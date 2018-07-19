 Life on Mars? Planet has an underground lake of liquid water, say Italian researchers | News | DW | 25.07.2018

News

Life on Mars? Planet has an underground lake of liquid water, say Italian researchers

Scientists have been looking for liquid water on Mars for decades. Now, Italian researchers claim they have found a whole underground lake near the south pole. The next question to answer – is there life in the water?

Planet Mars (picture-alliance/dpa/ISRO)

Mars has a 20-kilometer (12.4-mile) wide lake some 1.5 kilometers underneath its surface, according to a study published in the US Science magazine on Wednesday and conducted by a team led by Roberto Orosei from the National Institute of Astrophysics in Bologna.

The spectacular find ends decades-long debate on the existence of liquid water on Mars. Liquid water is a key condition for life as it exists on Earth.

Astronomers have long known that Mars used to have rivers and oceans of liquid water billions of years ago, based on, among other things, flowing patterns on the planet's surface. More recent discoveries confirmed the presence of ice in its polar regions and water vapors in the planet's thin atmosphere.

NASA's Phoenix module also registered snow and, possibly, water droplets falling in 2008. There are also hints that small amounts of liquid water could temporary build up in a thin layer below the Mars' surface.

The latest find, however, relies on radar information gathered by the Mars Express mission by the European Space Agency (ESA). The data shows a region of a uniform radar signature close to the south pole of Mars, which the Italian researchers claim to be a hidden lake.

Read more: NASA finds first evidence of liquid water on Mars

A total of 29 sets of radar samplings showed a "very sharp change in its associated radar signal," allowing scientists to map the outlines of the lake.

Watch video 04:18
Now live
04:18 mins.

Mars - marked by water

"The radar profile of this area is similar to that of lakes of liquid water found beneath the Antarctic and Greenland ice sheets on Earth, suggesting that there is a subglacial lake at this location on Mars," said the report. 

Too cold for a swim

Scientists believe the lake consists of liquid water, despite having an estimated temperature of –68 degrees Celsius (-90.4 Fahrenheit). This is possible if the lake has a large content of salt which significantly changes the freezing point.

  • NASA Mars-Mission Curiosity (picture-alliance/dpa/Nasa/Jpl-Caltech/Msss)

    Mars Rover Curiosity: Five years on the search for extraterrestrial life

    The robotic giant

    Curiosity is the largest and most modern of all Mars rovers. It landed on August 6, 2012 and has since traveled about 17 kilometers (10.5 miles). It is much more than just a rover. Its official name is "Mars Science Laboratory," and it really is a complete lab on wheels.

  • Curiosity Mars NASA (NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS)

    Mars Rover Curiosity: Five years on the search for extraterrestrial life

    What's in it?

    For example, it contains special spectrometer, which can analyze chemical compounds from a distance with the help of a laser; a complete meteorological station that can measure temperature, atmospheric pressure, radiation, humidity and wind speed; and most importantly, a chemistry lab that can run detailed analyses of organic compounds and is always on the hunt for traces of alien life.

  • Bildergalerie Mars (NASA/JPL-Caltech)

    Mars Rover Curiosity: Five years on the search for extraterrestrial life

    Not just scratching the surface

    Curiosity has shown that life would theoretically be possible on Mars. But it hasn't discovered any life, yet. The robot's arm is equipped with a full power drill. Here, it's taking a sample in "yellowknife bay" inside the Gale Crater.

  • Mars Leben Curiosity (picture alliance/AP Photo/NASA)

    Mars Rover Curiosity: Five years on the search for extraterrestrial life

    Off to the lab!

    The Mars dust is processed by a large number of instruments. First, it's filtered and separated into different-sized particles. Then, those get sorted and sent off to different analytical laboratory machines.

  • Landung Marssonde Pathfinder mit dem Rover Sojourner (NASA/JPL)

    Mars Rover Curiosity: Five years on the search for extraterrestrial life

    A tiny predecessor

    Curiosity's predecessors were much smaller. On July 4thm 1997 the small Mars rover Sojourner left its first tire tracks behind - in the dust of the Red Planet. It was the first time a mobile robot had been left to its own devices there, equipped with an x-ray spectrometer to conduct chemical analyses and with optical cameras.

  • Landung Marssonde Pathfinder mit dem Rover Sojourner (NASA/JPL-Caltech)

    Mars Rover Curiosity: Five years on the search for extraterrestrial life

    Size comparison

    Three rover generations. (The tiny one up front is Sojourner.) At 10.6 kilograms (23 pounds), it's not much bigger than a toy car. Its top speed: one centimeter per second. Opportunity weighs 185 kilograms - roughly the equivalent of an electric wheelchair. Curiosity is as big as a small car, at 900 kilograms. The big ones travel up to four or five centimeters per second.

  • Landung Marssonde Pathfinder mit dem Rover Sojourner (NASA/JPL)

    Mars Rover Curiosity: Five years on the search for extraterrestrial life

    Almost four months of duty

    Sojourner travelled about 100 meters during its lifetime and delivered data and pictures until September 27th, 1997. This is one of the last pictures of it, taken nine days before the radio connection broke down. Sojourner probably died because the battery did not survive the cold nights.

  • Mars Rover Opportunity (picture alliance/dpa)

    Mars Rover Curiosity: Five years on the search for extraterrestrial life

    Paving the way for tomorrow's technology

    Without the experience of Sojourner, newer rovers could have hardly been envisaged. In 2004, NASA landed two robots of the same model on Mars: Spirit and Opportunity. Spirit survived for six years, travelling a distance of 7.7 kilometers. The robot climbed mountains, took soil samples and withstood winter and sandstorms. Its sibling Opportunity proved more lucky and is still in service today.

  • Mars Rover Opportunity Greifarm (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Mars Rover Curiosity: Five years on the search for extraterrestrial life

    Lots of gadgets

    Opportunity passed the marathon distance of 42 kilometers back in 2015, and to this day, it has covered much more ground than Curiosity. It can take ground probes with its arm. It has three different spectrometers and even a 3D camera. It is currently operating in "Perseverance Valley," an appropriate workplace for the sturdy robot.

  • Bild vom Planeten Mars (Reuters)

    Mars Rover Curiosity: Five years on the search for extraterrestrial life

    The Red Planet's landscapes

    This panorama was taken by Curiosity's mast camera. The most modern of the rovers will stay in service as long as possible - hopefully at least another five years and much longer. The Martian landscape looks familiar somehow, not unlike some deserts here on Earth. Should we give in to our wanderlust, then - or would it be better leave Mars to the robots?

    Author: Fabian Schmidt


The team lead by Orosei now speculates about the presence of life in the lake, comparing to similar locations on Earth, which are found below Antarctic and Greenland. Researchers have found life in an underground lake in the Arctic, dubbed Lake Whillands, but only on microbe-level.

Watch video 01:18
Now live
01:18 mins.

NASA engineers celebrate on-planet birthday of Mars rover Curiosity

Separately, NASA's Curiosity rover found "organic materials" on Mars last month. While the presence of organic molecules does not prove life, it points towards a "habitable environment" on the neighboring planet.

Currently, NASA is working on a mission to send humans to an asteroid near Mars in 2025 and land a human team on the planet sometime in the 2030s.

dj/rt (dpa)

