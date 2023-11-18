  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Ukraine
Israel at war
Nature and EnvironmentGlobal issues

Can the problem of plastic pollution ever be solved?

Anne-Sophie Brändlin
November 18, 2023

There are more microplastic particles in the oceans than stars in the galaxy. That’s obviously a big threat to the environment and to human health. The problem is that nobody can agree exactly how to solve this probelm.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Z8Ux