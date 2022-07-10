  1. Skip to content
George Okach
Image: privat

George Okach

Stories by George Okach

Liberia Ausgediente Schiffe und Schiffswracks liegen im Freihafen von Monrovia

AfricaLink Live on Air — 07 October 2022

AfricaLink Live on Air — 07 October 2022

AfricaLink special edition: Corruption, inefficiencies and poor infrastructure paralyse African seaports
Politics
October 7, 2022
29:59 min
Kombobild | Uhuru Kenyatta, Olusegun Obasanjo, Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka

AfricaLink Live on Air — 06 October 2022

AfricaLink Live on Air — 06 October 2022

Ethiopian govt, Tigray fighters, say ready for AU sponsored peace +++Nollywood film "Anikulapo" triggers gender debate
Politics
October 6, 2022
30:00 min
Feierlichkeiten zum Tag der Streitkräfte in Mosambik

AfricaLink Live on Air — 05 October 2022

AfricaLink Live on Air — 05 October 2022

How Kenya intends to tackle debt burden+++ Kenya's GMO debate rages +++Rwandan Journalists freed
Politics
October 5, 2022
29:59 min
Somalia, Mogadishu | Soldaten während eines Trainings

AfricaLink Live on Air — 04 October 2022

AfricaLink Live on Air — 04 October 2022

Somalia's anti-al-Shabab war+++ Apple music honors Nigeria’s musical history with a month long campaign
Politics
October 4, 2022
29:59 min
Lage in Burkina Faso I 2. Oktober 2022

AfricaLink Live on Air — 03 October 2022

AfricaLink Live on Air — 03 October 2022

Burkina Faso coup+++Calls for more funding as pre-COP27 climate talks open in DR Congo
Politics
October 3, 2022
29:59 min
Burkina Faso | Ouagadougou | Putschgerüchte

AfricaLink Live on Air — 30 September 2022

AfricaLink Live on Air — 30 September 2022

Burkina Faso's mutiny +++Ebola kills five in Uganda++Impact of South Africa's blackouts
Politics
September 30, 2022
30:00 min
