Lunar mystique: How the moon has inspired art and culture

On Friday night, sky gazers the world over will be looking out for a very special lunar eclipse, or 'blood moon' — the longest this century — as a glowing planet Mars simultaneously comes closest to the earth for 15 years.

As the earth casts its shadow over the moon — and refracted sunlight passes through the earth's atmosphere to give the celestial body a rich reddish hue — Mars will shine brighter than Jupiter as it comes to within a mere 60 million kilometers of earth.

But the moon itself has always been a magnet for people, and for artists who from the Saxons to Ai Weiwei have tried to articulate its mysterious, seductive power.

