Hosni Mubarak was the longtime strongman president of Egypt. Taking power in 1981, he was ousted in a 2011 revolution during the wave of Arab Spring protests.

Hosni Mubarak, born May 4, 1928, is a military officer-turned politician who assumed the Egyptian presidency following the assassination of Anwar Sadat. His three-decade rule, which relied heavily on US support, ended when he stepped down after his government's crackdown on the 2011 revolution. This page collates DW's content on Hosni Mubarak.