 Longest ′blood moon′ of century coincides with chance to see Mars at nearest | News | DW | 27.07.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Longest 'blood moon' of century coincides with chance to see Mars at nearest

Much of Germany will have the opportunity to gaze at a colorful lunar eclipse, which will last for the longest spell so far this century. The planet Mars will be close to earth and may be visible during the event.

Watch video 01:31
Now live
01:31 mins.

The moon tells her side of the lunar eclipse phenomenon

Residents in certain parts of the world will witness a rare sight on Friday, as a lunar eclipse and the closest approach of the planet Mars in 15 years will both occur at the same time.

The lunar eclipse is coined 'blood moon' for the color change of the moon, as seen from Earth, while it is immersed in Earth's shadow.

"The moon usually turns a deep, dark red because it is illuminated by light that has passed through the Earth's atmosphere and has been bent back towards the moon by refraction," the British Royal Observatory explained.

Totality, the period of time that the moon is fully in Earth's shadow, will last for approximately 103 minutes (1 hour, 42 minutes), with partial phases occurring before and after.

This would mark the longest lunar eclipse of the 21st century, the British Royal Astronomical Society confirmed. The next lunar eclipse of Friday's duration is set to occur in the year 2123.

Who will see it?

No protective eyewear is needed and the eclipsed moon will be visible in large parts of Europe and South America between sunset and midnight, as well as much of Asia and Australia, between midnight and sunrise on Saturday.

In Germany, sky gazers will have a chance to see the Friday's 'blood moon' at approximately 22:22 hours local time (20:22 UTC) and clear skies are expected for much of the country, except eastern and southeastern Germany.

Read more: Spectacular moon theatrics

Mars on approach

Mars will appear at its brightest as it coincidentally happens to travel closest to Earth, a mere 57.7 million kilometers (35.9 million miles) away, on its elliptical orbit around the sun. Observers may be able to catch a glimpse of the red planet, as it will appear like an orange-red star close to the moon.

Potential view of the 'blood moon' along with Mars and Saturn (picture-alliance/ANN)

Potential view of the 'blood moon' along with Mars and Saturn

Read more: Life on Mars? Planet has an underground lake of liquid water

While hoaxers have claimed that Mars will appear as the same size of the moon during the eclipse, the US-based National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) dispelled the rumors.

"If that were true, we'd be in big trouble given the gravitational pulls on Earth, Mars, and our moon!" NASA said on its website.

jcg/rc (AFP,dpa)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

'Ring of fire' solar eclipse attracts stargazers in Chile and Argentina

As moon and sun aligned in a narrow band across the Southern Hemisphere, onlookers experienced a rare eclipse. Experts warned that looking directly into the sun during an eclipse could cause eye damage. (26.02.2017)  

Solar eclipse draws millions of skywatchers across North America

A total solar eclipse has completed its path from coast-to-coast across the United States. Millions of people observed the rare celestial event. (21.08.2017)  

What's happening in space in 2017: Shed a tear for poor Cassini

Venus at its most brilliant, a partial lunar eclipse, a spectacular US solar eclipse and, in September, the grand finale of the Cassini mission to Saturn. The year 2017 will be one of mixed emotions for space fans. (28.12.2016)  

Life on Mars? Planet has an underground lake of liquid water, say Italian researchers

Scientists have been looking for liquid water on Mars for decades. Now, Italian researchers claim they have found a whole underground lake near the south pole. The next question to answer – is there life in the water? (25.07.2018)  

Spectacular moon theatrics

A Super-Harvest-Blood-Moon total lunar eclipse - all at the same time. Here are the most important facts on the amazing event. (25.09.2015)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter Registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

The moon tells her side of the lunar eclipse phenomenon  

Related content

Neuseeland Auckland Mondfinsternis

Once in a super blue blood moon? Three lunar phenomena overlap 31.01.2018

On January 31, for the first time in just over 34 years — or 152 years, depending where you live — a super moon, a blue moon and a blood moon all occured on the same night.

BepiColombo - Teilsonden

2018: Highlights in Space 29.12.2017

Next year will bring three bright planets, two total lunar eclipses, a new powerful rocket, Alexander Gerst's second term in the ISS, a Mars mission and the launch of Europe's spacecraft to Mercury.

Indien Mondfinsternis

Mining the moon: Earth's back-up plan? 02.02.2018

This week, stargazers around the world enjoyed the rare spectacle of a super blue blood moon. But what if the moon were no longer just a celestial body admired from afar, but another frontier in our quest for resources?

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 