The Indonesian doctor combating plastic waste

Nature and EnvironmentIndonesiaThe Indonesian doctor combating plastic wasteTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentIndonesiaChristiane Justus07/01/2024July 1, 2024Many people in Indonesia cannot afford health insurance. Dr. Yusuf Nugraha helps those in need by treating them in return for vouchers for returned plastic waste – a system that improves the condition of both the environment and his patients.