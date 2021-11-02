Visit the new DW website

Egypt

Egypt is the most populous country in the Arab world. Not least because of its over 88 million inhabitants it is regarded as a key player in the Middle East region.

Until 2011, Egypt had been ruled autocratically by president Hosni Mubarak for 30 years. He was ousted in the wake of a wave of protests which were part of the Arab Spring movement. Ever since, Egypt has been in turmoil. Mubarak's successor was Mohamed Morsi, leader of the Muslim Brotherhood party, who had come to power following the country's first-ever free parliamentary elections. Morsi, too, was ousted after a military coup in 2013 and ultimately replaced by ex-general Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. DW's latest content on Egypt is collated below.

A United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) armoured personnel carrier (APC) keep guard as they patrol the streets ahead of the upcoming elections in Bangui, Central African Republic December 26, 2020. REUTERS/Antonie Rolland NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES

UN: 10 unarmed peacekeepers shot by CAR presidential guard 02.11.2021

The peacekeepers were shot after their arrival in Bangui, the capital of the Central African Republic. The UN said that the incident "appeared to be a deliberate and unspeakable attack."
A camel stands next to an installation by Italian artist Lorenzo Quinn, entitled Together, facing the pyramids on the Giza Plateau on October 23, 2021. Art D'Égypte launched its 4th annual exhibition entitled Forever Is Now 2021, the first international art exhibition to take place at the Giza Pyramids and the surrounding Giza Plateau. Photo by Balkis Press/ABACAPRESS.COM

Forever Is Now: Art exhibition in the desert sand 30.10.2021

A premiere after 4,500 years: Egypt is hosting its first art exhibition against the backdrop of the Giza Pyramids. Various artists have created large installations in the desert sand.
FILE - In this Aug. 2, 2015 file photo, Egyptian security forces stand guard outside one of the entrances of Tora prison, in Cairo, Egypt. Since the coronavirus first hit Egypt in February 2020, At least 10 doctors and six journalists have been arrested according to rights groups. Other health workers say they have been warned by administrators to keep quiet or face punishment. One foreign correspondent has fled the country, fearing arrest, and another two have been summoned for reprimand over their reporting of “disinformation and other “violations.” (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar, File) |

Egypt: 'Lifting emergency is just a public relations stunt' 29.10.2021

After the end of the state of emergency decree in Egypt, analysts and human rights organisations doubt that the situation on the ground will change. A more tangible signal would be the release of political prisoners.
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi makes statements during a joint news conference with the Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at Maximos Mansion in Athens, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. Egypt's president is meeting with Greek officials in Athens on his first visit to the southern European nation since the two countries signed a deal demarcating maritime boundaries between them in the eastern Mediterranean. (Costas Baltas/Pool via AP) |

Egypt's el-Sissi ends state of emergency 4 years after terror attack 25.10.2021

The government had said it imposed the measure to fight terrorism, while critics said it granted President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi sweeping powers to crush dissent.
A seismograph shows the 4.9-magnitude of the earthquake that occurred Thursday, June 16, 2005, in Yucaipa, Calif. A moderate earthquake shook most of southern California startling people and knocking items off shelves and desks, but there were no immediate reports of significant damage or injuries. (AP Photo/Nick Ut)

Strong earthquake hits the eastern Mediterranean 19.10.2021

Tremors have been felt in Egypt, Turkey and Greece following the magnitude 6.0 quake. There are no immediate reports of casualties.
Aktivistin Nour Emad aus Kairo, Gründerin von https://thisismotherbeing.com/

Let's talk about sex, habibi! 09.10.2021

Throughout the Middle East, sex education is slowly becoming less of a taboo. On social media, millions are daring to ask everything about "it."

Relief from a private tomb at Saqqara, reused in the Serapeum. A jubilation scene, probably from a funeral procession, it depicts a group of women dancing and drumming opposite rows of soldiers, priests, and dignitaries. Country of Origin: Egypt. Culture: Ancient Egyptian. Date/Period: New Kingdom,19th dynasty,c. 1290 BC. Material Size: Limestone l = 1.05 m. Credit Line: Werner Forman Archive/ Egyptian Museum, Cairo . Location: 82. (Werner Forman Archive / Heritage Images)

The Egyptian women reviving an ancient musical tradition 29.09.2021

Known for their fiery, spirited performances, a group of Egyptian women has been turning heads with their revival of an ancient style of music centered around drumming. That may not sound so controversial, but some Egyptians say the troupe is infringing on a tradition that is meant to be protected by men. But these women beg to differ. And so does their fan base.
TIGRAY, ETHIOPIA - AUGUST 21: Orthodox Christians observe the Ashenda Festival marking the end of a two-week-long fast known as Filseta, in Mek'ele city, Tigray region of Ethiopia on August 21, 2016. Minasse Wondimu Hailu / Anadolu Agency

World in Progress: The power of music 29.09.2021

We'll hear about how music is playing an important role in the conflict plaguing Ethiopia, where it's boosting morale among Tigrayan soldiers and refugees alike. We'll also get an update on the conflict between Ethiopia and Tigray, which is about to enter its second year. Plus, the controversial push by a group of women reviving ancient Egyptian songs.
Anhänger des tunesischen Präsidenten Saied skandieren während einer Demonstration vor dem Parlamentsgebäude Slogans gegen Parlamentssprecher und Vorsitzenden der islamistischen Ennahda-Bewegung, Ghannouchi, nachdem Saied die Entlassung von Premierminister Mechichi bekannt gegeben hat. Die Arbeit des Parlaments ist für zunächst 30 Tage eingefroren.

An end to neo-Islamism in the Middle East? 15.09.2021

Political changes in Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt and Turkey mean Muslim Brotherhood-affiliated parties are facing a crisis. A decade after the Arab Spring, insiders say it's time to reboot political Islam.

A handout picture released by the Egyptian Presidency on September 13, 2021, shows Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi (R) meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in the Egyptian Red Sea resort town of Sharm El-Sheikh. - Bennett met Sisi on the first visit to Egypt by an Israeli prime minister in over a decade. They were to discuss efforts to revive the peace process between the Israelis and Palestinians, presidential spokesman Bassam Radi said in a statement. (Photo by - / EGYPTIAN PRESIDENCY / AFP) / === RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT AFP PHOTO / HO / EGYPTIAN PRESIDENCY' - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS ==

Israeli prime minister visits Egypt officially for the first time in 10 years 13.09.2021

Israeli premier Bennett said Egypt could help restart the peace process with the Palestinians, while Egyptian President Al-Sisi said he wants to "strengthen regional security."
Dr. Cornelia Strunz mit Vulvamodell, Desert Flower Center Berlin.

Egypt: New ruling on hymen repair stirs up controversy 10.09.2021

A new religious decree in Egypt allows hymen repair for more women than before. While it has been welcomed by rights activists and women's organizations, some critics fear that it might lure women into premarital sex.
FILE - In this March 30, 2011, file photo. an art student from the University of Helwan paints the Facebook logo on a mural commemorating the revolution that overthrew Hosni Mubarak in the Zamalek neighborhood of Cairo, Egypt. In a statement to The Associated Press on Wednesday, Dec 30, 2015, Facebook said it is ¿disappointed¿ that a program providing free basic Internet services to over three million Egyptians has been shut down. It said the service provided Internet access to more than a million people who were not previously connected. (AP Photo/Manoocher Deghati, File) picture alliance/AP Photo/M. Deghati

Getting Middle East start-ups off the ground 08.09.2021

From Amazon to Facebook, even the biggest start-ups started out small. All over the world, young founders are working hard to turn their ideas into reality. But young entrepreneurs in Egypt are finding their work comes with its own unique set of challenges.
In this Saturday, May 18, 2019 photo, a group of students spend time together after classes in downtown Tehran, Iran. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

World in Progress: Change sweeps the East 08.09.2021

From the Middle East to Central Asia, new societal trends are emerging that are challenging long-held norms. In Iran, women and girls are banking on education as the key to progress. Young entrepreneurs in Egypt are reaping the rewards of start-ups. Meanwhile in Turkey, Afghan refugees are stuck in a state of limbo.
ARCHIV - 15.04.2020, Ägypten, Hurghada: Menschenleer ist der Badestrand. Noch sind die Grenzen dicht. In Ägypten und anderen Ländern gibt es trotzdem schon Ideen, wie Urlaub in Zeiten der Pandemie aussehen könnte: Jacuzzi-Verbot, kein offenes Buffet und eine Haus-«Klinik» für Infizierte. Aber kann so überhaupt Urlaubs-Feeling aufkommen? (zu dpa Strandurlaub auf Sparflamme: Ägypten plant Tourismus in der Pandemie) Foto: Marcel Lauck/ dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

Russia restarts flights to Egyptian resorts after 6-year pause 09.08.2021

Moscow had previously banned flights to the resorts of Hurghada and Sharm el-Sheikh after a plane carrying Russian vacationers blew up over the Sinai Peninsula in 2015.
A picture taken on February 28, 2018 shows a view of the Pyramids of Giza on the southwestern outskirts of the Egyptian capital Cairo. (Photo by KHALED DESOUKI / AFP) (Photo credit should read KHALED DESOUKI/AFP/Getty Images)

Egypt: Ancient pharaoh's boat transported to new museum 08.08.2021

Pharaohs commissioned solar boats to take them into the afterlife. The oldest and largest surviving one was instead transported 7.5 kilometers (5 miles) to a new museum.
TOPSHOT - Coffins are unloaded to be buried in a mass grave at the Nossa Senhora cemetery in Manaus, Amazon state, Brazil on May 6, 2020. (Photo by MICHAEL DANTAS / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL DANTAS/AFP via Getty Images)

Authoritarian states obscuring COVID death tolls, study shows 06.08.2021

A new global database shows a significant gap in reported COVID-related deaths, suggesting the actual worldwide death toll is short by at least 1 million. That's due in part to false figures from autocratic regimes.
