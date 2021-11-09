Tunisia lies between Libya and Algeria and has a Mediterranean coastline along its north and east. It gained independence from France in 1956.

Tunisia is a North African nation with just under 11 million people. Its capital is Tunis. After French rule, leader Habib Bourguiba promoted a secular government and advanced women's rights. In 2011, its own popular protests against corruption sparked the Arab Spring movement.