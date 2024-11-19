Mediterranean Sea - How Egyptian fishers tackle pollution

Nature and EnvironmentEgyptMediterranean Sea - How Egyptian fishers tackle pollutionTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentEgyptToka Omar | Lukas Lottersberger11/19/2024November 19, 2024Egypt is one of the biggest sources of pollution in the Mediterranean, accounting for over 40% of the estimated 2.8 million tons plastic, according to the WWF. One social enterprise is now recruiting the help of fishers to clean up the trash. https://p.dw.com/p/4n16eAdvertisement