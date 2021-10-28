The Cold War was a state of geopolitical tension after the end of World War II. It pitted the Eastern Bloc (the Soviet Union and its allies) against the Western Bloc (the United States, its NATO allies).

The Cold War split the temporary wartime alliance against Nazi Germany, reflected in the partition of Germany into West and East. The term "cold" is used as there was no large-scale fighting directly between the two sides, although there were "proxy wars" in other countries. Historians date the period between 1947, the year the Truman Doctrine (a US foreign policy pledging to aid nations threatened by Soviet expansionism) and 1991, the year the Soviet Union collapsed. This page collates DW content referring to the Cold War.