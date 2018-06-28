 Saturn moon could support life, Cassini spacecraft findings show | News | DW | 28.06.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Saturn moon could support life, Cassini spacecraft findings show

Saturn's tiny, icy moon of Enceladus could harbor the means to support life, according to new data from a US-European spacecraft. But don't pack your bags yet, temperatures tend to reach only -198 degrees C (-324 F).

The spacecraft Cassini is pictured above Saturn's northern hemisphere prior to making one of its Grand Finale dives in this NASA handout (Reuters/NASA)

An international spacecraft has discovered complex organic molecules originating from an icy moon orbiting the planet of Saturn, scientists said on Wednesday.

Frank Postberg and Nozair Khawaja from Germany's University of Heidelberg identified the molecules detected by the Cassini spacecraft after they were ejected in ice grains through cracks in Enceladus' icy shell.

"It is the first ever detection of complex organics coming from an extraterrestrial waterworld," Postberg said.

Cassini previously flew near to Enceladus in 2005 and discovered lighter organic molecules. Larger molecules like those recently detected are created by chemical processes that could support life, according to the European Space Agency (ESA).

Read more: Shed a tear for poor Cassini

"This is the most recent in a long series of discoveries made by Cassini that have been painting Enceladus as a potentially habitable waterworld," ESA said.

Postberg said he believed the molecules originated in the high pressures and warm temperatures deep within the moon's core, before making their way to the water's surface and slipping through cracks in the icy exterior.

The Cassini mission, a joint venture between the ESA, the US Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and the Italian Space Agency (ASI), ended in 2017.

Covered in ice, temperatures on the moon tend to reach only -198 degrees C (-324 F).

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Goodbye Cassini - the end of NASA's Saturn mission

The space probe Cassini has sent its last signal before hurtling into Saturn's atmosphere. It delivered fascinating pictures and information from the ringed planet for more than a decade. (15.09.2017)  

Hooray! NASA spacecraft Cassini is alive!

NASA spacecraft Cassini is sending signals back to Earth after its highly complicated dive through the gap between Saturn and its rings. It was the first of 22 planned dives. (27.04.2017)  

What's happening in space in 2017: Shed a tear for poor Cassini

Venus at its most brilliant, a partial lunar eclipse, a spectacular US solar eclipse and, in September, the grand finale of the Cassini mission to Saturn. The year 2017 will be one of mixed emotions for space fans. (28.12.2016)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter  

Related content

Raumsonde «Cassini»

Goodbye Cassini - the end of NASA's Saturn mission 15.09.2017

The space probe Cassini has sent its last signal before hurtling into Saturn's atmosphere. It delivered fascinating pictures and information from the ringed planet for more than a decade.

USA Weltraum Saturn Mond Enceladus mit Wasser

NASA sees possible ingredients for life on Saturn's moon 13.04.2017

Data collected by the Cassini spacecraft above Saturn's moon Enceladus suggests a similar environment to that which gave rise to life on Earth. The next mission to Jupiter's moon may find a habitable environment.

Bildergalerie Tim Burton Filmszene Mars Attacks Außerirdische Jack Nicholson

Fill the space: NASA needs a Planetary Protection Officer 04.08.2017

Looking for full-time work? Have advanced qualifications in physical sciences or engineering? Not afraid of first contact, even if only on a microbial scale? A US citizen? Then NASA might have work for you.

ADVERTISEMENT

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 