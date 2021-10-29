European Space Agency (ESA)

Intergovernmental space exploration agency with 23 member states, established on May 30, 1975. The organization's 2015 budget topped 4.4 billion euros.

Headquartered in Paris, France, its primary spaceport is the Guiana Space Centre at Kourou, French Guiana. Although reliant on Russian or US propulsion, the ESA maintains an astronaut corps from various member countries, regularly dispatching them to the International Space Station. Among their number was German astronaut Alexander Gerst, who stayed on the ISS for six months in 2014. This page collates DW's latest content related to ESA.