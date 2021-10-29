Visit the new DW website

European Space Agency (ESA)

Intergovernmental space exploration agency with 23 member states, established on May 30, 1975. The organization's 2015 budget topped 4.4 billion euros.

Headquartered in Paris, France, its primary spaceport is the Guiana Space Centre at Kourou, French Guiana. Although reliant on Russian or US propulsion, the ESA maintains an astronaut corps from various member countries, regularly dispatching them to the International Space Station. Among their number was German astronaut Alexander Gerst, who stayed on the ISS for six months in 2014. This page collates DW's latest content related to ESA.

Der ESA-Astronaut Matthias Maurer beim Training (zu dpa «Der Countdown läuft: Astronaut Maurer vor dem Start zur ISS»). +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

A German in space: Last words before launch to the ISS 29.10.2021

German Matthias Maurer is set to start his expedition to the International Space Station. Only two Germans have gone before him. He's patiently awaited his turn.
Two astronauts hugging on alien planet Two astronauts hugging on an alien planet. *** Two astronauts hugging on alien planet Two astronauts hugging on an alien planet PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxHUNxONLY GORODENKOFFxPRODUCTIONS/SCIENCExPHOTOxLIBRARY F033/3106

Let's talk about sex — in space 22.09.2021

It's naturally part of every human space exploration but remains taboo. Here's what we do and don't know about cosmic sex.
DW Business - Europe & America

DW Business - Europe & America 09.09.2021

Biden plans wide vaccine mandate for federal workers - ECB to begin easing pandemic-era stimulus - Head of European Space Agency talks to DW
09.09.2021, Köln - Matthias Maurer, deutscher Astronaut, steht vor einer Pressekonferenz im Europäischen Astronautenzentrum (EAC) der ESA vor seinem Start der Mission cosmic kiss zur Internationalen Raumstation ISS in der Morgensonne in der Trainingshalle. Der gebürtige Saarländer wird der erste deutsche Astronaut sein, der an Bord einer SpaceX-Raumkapsel des kommerziellen Nasa-Crew-Programms zur ISS fliegt.

European Space Agency: Europe risks being 'left behind' 09.09.2021

The head of the European Space Agency has said that Europe needs to beef up its space program or be left in the dust by other countries. "European astronauts should be on European rockets," he said.
This image made available by NASA shows the planet Venus made with data from the Magellan spacecraft and Pioneer Venus Orbiter. On Wednesday, June 2, 2021, NASA’s new administrator, Bill Nelson, announced two new robotic missions to the solar system's hottest planet, during his first major address to employees. (NASA/JPL-Caltech via AP)

European Space Agency to do a double fly-by of Venus 09.08.2021

The European Space Agency will have two spacecraft fly by Venus this week. One probe was developed with NASA while the other is a joint project with scientists from Japan.

Doing business in space 29.06.2021

Data from space will be key to unlocking new technical innovations in the future. Navigation, communication, Earth observation — more satellites are delivering ever more data.
Party in Köln Yuri´s Night. Videobotschaft von der italienischen Astronautin Samantha Cristoforetti. Sie wurden am 12.04, am Weltspacetag von unserem Mitarbeiter Alexej Mitrofanow gemacht.

More women, people with disabilities want to be European astronauts 23.06.2021

The European Space Agency is recruiting new astronauts for the first time in 11 years. There's been a rise in female candidates and 257 applications from people with disabilities.
March 1, 2021, Sao Paulo, Sao Paulo, Brasil: (INT) Vaccination of elderly people over 80 years old in Sao Paulo. March 1, 2021, Sao Paulo, Brazil: Vaccination against Covid-19 of elderly people aged over 80 at UBS HUMAITA (Basic Health Unit) in Bela Vista, Sao Paulo, which uses the EMEF CELSO LEITE RIBEIRO FILHO school next to the unit as a vaccination site in Sao Paulo...Credit: Leco Viana /Thenews2 (Credit Image: Â© Leco Viana/TheNEWS2 via ZUMA Wire

ICYMI: Feel-good stories from around the world 04.06.2021

A mass vaccination program in Brazil protects a town from COVID-19, Stephen Hawking's works will be preserved, and a Greek island goes all green on cars. DW shares some feel-good stories from this week.
Handout- NASAs Ingenuity helicopter can be seen on Mars as viewed by the Perseverance rovers rear Hazard Camera on April 4, 2021, the 44th Martian day, or sol of the mission. Handout Photo by JPL-Caltech/NASA via ABACAPRESS.COM

How the Mars helicopter will bring humans back to Earth 15.04.2021

Flying a drone on Mars will bring the planet closer to home. First, it's about getting off the ground, then bringing rocks back, and, eventually, people.
New ESA Astronaut The six new recruits to the European Astronaut Corps visiting the ESA pavilion at the Paris Air Show, Le Bourget, 16 June 2009, before the Human Spaceflight and Exploration in Europe conference.

Calling all astronaut hopefuls: ESA is hiring 31.03.2021

The European Space Agency is recruiting new astronauts and looking to diversify their celestial crew. Do you have what it takes?

Orbital coffee-break in the European cupola of the International Space Station BIld: ESA/NASA

ISS: Astronaut Cristoforetti readies to return 'home' 08.03.2021

In 2022, ESA astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti will fly to the International Space Station for a second time. She calls it her "home away from home," but many things there have changed since her first visit.
NASA astronaut Andrew Morgan is pictured on November 22, 2019, while tethered to the Starboard-3 truss segment work site during the second spacewalk to repair the International Space Station's cosmic particle detector, the Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer. During the 6.5 hour spacewalk, Morgan and Station Commander Luca Parmitano of the European Space Agency, successfully cut eight stainless steel tubes, including one that vented the remaining carbon dioxide from the old cooling pump. The crew members also prepared a power cable and installed a mechanical attachment device in advance of installing the new cooling system. This work clears the way for Parmitano and Morgan's next spacewalk in the repair series on December 2, 2019. The plan is to bypass the old thermal control system by attaching a new one off the side of AMS during the third spacewalk and then conduct leak checks on a fourth spacewalk. NASA/UPI Photo via Newscom picture alliance

ESA welcomes parastronauts: In space we're all disabled 18.02.2021

As part of a selection process for new astronauts, the European Space Agency is recruiting individuals with disabilities to be a parastronaut, with the hopes of eventually heading to space.

Going to the Moon with the Artemis programme involves Europe Service modules being built by Airbus Bremen - 10 European nations involved Bremen, 02 February 2021 – The European Space Agency (ESA) has signed a further contract with Airbus for the construction of three more European Service Modules (ESM) for Orion, the American crewed spacecraft for the Artemis programme. Orion-ESM3-Structure

Artemis, Orion and the quest to get humans to the moon again 02.02.2021

A virtual tour of European Service Modules headed for the moon on NASA's human spaceflight program Artemis is not what it seems. Astronauts will fly to the moon and an orbiting base but it's gentlemen first, please.
This handout photo taken and released on September 2, 2020 by European Space Agency (ESA) shows a wide view of the Vega rocket lift-off from Europe's Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana. - Europe's Vega rocket, carrying 53 small satellites, returned to the skies from French Guiana on September 2, 2020 in its first mission since a failed launch last year. The rocket left Earth around an hour before midnight local time after the launch was postponed numerous times, most recently due to a typhoon passing over a tracking station in South Korea. (Photo by JM GUILLON / various sources / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT AFP PHOTO / ESA - CNES- ARIANEESPACE / JM GUILLON - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

EU aims to curb carbon footprint through investment in space 15.01.2021

A €15 billion fund is set to bolster the EU’s space program, making it autonomous from China and the US. EU commissioners also see this as an important step for the continent’s green and digital transitions.
Russian Space Station Mir, backdropped against Earth, taken from the Space Shuttle Atlantis following undocking from the station at the end of STS-71 on the 4th of July, 1995. On the 29th of June, 1995, STS-71 became the first Shuttle mission ever to dock with the station. Bild: NASA

Space station Mir - memories of a legend in orbit 05.01.2021

Twenty years ago, Russia decided to take its first space station Mir – meaning both "world" and "peace" – out of commission. It was in service for 15 years housing cosmonauts from the East and astronauts from the West.
****Achtung: Verwendung nur zur abgesprochenen Berichterstattung sechs Finalistinnen für das Raumfahrtprojekt Die Astronautin: Insa Thiele-Eich, Susanne Peters, Magdalena Pree, Lisa Marie Haas, Suzanna Randall und Nicola Baumann (vl.n.r.)

Opinion: ESA misses golden opportunity on gender equality 17.12.2020

The European Space Agency could have ended the year with a bang — embracing diversity worthy of a modern space organization in a modern Europe. So, asks Anna Sacco, why hasn't it appointed a female director-general?
