomena overlap

On January 31, for the first time in just over 34 years — or 152 years, depending where you live — a super moon, a blue moon and a blood moon all occured on the same night. (31.01.2018)  

Longest 'blood moon' of century coincides with chance to see Mars at nearest

Much of Germany will have the opportunity to gaze at a colorful lunar eclipse, which will last for the longest spell so far this century. The planet Mars will be close to earth and may be visible during the event. (27.07.2018)  

The mythological moon

With the world spellbound by the coming 'blood moon' and simultaneous near approach of Mars, we explore how the moon has profoundly influenced art and culture for thousands of years. (27.07.2018)  

Related content

Großbritannien Mond über Whitley Bay

Longest 'blood moon' of century coincides with chance to see Mars at nearest 27.07.2018

Much of Germany will have the opportunity to gaze at a colorful lunar eclipse, which will last for the longest spell so far this century. The planet Mars will be close to earth and may be visible during the event.

Neuseeland Auckland Mondfinsternis

Once in a super blue blood moon? Three lunar phenomena overlap 31.01.2018

On January 31, for the first time in just over 34 years — or 152 years, depending where you live — a super moon, a blue moon and a blood moon all occured on the same night.

Indien Mondfinsternis

Mining the moon: Earth's back-up plan? 02.02.2018

This week, stargazers around the world enjoyed the rare spectacle of a super blue blood moon. But what if the moon were no longer just a celestial body admired from afar, but another frontier in our quest for resources?

News bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 

Europe

Stargazers witness longest 'blood moon' of 21st century

Paris electrical fire cripples train network, stranding holidaymakers

Greece PM Alexis Tsipras assumes responsibility for deadly fires

Opinion: Theresa May's Brexit week to forget