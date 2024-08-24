Forbidden Love in Indonesia

Pingkan Manbgoval grew up in a traditional Christian family. When she told them she wanted to marry her childhood friend Taufan, her family was horrified. And so was her boyfriend's family. After all, Taufan and his family are Muslim, and interfaith marriages are frowned upon in Indonesia. But Pingkan and Taufan were undeterred. After long discussions with all their relatives, the couple finally got married. Kedung and Ino are another couple that had to overcome a lot of resistance before they could tie the knot. That is because homosexual relationships remain a taboo in Indonesia, even though they are not prohibited by law. Stela and Moses, meanwhile, are an interethnic couple. They, too, faced challenges because such relationships are also a sensitive topic. Sharon Magriet Sumolang's report looks at their lives and shows how they nevertheless found happiness.