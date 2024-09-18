Liberia: Creating jobs by upcycling plastic waste

Nature and EnvironmentAfricaLiberia: Creating jobs by upcycling plastic wasteTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentAfricaEvelyn Kpadeh Seagbeh09/18/2024September 18, 2024Like many other African countries, Liberia needs help managing its waste. A group of volunteers have stepped in to help ease the crisis. They're turning discarded plastic into usable items and profit from selling them. https://p.dw.com/p/4kkUpAdvertisement