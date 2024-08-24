  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
UkraineIsrael-Hamas warUS election 2024
SocietyIndonesia

Forbidden Love in Indonesia

August 24, 2024

In Indonesia, couples typically belong to the same ethnic group and religion. Yet this traditional mindset is slowly changing.

https://p.dw.com/p/4jsVT

Pingkan Manbgoval grew up in a traditional Christian family. When she told them she wanted to marry her childhood friend Taufan, her family was horrified. And so was her boyfriend's family. After all, Taufan and his family are Muslim, and interfaith marriages are frowned upon in Indonesia. But Pingkan and Taufan were undeterred. After long discussions with all their relatives, the couple finally got married. Kedung and Ino are another couple that had to overcome a lot of resistance before they could tie the knot. That is because homosexual relationships remain a taboo in Indonesia, even though they are not prohibited by law. Stela and Moses, meanwhile, are an interethnic couple. They, too, faced challenges because such relationships are also a sensitive topic. Sharon Magriet Sumolang's report looks at their lives and shows how they nevertheless found happiness.

Skip next section More on Society from Asia

More on Society from Asia

Thumbnail | Love Matters S3 EPS10: Being a bisexual woman in India

Being a bisexual woman in India

What are the challenges and joys of coming out as a bisexual woman in India? Writer Soumyaa Vohra shares her journey.
Patricia Szilagyi
Column
SocietyFebruary 21, 202444:26 min
DW Vorschaubild | Love Matters S3 EPS9: Women’s sexuality

Sex positivity and women’s sexual agency in modern India

What does sexual agency mean for Indian women? And how does it differ from Western ideas of sexually liberated women?
SocietyFebruary 2, 202433:50 min
Love Matters S3 EPS8 | Loving men

What is it like to love men?

What’s it like to be a gay man in India? And how does it compare to loving men as a cis-hetero woman?
SocietyJanuary 24, 202442:16 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Society from around the world

More on Society from around the world

DW Explainer | Africa’s Progress towards Zero Tolerance against FGM

Africa's slow progress toward zero tolerance against FGM

Is Africa advancing toward zero tolerance against female genital mutilation (FGM)?
SocietyFebruary 5, 202401:35 min
People walk across a street, as seen in silhouette

European economy shows staying power in face of crises

Europeans are feeling increasingly pessimistic about their economic prospects. But is this justified?
SocietyDecember 29, 202302:22 min
Igor Levit and Michel Friedman

An evening of music against antisemitism

Igor Levit put together a concert to break the silence over a lack sympathy for rising antisemitism in Germany.
SocietyNovember 29, 202302:29 min
Show more
Skip next section About the show

About the show

DW "Reporter" Sendungslogo (Composite)

Reporter — On Location

DW’s on-the-ground reporters are always close to the action, be it covering international events or zooming in on some of the quirks of daily life. Camera always in hand, they report on the changes they see taking place in Germany, Europe and around the world.

Go to show Reporter