  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Iraq: 20 years since US invasion
Nature and EnvironmentTunisia

Setting up self-sufficient schools in Tunisia

Sophie Kirby
43 minutes ago

The Wallah We Can project in Tunisia is transforming public schools into social enterprises. The Makthar school is energy self-sufficient and a farm provides students with free meals. It's improving the prospects for both the kids and their parents.

https://p.dw.com/p/4OhE7
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A sign of Credit Suisse bank is seen on a branch in Geneva

Credit Suisse, UBS shares sink after last minute takeover

Business2 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Alaa Abdel-Fattah

Egypt: New push to free activist Alaa Abdel-Fattah

Egypt: New push to free activist Alaa Abdel-Fattah

PoliticsMarch 18, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping

Xi Jinping heads to Russia with focus on Ukraine

Xi Jinping heads to Russia with focus on Ukraine

Conflicts23 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Japan | deutsch-japanische Regierungskonsultationen in Tokio

Germany and Japan underline mutual interests in Tokyo

Germany and Japan underline mutual interests in Tokyo

PoliticsMarch 18, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Group of women, men and children seen sitting and standing behind a long table

Well integrated: Ukrainian refugees in the Czech Republic

Well integrated: Ukrainian refugees in the Czech Republic

SocietyMarch 19, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

Children seen looking at debris in northern Syria after an earthquake struck the region

Will the EU earthquake support donor conference help Syria?

Will the EU earthquake support donor conference help Syria?

Politics19 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

A US flag in front of an advertising poster for a Mercedes-Benz car.

Is German industry migrating to the US?

Is German industry migrating to the US?

BusinessMarch 18, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

A damaged car and rubble from a house affected by the earthquake are pictured in Cuenca, Ecuador.

Deadly earthquake jolts Ecuador and Peru

Deadly earthquake jolts Ecuador and Peru

Catastrophe20 hours ago01:18 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage