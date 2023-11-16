How African nations are combating plastic pollution crisis

Nature and EnvironmentAfricaHow African nations are combating plastic pollution crisisTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentAfricaGeorge Okach11/16/2023November 16, 2023A United Nations treaty among delegates meeting in Nairobi could be decisive in tackling the global plastic pollution crisis. But some African nations are already spearheading efforts for a sustainable, plastic-free continent.https://p.dw.com/p/4YvZ1Advertisement