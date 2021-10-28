Visit the new DW website

Cold War

The Cold War was a state of geopolitical tension after the end of World War II. It pitted the Eastern Bloc (the Soviet Union and its allies) against the Western Bloc (the United States, its NATO allies).

The Cold War split the temporary wartime alliance against Nazi Germany, reflected in the partition of Germany into West and East. The term "cold" is used as there was no large-scale fighting directly between the two sides, although there were "proxy wars" in other countries. Historians date the period between 1947, the year the Truman Doctrine (a US foreign policy pledging to aid nations threatened by Soviet expansionism) and 1991, the year the Soviet Union collapsed. This page collates DW content referring to the Cold War.

Military vehicles carrying hypersonic missiles DF-17 travel past Tiananmen Square during the military parade marking the 70th founding anniversary of People's Republic of China, on its National Day in Beijing, China October 1, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee

US general confirms China's advances in hypersonic weapons race 28.10.2021

Top US General Mark Milley has expressed concern over an advanced hypersonic weapons test reportedly carried out by China. He compared it to the Soviet Union's "Sputnik" breakthrough during the Cold War.
191213 Inside Europe

Inside Europe 21.10.2021 21.10.2021

NATO-Russia relations at post-Cold War low - Assault on democracy: the murder of a British MP - Food for thought at the Frankfurt Book Fair - An apology to the Algerian auxiliaries abandoned by France - Hungary's opposition unites against Orban - How to Restore an ecosystem near you - A seasonal peek into an Italian wardrobe - Scottish climate politics as Glasgow prepares to host COP26

Wary of China, US and EU forge alliance on technology

Wary of China, US and EU forge alliance on technology 28.09.2021

With Beijing on the rise as a tech superpower, Brussels and Washington want to close ranks. But divisions loom over the new "Trade and Technology Council" alliance — and previous efforts have a mixed track record.

17.09.2017*****A multiple rocket launcher system fires during the Zapad-2017 war games, held by Russian and Belarussian servicemen, at an undisclosed location in Belarus, September 17, 2017. Picture taken September 17, 2017. Vayar military information agency/Belarussian Defence Ministry/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVE.

Russia, Belarus to demonstrate strength with joint maneuvers 10.09.2021

Ten countries will participate in strategic military exercises in Russia and Belarus. Neighboring countries have announced similar exercises. Observers say there is a return to a familiar Cold War routine.

ARCHIV - Arbeiter erhöhen die Sektorensperre an der Bernauer Straße in Berlin im August 1961. Der US-Geheimdienst NSA hatte nach bislang geheimen Dokumenten bereits vorab Informationen über den geplanten Bau der Berliner Mauer. Foto: dpa (zu dpa Geheimdokumente: NSA warnte früh vor Mauerbau in Berlin vom 26.09.2013) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

60 years ago, the Berlin Wall went up, dividing the city — and more 12.08.2021

The former capital of Hitler's Third Reich was divided after World War II. But the people of Berlin were still able to move around freely in the city. That is, until August 13, 1961.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin waves as he leaves after the U.S.-Russia summit at Villa La Grange in Geneva, Switzerland, Wednesday, 16 June 2021. (Denis Balibouse/Pool Photo via AP)

Opinion: Biden lifts Putin out of international isolation 17.06.2021

US President Joe Biden needs to move beyond a Cold War mentality to effectively counter Vladimir Putin's asset-rich regime, says Konstantin Eggert.
21.02.2021, Borkwalde, Brandenburg, In zwei Sprechblasen befinden sich die Flaggen der NATO und von China.

China accuses NATO of maintaining 'Cold War mentality' 15.06.2021

Beijing said NATO was exaggerating the "China threat theory" after the alliance declared China a challenge to the global order for the first time.
ARCHIV - Die amerikanischen Schauspielerinnen Julia Roberts (l) und Sally Field stehen am 10.02.1990 in Berlin mit zwei DDR-Grenzposten auf der Berliner Mauer am Brandenburger Tor. (zu dpa «Als es auf der Berlinale politisch wurde» vom 08.02.2017) Foto: -/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

How the Cold War shaped the Berlinale 05.06.2021

The first Berlin International Film Festival took place 70 years ago, opening on June 6, 1951. A look back at how politics impacted the event.
THE CANADIAN PRESS 2013-05-14. A sign for the Canadian Security Intelligence Service building is shown in Ottawa, Tuesday, May 14, 2013. Newly released documents show Canada's spy agency is moving ahead with plans to collect and use databases containing personal information about Canadians. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick URN:53247800

Canada: Most espionage since Cold War amid pandemic 13.04.2021

The Canadian Security Intelligence has released its 2020 public report. The spy agency says that the frictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic have led to a rise in foreign spying and interference.
Internationale Raumstation über der Erde, ISS

Russia approves extending space cooperation with US until 2030 03.04.2021

The Russian cabinet cleared a proposal to extend a space cooperation agreement with the US for another decade. This comes at a time when Moscow's ties with Washington are at a post-Cold War low.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (2nd R), joined by National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan (R), speaks while facing Yang Jiechi (2nd L), director of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission Office, and Wang Yi (L), China's Foreign Minister at the opening session of US-China talks at the Captain Cook Hotel in Anchorage, Alaska on March 18, 2021. - China's actions threaten the rules-based order that maintains global stability, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Thursday at the opening of a two-day meeting with Chinese counterparts in Alaska. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / POOL / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

US and China trade barbs as Alaska talks kick off 18.03.2021

In the first meeting between Biden administration officials and China, China said the US was exhibiting a "Cold War mentality," while the US said Beijing's actions in Xinjiang, Hong Kong and Taiwan were concerning.
ARCHIV 2014 *** Former President of the Soviet Union Mikhail Gorbachev attends a symposium on security in Europe 25 years after the fall of the Wall in Berlin on November 8, 2014. Gorbachev warned in Germany on November 7, 2014 of new East-West tensions sparked by the Ukraine crisis, speaking ahead of ceremonies commemorating the fall of the Berlin Wall. AFP PHOTO / ODD ANDERSEN (Photo credit should read ODD ANDERSEN/AFP/Getty Images)

Former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev celebrates his 90th birthday 02.03.2021

Revered for helping end the Cold War, Gorbachev received birthday greetings from the Kremlin and other world leaders. But back home, Russians remain divided over his legacy.
epa03990076 (FILE) A file photograph showing general view showing the British Secret Intelligence Services Headquarters, also know as MI6, at Vauxhall Cross on the South Bank of the Thames, central London on 25 August 2010. Media reports state on 14 December 2013 that Iran states that it has captured a spy working for the British intelligence agency MI6 in Kerman south east Iran. EPA/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA *** Local Caption *** 02300550 +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

UK spy agency MI6 says sorry for LGBT+ ban 19.02.2021

The head of the UK's foreign intelligence service has given the first public apology for MI6's ban on LGBT+ agents. The policy, scrapped in 1991, was left in place after a series of Cold War scandals.
UNIVERSAL CITY, CA - JANUARY 27: Former Secretary of State George P. Shultz appears onstage at the premiere of Nuclear Tipping Point at Universal Studios Hollywood on January 27, 2010 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

George Shultz, former US secretary of state and key Cold War figure, dies at 100 08.02.2021

Shultz is known for helping to steer the United States out of the Cold War. He has been honored for shaping "the trajectory of American diplomacy" in the 20th century.
Das Gebäude des Ministeriums für Staatssicherheit der DDR von der Frankuirter Alle aus gesehen. Aufnahme vom 24.09.1985. | Verwendung weltweit

An uncertain future for Berlin's former Stasi headquarters 20.01.2021

The complex once housed the repressive East German secret police and espionage service. Some fear the history will be lost forever.

FILE - In this Jan. 15, 1992 file photo, George Blake, a former British spy who doubled as a Soviet agent, gestures during a news conference in Moscow. George Blake, a British double agent, used a ladder made of rope and knitting needles to escape Wormwood Scrubs jail in 1966, five years into his 42-year sentence for treason. With the help of accomplices, he made his way to the border of East Germany hidden in a secret compartment inside a camper van. Blake ended up in the Soviet Union and still lives in Russia, where he receives a KGB pension and last year celebrated his 90th birthday. (AP Photo/Boris Yurchenko, File)

Cold War double agent George Blake dies at 98 26.12.2020

George Blake, a British spy who passed secrets to the Soviet KGB during the Cold War, has died at the age of 98. He was considered a hero in Russia after exposing hundreds of Western agents.
