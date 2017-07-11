 Parrots swoop in for Angela Merkel′s swan song | News | DW | 24.09.2021

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Parrots swoop in for Angela Merkel's swan song

Outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel had her hands full as she made a flying visit to a bird park. A group of Australian lorikeet parrots provided the perfect photo opportunity on the campaign trail.

The chancellor proved a hit with the bird park's rainbow lorikeets

The chancellor proved a hit with the bird park's rainbow lorikeets

The German chancellor met some colorful constituents ahead of Sunday's German general election — although it can be confirmed they won't be voting for her party.

A flock of Australian rainbow lorikeets was on hand — literally — as Angela Merkel took a trip to Vogelpark Marlow bird park, near Rostock in northeastern Germany. 

German Chancellor Angela Merkel poses with birds at the Vogelpark Marlow

When they weren't pecking at her fingers, the chancellor grabbed more smiling shots with her feathered friends

The birds fluttered around the German leader and ate from a small paper cup filled with "lori nectar," made from dried flower pollen, fruit sugar, cereal and water. 

Merkel — who has been chancellor for almost 16 years — was on a farewell tour of her home constituency in the northern state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania.

  • Angela Merkel with a lemur on her shoulder

    Angela Merkel's animal encounters — in pictures

    A lemur love story

    The chancellor had a photogenic moment with this lemur at the Marlow Bird Park in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania in 2015, when she attended a ceremony to open the park's new grounds.

  • Angela Merkel with the Berlin panda

    Angela Merkel's animal encounters — in pictures

    Panda diplomacy

    Merkel's tenure oversaw the loaning of two pandas to the Berlin zoo. She celebrated their arrival in a visit to the zoo with China's President Xi Jinping in 2017. Xi said the two pandas served as "new ambassadors of our friendship."

  • Angela Merkel with Vladimir Putin and his dog

    Angela Merkel's animal encounters — in pictures

    Testing times in Russia

    One of the most famous photos of Merkel with an animal was taken during her meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2007, when he conspicuously brought his dog with him. It is widely known that Merkel does not like dogs.

  • Angela Merkel and a cow

    Angela Merkel's animal encounters — in pictures

    Merkel at the farm

    Agriculture is a major industry in Germany and as such, Merkel has many photos with farm animals. In this photo, she visited an industrial farm in Schleswig-Holstein, the home of the iconic black and white spotted Holstein cows (pictured).

  • Angela Merkel feeding a penguin

    Angela Merkel's animal encounters — in pictures

    Feeding time

    Merkel has also had to feed a lot of animals. In this photo she meets a penguin with then Danish Prime Minister Helle Thorning-Schmidt during the Baltic Sea States Council summit of 2012.

  • Angela Merkel and a Kiwi

    Angela Merkel's animal encounters — in pictures

    Dates down under with kiwis ...

    Merkel has met animals from far away corners of the world. In 2014, she was introduced to this kiwi during a visit to the Motutapu Island of New Zealand.

  • Angela Merkel with a koala

    Angela Merkel's animal encounters — in pictures

    ... and koalas

    Merkel was also introduced to this cuddly koala by then Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott. It was on the same trip that she met the kiwi — a diplomatic tour of exotic animals!

    Author: Jenipher Camino Gonzalez


A warm welcome was also waiting in the wings from the park's budgies, who happily ate millet from the chancellor's palm.

Merkel was less keen to take hold of an altogether larger feathered friend — the European eagle owl — the DPA news agency reported.

"No, no. I did fine with the parakeets," she said.

Angela Merkel feeds the budgies

Merkel has been Germany's chancellor since November 2005

Instead, Merkel left the photo opportunity to 33-year-old Georg Günther, her successor as Christian Democrat (CDU) candidate in the Vorpommern-Rügen — Vorpommern Greifswald I constituency.

Merkel is set to step down in the wake of Sunday's election, once a new chancellor is chosen.

Among those vying to take over are the Social Democrats' Olaf Scholz, Annalena Baerbock from the Greens and the Christian Democrats' Armin Laschet.

Watch video 86:50

Angela Merkel: Navigating a world in crisis

Advertisement