 Welcome to the latest edition of Eco Africa | Eco@Africa | DW | 01.02.2019

Eco@Africa

Welcome to the latest edition of Eco Africa

On this week's Eco Africa, we're looking at how a plastic bag ban in Rwanda has sparked other recycling ideas, a solar drying tent in Nigeria and pioneering stores that are taking a stand against plastic waste.

Eco Africa Sendung Nummer 149 Moderator Nneota Egbe (DW)

This week's Eco Africa show is bursting with eco-friendly ideas for a greener planet.

First up, we take a trip to the Ivory Coast – it's the largest agricultural producer in West Africabut most farmers use chemical fertilizers. An eco-friendly business based in the capital Abidjan has however found success in producing organic fertilizer alternatives.

Next, we're off to Nigeria, where drying fruit and vegetables in the sun is the traditional way to preserve them – but that exposes them to bugs and dirt. So a women's initiative has found an eco-friendly alternative: a solar drying tent.

We then check out organic farming in Egypt – a rarity in the country. There, the Habib farm is also teaching school children about the benefits of organic farming for the environment.

Over in Rwanda, which banned single-use plastic bags in 2008, plastic in many other forms is still being distributed everyday. But the bag ban has encouraged other new recycling ideas that can be applied to other plastics.

Staying with the theme of plastic, we then visit two pioneering stores in Amsterdam and Berlin that are taking a stand against plastic waste.

Finally, we visit a national park in Tunisia that has succeeded in bringing back wildlife that had almost disappeared from the south of the country.

Check out the show and let us know what you think at ecoafrica@dw.com

Eco Africa — The Environment Magazine  

