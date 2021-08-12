Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Plastic is made from fossil fuels and greatly contributes to pollution worldwide.
All the plastic waste we produce ends up somewhere, be that the street, the landfill or the ocean. Disposable plastic, in particular, has come under scrutiny by many countries, with some mulling or having enforced bans on plastic bags or straws. This page collates DW content on plastic pollution.
The United Kingdom uses 5 million metric tons of plastic every year, and only about a third of that ends up being recycled. In a bid to find out just how widespread plastic pollution is, British campaigner Laura Sanderson has decided to test the waters — quite literally — in the UK's wildest rivers.
We find out how people are tackling plastic pollution around the world, from testing British waters for microplastics, to an Indonesian scientist making packaging from seaweed — and efforts in France to recycle discarded face masks. Plus, why environmentalists in Kenya fear the African continent could become a dumping ground for US plastic.
Though there is growing awareness about plastic pollution, we're still generating a lot of new plastic, almost all of which is derived from fossil fuels. The International Energy Agency warns that plastic production is on track to account for 20% of the world's oil consumption by 2050. That has environmentalists worried and calling for reductions in the amount of plastic produced.
Between 1,000 and 3,000 tons of plastic are estimated to be floating in the Mediterranean Sea. While Lebanon only boasts a tiny fraction of Mediterranean coastline, the country makes a pretty significant contribution to its pollution. There have been recent efforts to clean up Beirut's beaches, but do they symbolize a new era or are they just a government public relations campaign?