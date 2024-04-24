Turning plastic wrappers into practical items

Nature and EnvironmentIndiaTurning plastic wrappers into practical items To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentIndiaAshaly P Joy04/24/2024April 24, 2024Satyajith Aggarwal collects plastic waste on the shore of Puducherry and uses it to create colorful handmade crafts. His initiative is catching on, generating income for women in nearby villages with work that keeps their surroundings clean.https://p.dw.com/p/4euyOAdvertisement