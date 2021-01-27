Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Hosni Mubarak

Hosni Mubarak was the longtime strongman president of Egypt. Taking power in 1981, he was ousted in a 2011 revolution during the wave of Arab Spring protests.

Hosni Mubarak, born May 4, 1928, is a military officer-turned politician who assumed the Egyptian presidency following the assassination of Anwar Sadat. His three-decade rule, which relied heavily on US support, ended when he stepped down after his government's crackdown on the 2011 revolution. This page collates DW's content on Hosni Mubarak.

An Egyptian walks past an old mural Mohammed Mahmoud street near Tahrir Square, related to the 2011 uprising that toppled longtime ruler Hosni Mubarak, Cairo, Egypt, Monday, Jan. 25, 2016. The run-up to the anniversary has seen stepped-up security measures in Cairo, a new wave of arrests and security checks in the city's downtown, an area popular with young, pro-democracy activists. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)

World in Progress: Crushed hopes ten years after the uprising in Egypt 27.01.2021

This week marks the 10th anniversary of Egypt’s national uprising. On January 25, 2011, millions of Egyptians took to the streets to protest against the regime of then President Hosni Mubarak. They managed to topple the long-term autocrat. But instead of a democracy, Egyptians got a repressive police state – yet again 
An Egyptian protester waves his national flag atop a structure in Cairo's Tahrir Square on December 23, 2011 during a mass rally against the ruling military, which sparked outrage when its soldiers were taped beating women protesters. AFP PHOTO / FILIPPO MONTEFORTE (Photo credit should read FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/AFP/Getty Images)

Opinion: Egypt is synonymous with hopelessness 25.01.2021

Ten years ago, upheaval, hope and dreams of a better future swept through the streets of the Egyptian capital, Cairo. Today, there is nothing left but fading memories, writes Farida Layl*.
Ein Graffiti in Kairo zeigt einen Panzer, der auf einen Jungen gerichtet ist, der Fahrrad fährt und Brot auf dem Kopf trägt. Bild gehört dem Künstler Ganzeer. Er hat es im Januar 2011 in Kairo gemacht.

How street art influenced Arab spring protests in Egypt 23.01.2021

In 2011, street artists used their creativity to voice dissent in Egypt as thousands of protesters clamored for a regime change in Cairo's Tahrir Square.
April 25, 2016 - In this April 25, 2016 file photo, ousted Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak waves to his supporters from his room at the Maadi Military Hospital, where he is hospitalized, as they celebrate Sinai Liberation Day that marks the final withdrawal of all Israeli military forces from Egypt's Sinai Peninsula in 1982, in Cairo, Egypt. Egypt's state news agency says prosecutor has ordered the release of ousted President Hosni Mubarak on Monday, March 13, 2017. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil, File) |

Egypt's former president Hosni Mubarak dies 25.02.2020

Egypt's former president Hosni Mubarak has died at the age of 91. Mubarak was president of Egypt for 30 years until he was toppled by the Arab Spring movement.
21.09.2019 Small groups of protesters gather in central Cairo shouting anti-government slogans in Cairo, Egypt September 21, 2019. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Egyptians emboldened to defy el-Sissi in anti-government protests 24.09.2019

Egypt has seen the first significant protests against Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi in six years of authoritarian rule. An Egyptian businessman called for the rallies from exile in Spain, but the regime is putting up a fight.
This picture taken on January 31, 2019 shows the head of the golden sarcophagus of the 18th dynasty Pharaoh Tutankhamun (13321323 BC), displayed in his burial chamber in his underground tomb (KV62) in the Valley of the Kings on the west bank of the Nile river opposite the southern Egyptian city of Luxor (650 kilometres south of the capital Cairo). - The famous tomb underwent a nine-year conservation by a team of international specialists. (Photo by MOHAMED EL-SHAHED / AFP) (Photo credit should read MOHAMED EL-SHAHED/AFP/Getty Images)

Egypt begins restoring golden coffin of Tutankhamun 17.07.2019

The tomb will be the cornerstone of a new museum near the Great Pyramids of Giza. The Egyptian tourism industry has foundered in the years since the uprising against ex-leader Hosni Mubarak in 2011.
Egyptian prominent activist Alaa Abdel Fattah stands outside the police institute in Cairo's Tora prison after he was denied entrance to attend his trial on June 11, 2014. An Egyptian court sentenced in absentia Fattah to 15 years in jail on charges of participating in an illegal protest, his lawyer told AFP. Twenty-four other activists were also sentenced, in absentia, to 15 years in jail each on the same charges. AFP PHOTO/STRSTR (Photo credit should read STR/AFP/Getty Images)

Egyptian pro-democracy activist Alaa Abdel-Fattah freed from prison 29.03.2019

A leading Egyptian pro-democracy campaigner, Alaa Abdel-Fattah, has been freed from jail after five years behind bars. He was sentenced for his part in an illegal protest and will still live under "police observation."
CAIRO, EGYPT - MARCH 19: Egyptian former interior minister Habib al Adly stands behind bars during their retrial at Cairo's police academy on March 19, 2015. Egyptian court acquitted Mubarak-era Interior Minister Habib al-Adly of corruption charges. Ahmed Gamil / Anadolu Agency | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Mubarak's 'enforcer' sentenced to prison for corruption 15.04.2017

Habib el-Adly, who was former Egyptian President Mubarak's last interior minister, has seen sentenced to seven years in prison for embezzlement. The court also hit Adly and two of his co-defendants with hefty fines.

Hosni Mubarak released from detention 24.03.2017
April 25, 2016 - In this April 25, 2016 file photo, ousted Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak waves to his supporters from his room at the Maadi Military Hospital, where he is hospitalized, as they celebrate Sinai Liberation Day that marks the final withdrawal of all Israeli military forces from Egypt's Sinai Peninsula in 1982, in Cairo, Egypt. Egypt's state news agency says prosecutor has ordered the release of ousted President Hosni Mubarak on Monday, March 13, 2017. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil, File) |

Ousted Egyptian President Mubarak freed from detention: lawyer 24.03.2017

Ousted Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak has been released from detention. The 88-year-old former leader has spent much of the past six years in hospital.
FILE - epa04725456 Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak waves from defendants' cage at a courtroom during his trial in Cairo, Egypt, 29 April 2015. EPA/KHALED ELFIQI (zur dpa-Berichterstattung über die Wiederaufnahme eines Verfahrens gegen Mubarak am 05.11.2015) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ picture-alliance/dpa/K.Elfiqi

Former Egyptian President Mubarak to be released 13.03.2017

Former Egypt President Hosni Mubarak, who was overthrown in the 2011 Arab Spring, will be released from detention this week, prosecutors have said. Egypt's top appeals court last week cleared Mubarak of murder charges.
02.03.2017*****Supporters of former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak hold up his pictures as they wait for him to be transferred to a court, in front of Maadi military hospital in Cairo, Egypt, March 2, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Top Egyptian court acquits Mubarak over protester killings in final ruling 02.03.2017

Egypt's top appeals court has acquitted ex-President Mubarak of involvement in protester killings during a 2011 revolt that ended his 30-year rule. The irreversible ruling could see Mubarak walk free.
Ahmed Maher, Gründungsmitglied der ägyptischen Jugendbewegung 6. April, gibt am 20.09.2013 in Kairo, Ägypten ein Interview. Die Gruppe war vor zweieinhalb Jahren maßgeblich an der Organisation der Massenproteste gegen Präsident Husni Mubarak beteiligt gewesen. Foto: Anne-Beatrice Clasmann/dpa (zu dpa Ägyptischer Aktivist Ahmed Maher: «Jetzt sind alle gegen mich» vom 27.09.2013) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

Egypt releases leader of 2011 uprising who utilized social media 05.01.2017

Ahmed Maher was instrumental in using social media to bring mass protesters into the streets during the Arab Spring. He was arrested in 2013 during a protest under the regime of current President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi.
The crackdown by the demonstrations The security are chasing the protesters Date: 22/23.04.2016 Place: Egypt, Ägypten, Kairo, Cairo photographer: Mostafa Abdou / DW

Egypt's el-Sissi vows to enforce demo ban 25.04.2016

Egypt's president and interior minister have warned that security forces will crack down on planned anti-government demonstrations. Popular anger smolders over plans to sell disputed islands to Saudi Arabia.
15.3.2009 Egyptian Foreign Minister Ahmed Abou Elgheit arrives for talks with European Union leaders at the European Commission's headquarters in Brussels, Belgium on 15 March 2009. Some of the key players in the Middle East process meet with European Union leaders in Brussels on 15 March. EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ (C): picture-alliance/ dpa/O. Hoslet

Arab League elects former Egyptian diplomat Abul Gheit as new chief 10.03.2016

The Arab League has elected former Egyptian Foreign Minister Ahmed Abul Gheit to head the 22-member body. Abul Gheit was Egypt's top diplomat before dictator Hosni Mubarak was ousted during the Arab Spring.
25.01.2016 **** Members of security forces keep watch in Tahrir Square during the fifth anniversary of the uprising that ended the 30-year reign of Hosni Mubarak in Cairo, Egypt, January 25, 2016. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh © Reuters/A. A, Dalsh

Egypt marks fifth anniversary of pro-democracy uprising in muted fashion 25.01.2016

Egypt has marked the fifth anniversary of a pro-democracy uprising that toppled President Hosni Mubarak. Amid raised security, there was a ban on any demonstrations not approved by police.
Show more articles