Egypt is the most populous country in the Arab world. Not least because of its over 88 million inhabitants it is regarded as a key player in the Middle East region.
Until 2011, Egypt had been ruled autocratically by president Hosni Mubarak for 30 years. He was ousted in the wake of a wave of protests which were part of the Arab Spring movement. Ever since, Egypt has been in turmoil. Mubarak's successor was Mohamed Morsi, leader of the Muslim Brotherhood party, who had come to power following the country's first-ever free parliamentary elections. Morsi, too, was ousted after a military coup in 2013 and ultimately replaced by ex-general Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. DW's latest content on Egypt is collated below.
Known for their fiery, spirited performances, a group of Egyptian women has been turning heads with their revival of an ancient style of music centered around drumming. That may not sound so controversial, but some Egyptians say the troupe is infringing on a tradition that is meant to be protected by men. But these women beg to differ. And so does their fan base.
We'll hear about how music is playing an important role in the conflict plaguing Ethiopia, where it's boosting morale among Tigrayan soldiers and refugees alike. We'll also get an update on the conflict between Ethiopia and Tigray, which is about to enter its second year. Plus, the controversial push by a group of women reviving ancient Egyptian songs.
From Amazon to Facebook, even the biggest start-ups started out small. All over the world, young founders are working hard to turn their ideas into reality. But young entrepreneurs in Egypt are finding their work comes with its own unique set of challenges.
From the Middle East to Central Asia, new societal trends are emerging that are challenging long-held norms. In Iran, women and girls are banking on education as the key to progress. Young entrepreneurs in Egypt are reaping the rewards of start-ups. Meanwhile in Turkey, Afghan refugees are stuck in a state of limbo.