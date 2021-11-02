Egypt is the most populous country in the Arab world. Not least because of its over 88 million inhabitants it is regarded as a key player in the Middle East region.

Until 2011, Egypt had been ruled autocratically by president Hosni Mubarak for 30 years. He was ousted in the wake of a wave of protests which were part of the Arab Spring movement. Ever since, Egypt has been in turmoil. Mubarak's successor was Mohamed Morsi, leader of the Muslim Brotherhood party, who had come to power following the country's first-ever free parliamentary elections. Morsi, too, was ousted after a military coup in 2013 and ultimately replaced by ex-general Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. DW's latest content on Egypt is collated below.