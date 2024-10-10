An eco-warrior in Lesotho

Nature and EnvironmentLesothoAn eco-warrior in LesothoTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentLesothoPatronella Diedricks in Maseru District, Lesotho10/10/2024October 10, 2024After realizing that existing waste management strategies in Lesotho weren't working, Limpho Thoahlane set up her own recycling station. Now she teaches youth how to process plastic into jewelry and other items.https://p.dw.com/p/4l5xsAdvertisement