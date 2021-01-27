Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Hosni Mubarak was the longtime strongman president of Egypt. Taking power in 1981, he was ousted in a 2011 revolution during the wave of Arab Spring protests.
Hosni Mubarak, born May 4, 1928, is a military officer-turned politician who assumed the Egyptian presidency following the assassination of Anwar Sadat. His three-decade rule, which relied heavily on US support, ended when he stepped down after his government's crackdown on the 2011 revolution. This page collates DW's content on Hosni Mubarak.
This week marks the 10th anniversary of Egypt’s national uprising. On January 25, 2011, millions of Egyptians took to the streets to protest against the regime of then President Hosni Mubarak. They managed to topple the long-term autocrat. But instead of a democracy, Egyptians got a repressive police state – yet again