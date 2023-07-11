  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel at war
Ukraine
Migration
MigrationTunisia

Tunisia: Smugglers profiting from migration to Europe

Jan-Philipp Scholz | Mabrouka Khedir
November 7, 2023

As Germany reevaluates its migration policy, people traffickers in Tunisia are busier than ever. The North African country remains a major transit point on the route to Europe. DW's Jan-Philipp Scholz and Mabrouka Khedir report.

https://p.dw.com/p/4YW2b