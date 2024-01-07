  1. Skip to content
Nature and EnvironmentIndonesia

The Indonesian doctor combating plastic waste

Christiane Justus
July 1, 2024

Many people in Indonesia cannot afford health insurance. Dr. Yusuf Nugraha helps those in need by treating them in return for vouchers for returned plastic waste – a system that improves the condition of both the environment and his patients.

