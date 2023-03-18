Setting up self-sufficient schools in Tunisia

Nature and EnvironmentTunisiaSetting up self-sufficient schools in TunisiaTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentTunisiaSophie Kirby43 minutes ago43 minutes agoThe Wallah We Can project in Tunisia is transforming public schools into social enterprises. The Makthar school is energy self-sufficient and a farm provides students with free meals. It's improving the prospects for both the kids and their parents.https://p.dw.com/p/4OhE7Advertisement