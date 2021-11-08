Visit the new DW website

Waste

Waste can be a byproduct of industrial processes - or an item can become waste after it's been consumed.

Waste - be it plastic, micro-plastic, radioactive, or otherwise toxic - can cause major environmental problems. DW presents an automatic compilation of content around the topic of waste.

DW Business - Europe & America

DW Business - Europe & America 08.11.2021

US reopens borders to vaccinated internationals - Russia accused of holding off on Europe gas supplies - Hydrogen trash trucks provide green option
DW Business - Africa

DW Business - Africa 08.11.2021

22/10/2020 Wasserstoffangetriebene Müllfahrzeuge. Copyright liegt bei FAUN, einer Veröffentlichung wurde zugestimmt. BLUEPOWER Chassis

Silent trash trucks let people snooze 08.11.2021

Hydrogen-driven garbage truck-maker FAUN is ahead of the competition when it comes to producing hydrogen- driven trucks. Sustainable they are, but with one small side-effect

Erfinderwerkstatt in der DR Kongo Ort: Bukavo, Demokratische Republik Kongo Sendedatum: 04.11.2021 Rechte: DW Neue Haushaltsgeräte aus Schrott und Pappe: Mitten in der Pandemie haben vier junge Männer im Osten der Demokratischen Republik Kongo ihre erste eigene Firma gegründet.

DR Congo: Building electronic devices out of waste 04.11.2021

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, four young inventors in the Democratic Republic of Congo have founded their first company – making electronic gadgets from scrap.
BU: Workers risk their health rummage through the trash for little pay to find recyclables ALT: A worker collecting rubbish on the Gonio landfill

Living and working on Georgia's largest garbage dump 27.10.2021

Environmentalists fear pollution from the Gonio landfill is seeping into the air, soil and waters of the Black Sea. But government plans to close it have left many waste pickers worrying about an uncertain future.

ARCHIV - Atomkraftgegner halten am 25.04.2011 in Bergrheinfeld (Unterfranken) zwei «Atomkraft Nein Danke»-Fahnen vor die Kühltürme des Atomkraftwerks Grafenrheinfeld. Foto: David Ebener/dpa (zu: Bericht: AKW Grafenrheinfeld geht sieben Monate früher vom Netz vom 28.03.2014) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

Nuclear power: Are energy price hikes prompting a German rethink? 25.10.2021

Energy prices are soaring globally, and Germany's neighbors are building new nuclear reactors.  Some want to revisit the commitment to go nuclear-free.  

Kaputte Laptops und Tastaturen am Freitag (27.04.2012) in der Recyclinganlage REMONDIS in Lünen. In der Recyclinganlage des REMONDIS Lippewerkes werden alte Elektrogeräte zerkleinert um reine Rohstoffe, wie zum Beispiel Kunststoffe, Aluminium oder Bildschirmglas zu gewinnen. Foto: Daniel Naupold dpa/lnw

Patents to tackle plastic waste on the rise 19.10.2021

As the use of plastic increases, scientists and inventors are looking for ways to get a handle on the problem of plastic waste. Recent patent data points to promising innovations, especially from Europe and the US.

DW Podcast | Science Unscripted

What we can learn from very old human poo 14.10.2021

Nearly 3,000 years ago, someone in an Austrian mine pulled down their trousers — and gave scientists an astonishing glimpse into their rich culture.
Title: Young designers in Bukavu Description: A group of young innovators are building electronic gadgets from scratch using scrap metal and e-waste in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Pictures are screenshot from a video which we aired a couple of days, and the scene is in Democratic Republic of Congo. Copyright: DW owns the copyright because we got the pictures from a video we commissioned. Keywords: Democratic Republic of Congo, inventors, ideas, electronic safe, scrap metal, recycling, Bukavu

Congo: Making valuable electronics from scraps 07.10.2021

A group of young innovators are building electronic gadgets from scratch using scrap metal and e-waste in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
07.10.2021 Colombia: Collecting trash to survive amid pandemic Ronaldo José López has fled from Venezuela to Colombia, hoping for a better life. But since the pandemic has led to an economic crisis in Colombia, he is now collecting trash to survive. Rechte: DW

Colombia: Collecting trash to survive amid pandemic 07.10.2021

More than 1,5 million people have fled from Venezuela to Colombia, hoping for a better life. But since the pandemic has led to an economic crisis in Colombia, few have been able to find decent jobs.
A recycling class with school children in Russia. Schlagwörter: Russia, global ideas, recycling.

Raising recycling awareness among Russia's next generation  06.10.2021

Millions of tons of household rubbish are produced every year. Can a new project find practical solutions to the garbage problem?
Ein Mann hält am 30.10.2016 in Würzburg (Bayern) das Fairphone in den Händen. Das Fairphone soll möglichst nachhaltig und unter guten Arbeitsbedingungen hergestellt werden. Viele der Rohstoffe, die für Smartphones benötigt werden, kommen aus Krisenregionen wie dem Kongo. (zu dpa-Story «Der Fluch des Reichtums im Kongo» vom 20.04.2017) Foto: Daniel Karmann/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

Smartphones: Can they be truly eco-friendly? 30.09.2021

Cellphones have a huge environmental footprint. One company trying to change this is Fairphone. As they announce their latest offering, DW asks whether a no-impact smartphone is even possible.
A cardboard McDonald’s Happy Meal toy is shown with a Happy Meal box on Sept. 20, 2021. McDonald’s plans to “drastically” reduce the plastic in its Happy Meal toys worldwide by 2025. The burger giant said Tuesday, Sept. 21 it’s working with toy companies to develop new ideas, such as three-dimensional cardboard superheroes kids can build or board games with plant-based or recycled game pieces. (AP Photo/Dee-Ann Durbin)

McDonalds vows to reduce plastic in Happy Meal toys 21.09.2021

By 2025, the fast-food chain aims to "drastically" cut plastic in Happy Meal toys worldwide. More-sustainable toys could be made from cardboard and recycled materials, the company says.

Ghana's children scavenging for scrap 18.09.2021

The numbers of children in parts of Ghana picking through rubbish for scrap metal and plastic to sell to recycling dealers has surged during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Symbolische Atommüllfässer stehen am Sonntag (24.10.2010) vor dem Zwischenlager im niedersächsischen Gorleben (Kreis Lüchow-Dannenberg). . Foto: Philipp Schulze dpa/lni

Germany to shut controversial Gorleben nuclear waste facility 17.09.2021

After serving for decades as a storage location for German radioactive nuclear waste, the government said it would close the Gorleben mine. Locals and environmental groups have protested against the facility for years.
11.07.2019, Hessen, Trebur: Erntereifes Getreide steht auf einem Feld vor dem grauen Himmel. Für das Erntejahr zeichnen sich wegen anhaltender Trockenheit geringere Erträge in der hessischen Landwirtschaft ab. Auch mit Blick auf Futtermittel sieht es schlecht aus, befürchtet der Bauernverband. Foto: Frank Rumpenhorst/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

World in Progress: Fighting hunger - How multinational companies take over the global food agenda 15.09.2021

On out of ten people globally suffer from hunger while a third of food is going to waste. Climate change and conflicts exacerbate the crisis. The UN is  proposing a new global food agenda to improve the food systems. Yet critics say that too much of the focus is on big companies and industrial agriculture, instead of also strengthening the role of small farmers in sustainable food production.  
