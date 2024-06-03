Military CO2 emissions

It's almost impossible to pin down how much the military emits globally. We are talking about a sector with a budget of 2.2 trillion dollars using helicopters, tanks, ships, fighter planes. And none of these CO2 emissions have to be reported. This is a story about one of the biggest blindspots of climate change and what we can do to change that.
