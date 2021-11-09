Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Tunisia

Tunisia lies between Libya and Algeria and has a Mediterranean coastline along its north and east. It gained independence from France in 1956.

Tunisia is a North African nation with just under 11 million people. Its capital is Tunis. After French rule, leader Habib Bourguiba promoted a secular government and advanced women's rights. In 2011, its own popular protests against corruption sparked the Arab Spring movement. This is a collection of DW's latest content on Tunisia.

DW Sendung - Global - Beifang in Tunesien Med Bycatch project In Tunisia

Using data to make fishing sustainable in the Mediterranean 09.11.2021

Researchers in Tunisia spent two years collecting data on fishing. Now they're using their insights into accidental bycatch of vulnerable animals to introduce new, sustainable fishing methods across the region.

'Nass Nessma' is a program that looks like Canal Plus' 'Grand Journal', on Nessma TV, partly owned by Silvio Berlusconi, during taping at studios near the capital Tunis, Tunisia, seen in August 2009. Photo by Balkis Press/ABACAPRESS.COM |

Tunisia closes TV station of president's political rival 27.10.2021

Tunisia's independent media regulator shuttered Nessma TV, owned by President Kais Saied's political rival. Quran Kareem, a religious radio station, was also closed.
©Yassine Mahjoub/MAXPPP - Tunisia adopted a new government on Monday, October 11, eleven weeks after the ousting of the previous cabinet by President KavØs SavØed, who assumed full powers on July 25. The President of the Republic promulgates a decree appointing the head of government and its members, the presidency said in a statement shortly before the official television broadcast of the swearing-in ceremony. In a speech during the swearing-in, 63-year-old Prime Minister Najla Bouden said that the fight against corruption will be the most important objective of her government, which has 25 members in addition to its head. (Tunisian presidency) .

Tunisia: President appoints new government amid coup allegations 11.10.2021

President Kais Saied has sworn in a record number of women to Tunisia's new government. The move comes after he assumed new executive powers, with the opposition accusing him of a power grab.
Newly appointed Prime Minister Najla Bouden Romdhane poses for a picture during her meeting with Tunisia's President Kais Saied, in Tunis, Tunisia September 29, 2021. Tunisian Presidency/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.

Tunisia's first female PM: Mere symbolism or credible change? 30.09.2021

Najla Bouden Romdhane is a 63-year-old geologist with little experience in politics. Critics fear she may not be able to stand up to President Kais Saied. Others celebrate the first female Arab prime minister.

People wearing protective face masks walk in a busy street in Paris as France reinforces mask-wearing in public places as part of efforts to curb a resurgence of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) across France, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

France to reduce visas for Maghreb countries in migration spat 29.09.2021

Paris has accused former colonies of not doing enough to allow illegal immigrants to return. Algeria has summoned the French ambassador in response to the decision.
Newly appointed Prime Minister Najla Bouden Romdhane poses for a picture during her meeting with Tunisia's President Kais Saied, in Tunis, Tunisia September 29, 2021. Tunisian Presidency/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.

Tunisia: Najla Bouden Romdhane named first female PM 29.09.2021

Two months after firing her predecessor and suspending parliament, President Saied tapped the engineering researcher to form a government.
Demonstrators carry flags and banners during a protest against the Tunisian President Kais Saied's seizure of governing powers, in Tunis, Tunisia, September 26, 2021. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

Tunisia's opposition stands up to president's power grab 29.09.2021

The actions of President Kais Saied continue to divide Tunisia. Former allies have decried his most recent moves, but it's still impossible to know how the majority of Tunisians feel about him.

06.10.2019, Tunesien, Tunis: Anhänger der islamistischen Ennahda-Partei nehmen an einer Feier vor dem Parteizentrum teil. In Tunesien wird nach der Parlamentswahl eine schwierige Regierungsbildung erwartet. Zwei Parteien erklärten sich nach der Schließung der Wahllokale am Sonntagabend zum Sieger. Die moderat islamistische Ennahda bekam laut Nachwahlumfragen die meisten Stimmen. Foto: Khaled Nasraoui/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Tunisia: Opposition officials resign amid political crisis 25.09.2021

Over 100 members of the moderate Islamist Ennahda movement have stepped down due to frustration with their party's leader. Meanwhile, international rights groups have slammed a "power grab" by President Kais Saied.
CORRECTING PHOTOGRAPHER BYLINE TO SLIM ABID - Tunisia's President Kais Saied, center, leads a security meeting with members of the army and police forces in Tunis, Tunisia, Sunday, July 25, 2021. Troops surrounded Tunisia's parliament and blocked its speaker Rached Ghannouchi from entering Monday after the president suspended the legislature and fired the prime minister following nationwide protests over the country's economic troubles and the government's handling of the coronavirus crisis. (AP Photo/Slim Abid)

Tunisia: President Kais Saied declares he will rule by decree 22.09.2021

President Kais Saied has tightened his grip on power with the announcement that he will rule by decree. Political opponents have labelled the move a "coup."
epa02741801 Tunisian army soldiers are seen during the funeral of Tunisian Colonel Mohamed Taher Ayari, who was killed a day earlier, in Tunis, Tunisia, 19 May 2011. According to media sources, two Islamist militants and a senior Tunisian military officer were killed during a shoot-out in the north-eastern town of Rouhia on 18 May. A further two military members were injured in the shoot-out between the army and militants, while a third suspect got away. EPA/STR

Tunisia's political crisis: What role will the military play? 20.09.2021

The Tunisian army has remained apolitical throughout its modern history. But now, some locals fear the military is getting too close to President Kais Saied's increasingly unconstitutional regime.
Anhänger des tunesischen Präsidenten Saied skandieren während einer Demonstration vor dem Parlamentsgebäude Slogans gegen Parlamentssprecher und Vorsitzenden der islamistischen Ennahda-Bewegung, Ghannouchi, nachdem Saied die Entlassung von Premierminister Mechichi bekannt gegeben hat. Die Arbeit des Parlaments ist für zunächst 30 Tage eingefroren.

An end to neo-Islamism in the Middle East? 15.09.2021

Political changes in Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt and Turkey mean Muslim Brotherhood-affiliated parties are facing a crisis. A decade after the Arab Spring, insiders say it's time to reboot political Islam.

CORRECTING PHOTOGRAPHER BYLINE TO SLIM ABID - Tunisia's President Kais Saied, center, leads a security meeting with members of the army and police forces in Tunis, Tunisia, Sunday, July 25, 2021. Troops surrounded Tunisia's parliament and blocked its speaker Rached Ghannouchi from entering Monday after the president suspended the legislature and fired the prime minister following nationwide protests over the country's economic troubles and the government's handling of the coronavirus crisis. (AP Photo/Slim Abid)

Tunisia: President promises constitutional changes amid opposition 12.09.2021

President Kais Saied has vowed a new government and said the "Tunisian people have rejected the consitution." But opposition parties have rejected his plans.
Nationalflagge von Marokko Nationalflagge von Marokko, 24.04.2019, Mitte, Niederwallstrasse, Berlin, In Berlin weht eine Nationalflagge an der Botschaft des Königreichs Marokko. *** National flag of Morocco National flag of Morocco 24 04 2019 Mitte Niederwallstrasse Berlin In Berlin a national flag is flying at the embassy of the Kingdom of Morocco

Morocco: German academic paper draws political ire 01.09.2021

A paper by the German researcher Isabelle Werenfels is under fire in Moroccan media. Critics accuse her of having an anti-Moroccan agenda. But the affair probably has little to do with fine points of academic procedure.
TUNIS, TUNISIA - JULY 26: A screen grab captured from a video on July 26, 2021, shows Tunisian President Kais Saied meets union leaders in Tunis, Tunisia. Tunisian Presidential Image / Anadolu Agency

Tunisia: President extends suspension of parliament 24.08.2021

Tunisian President Kais Saied has extended the suspension of parliament, raising concerns in some quarters about the future of democracy in the country.
Students in Cape Town, South Africa take part in a protest, Friday, March 15, 2019 as part of a global student strike against government inaction on climate change. Students in cities worldwide skipped classes to protest their governments' failure to act against global warming. (AP Photo/Nasief Manie) |

Algeria and Tunisia wildfires reinforce IPCC findings on Africa 12.08.2021

A damaging heat wave is sweeping across North Africa in the wake of the release of the IPCC findings on climate change. Some experts in Africa say the panel hit the right tone and the onus to act is on the continent too.
Migrants arrives on a boat in the Italian Pelagie Island of Lampedusa on July 29, 2020. - Boats with migrants mainly from Tunisia continue to arrive on the Italian island of Lampedusa. Intercepted by the boats of the Italian costal guard and guardia di finanza police before reaching the shore, migrants are escorted on the Island and transferred to the island's reception centre. (Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP) (Photo by ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP via Getty Images)

To get to Europe, Tunisian migrants turn to 'self-smuggling' 11.08.2021

Instead of paying human traffickers, increasing numbers of Tunisians are buying their own boats and organizing do-it-yourself ocean journeys to Europe. It appears to be a growing trend.
Show more articles