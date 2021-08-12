Visit the new DW website

Plastic pollution

Plastic is made from fossil fuels and greatly contributes to pollution worldwide.

All the plastic waste we produce ends up somewhere, be that the street, the landfill or the ocean. Disposable plastic, in particular, has come under scrutiny by many countries, with some mulling or having enforced bans on plastic bags or straws. This page collates DW content on plastic pollution.

Bild 4 Hotel In den riesigen All-Inclusive-Resorts in der Region Punta Cana in der Dominikanischen Republik kommt der Großteil des Mülls durch den Tourismus zustande Foto: Kata Döhne/DW

Dominican Republic: Cleaning up tourism 12.08.2021

Tourism is big business in the Dominican Republic. But visitors leave a trail of trash in their wake. Can a new waste management initiative keep the Caribbean paradise clean?
DW Business Africa

DW Business Africa 12.04.2021

US-Africa Trade - Digital Industry - Plastic Pollution
May 5, 2020, Florida, USA: Ybor City's famed chickens strut down a nearly empty Seventh Avenue sidewalk outside the Ritz Ybor in Tampa on May 5, 2020. The Ritz hasn't hosted a concert since March. As the coronavirus pandemic stretches into summer, it's unclear when the venue will be open for business again. (Credit Image: Â© Tampa Bay Times via ZUMA Wire

2020: Climate took a back seat to COVID 28.12.2020

With the world preoccupied by COVID-19 pandemic concerns, environmental issues were overlooked this year. But despite the many setbacks and coronavirus disruption, some progress was made.
29.03.2020, Berlin: Ein weggeworfener Mundschutz liegt auf einem Gehweg an einer Straße in Steglitz. In der Corona-Krise benutzen viele Menschen beim Gang zur Apotheke, zum Arzt oder beim Einkaufen einen Mundschutz. Dieser wird dann nach Benutzung manchmal einfach achtlos weggeworfen. Foto: Wolfram Steinberg/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

Coronavirus: Can we make our masks fully eco-friendly? 24.11.2020

With face masks littering the environment, the search is on for sustainable solutions. Could they be recycled into new products? Or might masks made from organic materials cut pandemic pollution?
Reef manta rays and whale sharks accidentally ingest damaging microplastics in Indonesian waters, according to new research published in Frontiers in Marine Science.

Living Planet: Indonesia's seaweed solution to plastic 19.11.2020

Plastic pollution is a big problem in many countries. But Indonesian scientist Nory Mulyono is developing a way to limit the amount of waste ending up in the ocean. She's turning seaweed into an alternative to plastic packaging.
Plastic pollution. EDIRORIAL USE ONLY EMBARGOED TO 0001 MONDAY APRIL 8 Surfers Against Sewage Regional Representative for Snowdonia Laura Sanderson collects litter to highlight the issue of plastic pollution in rivers by swimming the Afon Glaslyn in Snowdonia from source to sea at Beddgelert Village, Wales. Picture date: Saturday April 6, 2019. Surfers Against Sewage is calling for a giant wave of volunteers from across the UK with aims of over 30,000 volunteers taking to our beaches, mountains, streets and waterways to keep them clear of plastic. PA photo: Rui Vieira URN:42196611 |

Living Planet: Swimmer seeking microplastics in Britain's remote rivers 19.11.2020

The United Kingdom uses 5 million metric tons of plastic every year, and only about a third of that ends up being recycled. In a bid to find out just how widespread plastic pollution is, British campaigner Laura Sanderson has decided to test the waters — quite literally — in the UK's wildest rivers.
Bildtitel: 0907Plastik5 Sendung: Enlaces / shift Datum: 09.07.2020 Ort: Basra, Irak Datum: 16.06.2020 Rechte: Thumbnail aus dem Agenturmaterial von APTN mit der Story ID 42542386.

Living Planet: Drowning in plastic 12.11.2020

We find out how people are tackling plastic pollution around the world, from testing British waters for microplastics, to an Indonesian scientist making packaging from seaweed — and efforts in France to recycle discarded face masks. Plus, why environmentalists in Kenya fear the African continent could become a dumping ground for US plastic.
ARCHIV 2012 ***** An ash tray with cigarette butts is pictured in Hinzenbach, in the Austrian province of Upper Austria, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner/File Photo © Reuters/L. Niesner

World Cleanup Day 2020: Tackling cigarette butt pollution 18.09.2020

Every year, more than 4.5 trillion carelessly discarded cigarette butts end up in our planet's natural habitats and waterways. This year's World Cleanup Day is focusing on this common, but often-overlooked type of waste.
ACHTUNG: Nur für Global Ideas! *** 05/01/2017 Lepade Dosima fascicularis. Bogliasco (Italy) The goose barnacle

Mysterious marine ecosystem could be threatened by plastic cleanups 14.08.2020

Little is known about the neuston, but marine biologists fear this community of organisms living on the ocean surface could be decimated as nets sweep up plastic pollution.
Pilze Samtfußrübling oder Winterpilz Flammulina velutipes fungus Gruppe an Baumstamm Totholz Herbst Spätherbst Eßbare Pflanze Eßbarer Pilz Speisepilz fungi on trunk in late autumn edible fungus BRD | Verwendung weltweit

5 sustainable alternatives to plastics 06.05.2020

The world is drowning in plastics that are often non-biogradable and non-recyclable. But a new range of compostable bioplastics created from seeds and even fish scales could liberate us from plastic waste.
29.03.2020, Berlin: Ein weggeworfener Mundschutz liegt auf einem Gehweg an einer Straße in Steglitz. In der Corona-Krise benutzen viele Menschen beim Gang zur Apotheke, zum Arzt oder beim Einkaufen einen Mundschutz. Dieser wird dann nach Benutzung manchmal einfach achtlos weggeworfen. Foto: Wolfram Steinberg/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

Coronavirus plastic waste polluting the environment 23.04.2020

Single-use masks, gloves and bottles of sanitizer shielding us from the spread of COVID-19 are ending up on the streets, in the seas and among wildlife.
Im Bild: Nneota Egbe, Moderator von Eco Africa, Lagos, Nigeria Oktober 2019 Stichwörter: Nneota Egbe, Eco Africa, Eco Africa 187

Welcome to the newest edition of Eco Africa 21.02.2020

This week on Eco Africa we see how to make concrete out of cassavas peels, look into bubbles that can intercept plastic in rivers to prevent it from reaching the oceans and follow an environmental activist in Uganda.
Word Plastic written with plastic bag letters on bronze background

Living Planet: Virgin plastics, not so innocent 24.10.2019

Though there is growing awareness about plastic pollution, we're still generating a lot of new plastic, almost all of which is derived from fossil fuels. The International Energy Agency warns that plastic production is on track to account for 20% of the world's oil consumption by 2050. That has environmentalists worried and calling for reductions in the amount of plastic produced.
Matmos two by two - photo by Jamie Marsh. Electronic music duo Matmos made their latest album entirely out of sounds sampled from plastic waste to sound a warning about plastic pollution. Nur in Zusammenhang mit Living Planet Beitrag und Global Ideas Artikel zu verwenden.

What can music tell us about plastic pollution?  02.09.2019

Electronic music duo Matmos made their latest album using sounds made from plastic waste, like trash bags and even a police riot shield. Plastic Anniversary draws our attention to the terror and beauty of the material.  
2008 This 2008 photo provided by NOAA Pacific Islands Fisheries Science Center shows debris in Hanauma Bay, Hawaii. A study released by the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences on Monday, June 30, 2014, estimated the total amount of floating plastic debris in open ocean at 7,000 to 35,000 tons. The results of the study showed fewer very small pieces than expected. (AP Photo/NOAA Pacific Islands Fisheries Science Center) Copyright: picture-alliance/AP Photo/NOAA Pacific Islands Fisheries Science Center

Whose fault is plastic waste in the ocean? 31.07.2019

Rich countries with good recycling infrastructure hold Southeast Asia responsible for plastic waste polluting the sea. A fact-check shows that's not fair.
Info: A sack filled with macro plastics at the end of a busy beach clean-up day. Wo: Zouk Mosbeh, Beirut, Lebanon

Living Planet: Tides of trash 18.07.2019

Between 1,000 and 3,000 tons of plastic are estimated to be floating in the Mediterranean Sea. While Lebanon only boasts a tiny fraction of Mediterranean coastline, the country makes a pretty significant contribution to its pollution. There have been recent efforts to clean up Beirut's beaches, but do they symbolize a new era or are they just a government public relations campaign?
