 US, Russia seek better ties after years of diplomatic crises | World| Breakings news and perspectives from around the globe | DW | 14.05.2019

World

US, Russia seek better ties after years of diplomatic crises

Senior officials have called for an overhaul of US-Russia ties, saying a more "constructive model" is necessary. Experts say attempts to normalize the often tense relationship will prove difficult, if it's even possible.

Watch video 00:27

'Trump is committed to improving relations'

Even before he was elected, US President Donald Trump praised Russian President Vladimir Putin, describing him as a "strong leader" and someone "I'd get along great with."

Throughout his presidency, Trump has attempted to foster a deeper relationship with Putin despite a series of diplomatic crises between Washington and Moscow. Earlier this month, Trump described in a tweet the "tremendous potential for a good/great relationship with Russia," adding: "The world can be a better and safer place."

But Trump appeared to ignore the strategic divide between the two countries, a point that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo acknowledged on Tuesday after meeting with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov.

"We have differences — each country will protect its own interests and look after its own people — but it's not that we have to be adversaries on every issue," Pompeo said before meeting with Putin.

"I believe it's time to start building a new, more responsible and constructive model of mutual perception of each other," Lavrov added.

Read more: Russia encroaches on US war industry in Middle East 

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and US Secretary of State Pompeo

Pompeo (right) said having differences doesn't mean 'we have to be adversaries on every issue'

'Champagne corks going off in Moscow'

Despite Trump's amicable posturing towards Putin, the US president's years in office have not been characterized by a drastic improvement in relations. In fact, Lavrov at one point described the period as "worse" than during the Cold War.

For Theresa Fallon, director and founder of the Brussels-based Center for Russia Europe Asia Studies, there is a disparity between Trump's rhetoric and government action.

"Early on in the Trump presidency, there was this perception that things would improve. We heard about champagne corks going off in Moscow. Everyone thought it was going to be this great relationship," Fallon told DW. "But the reality is very different."

Last year, the Defense Department singled out Russia and China as the largest threats to US interests in its "national defense strategy," outpacing terrorism for the first time since the September 11 attacks in 2001.

Former US President Barack Obama sitting next to then-Russian President Dmitry Medvedev after signing the New START Treaty

Even former US President Barack Obama attempted to reset relations with Russia.

Divided around the globe

Foreign policy differences have been a major sticking point between the US and Russia. Under Trump, the US has launched cruise missiles against Russian ally Syria over suspected chemical weapons attacks. They have also clashed on how to manage a political solution to the conflict in Syria and whether to maintain the Iran nuclear deal.

On North Korea, the White House has pushed for an all-or-nothing denuclearization process of the Korean Peninsula. The Kremlin, on the other hand, has opted for a gradual approach to denuclearization in order to bolster its political and economic position in Northeast Asia.

The Trump administration has taken a hard-line approach on Venezuela by recognizing opposition leader Juan Guaido as the country's president, sanctioning key officials and mulling a military intervention to topple President Nicolas Maduro's regime. Russia has instead supported Maduro by deploying troops to the South American country and restructuring Venezuelan debt to prevent further economic crisis.

But even when supporting opposing sides in geopolitical crises, Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov last week noted that Moscow and Washington have apparently managed to move forward in a practical manner.

Asked whether he and Pompeo discussed the US secretary of state's remark that "Russia must get out of Venezuela," Lavrov said: "We tried not to focus on public statements considering that they are influenced by too many things that have nothing to do with real politics. We tried to concentrate on real politics and we succeeded in this."

'Robust use of sanctions'

Even with the White House and the Kremlin hoping to reset relations, it's not always up to them.

US intelligence agencies have unreservedly pointed to Russian involvement in undermining domestic electoral processes. Although a majority of US sanctions against Russia are related to Moscow's illegal annexation of Crimea from Ukraine in 2014, the agencies' findings have been the basis for some of those disciplinary measures.

The US has also "imposed sanctions on Russia in response to human rights abuses, election interference and cyberattacks, weapons proliferation, illicit trade with North Korea, support to Syria and use of a chemical weapon," according to a 2019 Congressional report.

"Most Members of Congress support a robust use of sanctions amid concerns about Russia's international behavior and geostrategic intentions," said the report, a point that appeared to contrast the White House's approach.

  • Gold bullion on gold coins (picture-alliance/blickwinkel/McPHOTO/BilderBox)

    US sanctions and who they target

    Iran

    US sanctions on Iran target Tehran's trade in gold and precious metals, block the sales of passenger jets and restrict Iran's purchase of US dollars, among other punitive measures. The US has also blocked Iran's key oil sales in a further tranche of sanctions, which came into force in November 2018.

  • M16-rifle (AFP/Getty Images/S. Marai)

    US sanctions and who they target

    North Korea

    Impoverished North Korea is under a UN-backed embargo, but Washington also maintains an extensive regime of sanctions of its own. For example, the US strictly bans exporting weapons to the pariah state. Washington also uses its global clout to penalize non-US banks and companies that do business with Pyongyang.

  • Man dipping his hands in oil (picture-alliance/dpa/G. Esiri)

    US sanctions and who they target

    Syria

    Washington trade restrictions prevent the regime of President Bashar Assad from exporting Syrian oil to the US. All property and assets of the Syrian government in the US have been frozen. Americans, wherever in the world they might be, are banned from "new investment" in the war-torn country, according to the US Treasury.

  • Crimean wine

    US sanctions and who they target

    Russia

    The US blacklisted scores of high-ranking Russian officials and businessmen after the 2014 Crimea crisis, stopping them from traveling to the US and freezing their assets. The comprehensive sanctions list includes goods from the Russian-annexed region, such as wine. New sanctions imposed in the aftermath of the Skripal poisoning in March 2018 target sensitive national security and defense goods.

  • Tourist couple posing beside a graffiti, Havana, Cuba,

    US sanctions and who they target

    Cuba

    American tourists began flocking to Cuba immediately after the Obama administration initiated a thaw in relations in 2016. Under Donald Trump, however, the White House reimposed travel restrictions for US citizens, making it much harder for Americans to travel to the island. At least one Obama-era concession is still in place, however: it is still legal to bring Cuban cigars and rum to the US.

    Author: Darko Janjevic


Resetting relations

In March, the Russian Foreign Ministry took advantage of the formal closure of special counsel Robert Mueller's probe of Russian interference in the 2016 election to call for resetting relations between Washington and Moscow.

"We hope that Washington will in the course of time pluck up its courage and officially confess that not only was there no 'conspiracy' but that all insinuations about Russia's interference into the US presidential elections are a groundless, vicious defamation created to be used in the internal political struggle in the US," the ministry said.

But Nina Khrushcheva, professor of international affairs at the New York-based New School, said that even with the latest overtures aimed at resetting relations, it "does not promise a smooth normalization of relations."

"Putin is still giving Trump the benefit of the doubt, given Trump's sweet rhetoric, hence the Pompeo visit in an attempt to find common ground and shrink the daylight on contradictory issues, such as Venezuela," she said. "But altogether, Russia will continue to call out American inconsistencies and American hubris."

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

  • Vladimir Putin in a KGB uniform

    Vladimir Putin: The road to power

    KGB cadet

    Born in St.Petersburg in 1952, Putin signed up with the Soviet intelligence agency the KGB right out of law school in 1975. His first assignment was to monitor foreign nationals and consulate employees in his home city, then called Leningrad. He was then assigned to Dresden, East Germany. He reportedly burned hundreds of KGB files after the fall of the Berlin Wall.

  • Putin stands with former St.Petersburg mayor Anatoly Sobchak

    Vladimir Putin: The road to power

    Political mentor

    Putin was one of the deputies to St Petersburg Mayor Anatoly Sobchak from 1991 to 1996. Sobchak met Putin at Leningrad State University and the two men were close until Sobchak's death in 2000. Despite accusations of corruption, Sobchak was never charged.

  • Boris Yeltsin and Vladimir Putin

    Vladimir Putin: The road to power

    Meteoric rise

    Putin quickly leapt from St.Petersburg to Moscow. In 1997, President Boris Yeltsin gave Putin a mid-level position on his staff — a position Putin would use to cultivate important political friendships that would serve him in the decades to come.

  • Funeral of Anatoly Sobchak

    Vladimir Putin: The road to power

    Death of a friend

    Putin was deeply affected by Anatoly Sobchak's death in 2000. After the apprentice outstripped his teacher politically, Sobchak became a vocal early proponent of Putin's bid for the presidency. A year earlier, Putin used his political connections to have fraud allegations against Sobchak dropped, the beginning of a pattern for friends of the former spy.

  • Vladimir Putin taking his first oath of office

    Vladimir Putin: The road to power

    Temporary president

    In June 2000, Boris Yeltsin stepped down, leaving his prime minister to become interim leader. As he was running for his successful presidential campaign, corruption allegations from his time on the city government in St.Petersburg resurfaced. Marina Salye, the lawmaker who brought up the claims, was silenced and forced to leave the city.

  • Vladimir Putin and Dmitry Medvedev

    Vladimir Putin: The road to power

    Tandemocracy

    When Putin was constitutionally barred from running for a third consecutive term in 2008, his Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev ran in his stead. When Medvedev was elected, he appointed Putin as premier. This led to criticism of a "tandemocracy," in Moscow, with many people believing that Medvedev was Putin's puppet.

  • A victory parade for Putin

    Vladimir Putin: The road to power

    Victory

    In March 2018, Vladimir Putin was elected to his fourth term as president. Because the presidential term has been extended, this means Putin will be in power for the next six years. However, the election was marred by a lack of opposition to the incumbent, as well as allegations of vote tampering and ballot-stuffing.

    Author: Elizabeth Schumacher


