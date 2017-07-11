Parrots swoop in for Angela Merkel's swan song

The German chancellor met some colorful constituents ahead of Sunday's German general election — although it can be confirmed they won't be voting for her party.

A flock of Australian rainbow lorikeets was on hand — literally — as Angela Merkel took a trip to Vogelpark Marlow bird park, near Rostock in northeastern Germany.

When they weren't pecking at her fingers, the chancellor grabbed more smiling shots with her feathered friends

The birds fluttered around the German leader and ate from a small paper cup filled with "lori nectar," made from dried flower pollen, fruit sugar, cereal and water.

Merkel — who has been chancellor for almost 16 years — was on a farewell tour of her home constituency in the northern state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania.

Angela Merkel's animal encounters — in pictures A lemur love story The chancellor had a photogenic moment with this lemur at the Marlow Bird Park in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania in 2015, when she attended a ceremony to open the park's new grounds.

Angela Merkel's animal encounters — in pictures Panda diplomacy Merkel's tenure oversaw the loaning of two pandas to the Berlin zoo. She celebrated their arrival in a visit to the zoo with China's President Xi Jinping in 2017. Xi said the two pandas served as "new ambassadors of our friendship."

Angela Merkel's animal encounters — in pictures Testing times in Russia One of the most famous photos of Merkel with an animal was taken during her meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2007, when he conspicuously brought his dog with him. It is widely known that Merkel does not like dogs.

Angela Merkel's animal encounters — in pictures Merkel at the farm Agriculture is a major industry in Germany and as such, Merkel has many photos with farm animals. In this photo, she visited an industrial farm in Schleswig-Holstein, the home of the iconic black and white spotted Holstein cows (pictured).

Angela Merkel's animal encounters — in pictures Feeding time Merkel has also had to feed a lot of animals. In this photo she meets a penguin with then Danish Prime Minister Helle Thorning-Schmidt during the Baltic Sea States Council summit of 2012.

Angela Merkel's animal encounters — in pictures Dates down under with kiwis ... Merkel has met animals from far away corners of the world. In 2014, she was introduced to this kiwi during a visit to the Motutapu Island of New Zealand.

Angela Merkel's animal encounters — in pictures ... and koalas Merkel was also introduced to this cuddly koala by then Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott. It was on the same trip that she met the kiwi — a diplomatic tour of exotic animals! Author: Jenipher Camino Gonzalez



A warm welcome was also waiting in the wings from the park's budgies, who happily ate millet from the chancellor's palm.

Merkel was less keen to take hold of an altogether larger feathered friend — the European eagle owl — the DPA news agency reported.

"No, no. I did fine with the parakeets," she said.

Merkel has been Germany's chancellor since November 2005

Instead, Merkel left the photo opportunity to 33-year-old Georg Günther, her successor as Christian Democrat (CDU) candidate in the Vorpommern-Rügen — Vorpommern Greifswald I constituency.

Merkel is set to step down in the wake of Sunday's election, once a new chancellor is chosen.

Among those vying to take over are the Social Democrats' Olaf Scholz, Annalena Baerbock from the Greens and the Christian Democrats' Armin Laschet.