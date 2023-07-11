Tunisia: Smugglers profiting from migration to Europe

MigrationTunisiaTunisia: Smugglers profiting from migration to EuropeTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoMigrationTunisiaJan-Philipp Scholz | Mabrouka Khedir11/07/2023November 7, 2023As Germany reevaluates its migration policy, people traffickers in Tunisia are busier than ever. The North African country remains a major transit point on the route to Europe. DW's Jan-Philipp Scholz and Mabrouka Khedir report.https://p.dw.com/p/4YW2bAdvertisement