Military CO2 emissions

Albert Steinberger
March 6, 2024

It's almost impossible to pin down how much the military emits globally. We are talking about a sector with a budget of 2.2 trillion dollars using helicopters, tanks, ships, fighter planes. And none of these CO2 emissions have to be reported. This is a story about one of the biggest blindspots of climate change and what we can do to change that.

https://p.dw.com/p/4dCTv
