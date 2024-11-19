  1. Skip to content
Nature and EnvironmentEgypt

Mediterranean Sea - How Egyptian fishers tackle pollution

Toka Omar | Lukas Lottersberger
November 19, 2024

Egypt is one of the biggest sources of pollution in the Mediterranean, accounting for over 40% of the estimated 2.8 million tons plastic, according to the WWF. One social enterprise is now recruiting the help of fishers to clean up the trash.

Similar stories from Egypt

Eco Africa-Sendung

Building new eco classrooms in Egypt

Architects are reaching out to communities and have built an eco-friendly school and playground to meet their needs.
Nature and EnvironmentAugust 12, 202204:31 min
Shady Rabab

Making music with garbage

Egyptian musician Shady Rabab and his band play instruments made from objects found in the trash.
Nature and EnvironmentMarch 17, 202202:31 min
Illustration showing a bust of Nefertititi with her hands tied up and her mouth taped in front of Berlin's television tower

Nefertiti bust: Ambassador or hostage?

The Egyptian queen's bust has drawn tourists to Berlin for more than 100 years. But many think it should be in Egypt.
CultureJune 8, 202413:06 min
More on Nature and Environment from Africa

People plant trees on the outskirts of Khartoum, Sudan

Can Africa's Great Green Wall still stop desertification?

Billions have been poured into the Green Wall project to stop land degradation but little progress has been made.
Nature and EnvironmentJune 29, 202403:11 min
Close up of a tree in the Western Congo Basin tropical rainforest

Congo Basin: Africa's largest forest under threat

Over a quarter of forests in the dense Central African rainforest are at risk of vanishing by 2050.
Nature and EnvironmentMarch 21, 202401:32 min
Kenyan workers pick plastic waste in a river in Nairobi

How African nations are combating plastic pollution crisis

Some African nations are already spearheading efforts for a plastic-free continent as a UN treaty stalls.
Nature and EnvironmentNovember 16, 202301:28 min
More on Nature and Environment from around the world

Biene auf einer Blüte

Protecting bees from pesticides

Scientists in Colombia say they have developed a food supplement to protect bee's brains from damage from pesticides.
Nature and EnvironmentOctober 20, 202402:26 min
Thumbnail | DW Sendung Planet A

How can we harness gravity to solve our energy needs?

Gravity batteries are a new big hope for storing excess renewable electricity.
Nature and EnvironmentAugust 23, 202411:56 min
A woman in Morocco fills containers with water during a drought

How big business is profiting from the growing water crisis

Water scarcity has led to a market where local communities and private companies compete for access to a vital resource.
Nature and EnvironmentAugust 17, 202410:50 min
