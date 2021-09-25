Visit the new DW website

DW Voices

A diverse team of DW opinion writers offer their perspectives on the German election.

On September 26, 2021, Germans cast their votes in a federal election. After 16 years in office, Chancellor Angela Merkel has decided not to stand for re-election. The race to find a successor is wide open. An international team of DW editors present their views on the German election, the candidates and the most-pressing issues.

22.07.21 *** TOPSHOT - German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives at the house of the Federal Press Conference (Bundespressekonferenz) on July 22, 2021 in Berlin, to address a press conference on national and international topics. (Photo by STEFANIE LOOS / AFP) (Photo by STEFANIE LOOS/AFP via Getty Images)

Opinion: Angela Merkel has left the CDU in tatters 25.09.2021

Change has been the buzzword of the German election campaign. Though that may sound good on paper, DW's Rob Mudge says much of it is merely paying lip service — especially in the case of the Christian Democrats.
President of the African Development Bank, M. Akinwumi Adesina, President of the World Bank David Malpas, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, European Council President Charles Michel, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo, Senegal's President Macky Sall, Guinea's President Alpha Conde, Rwanda's President Paul Kagame, Felix Tshisekedi, President of the Democratic Republic of Congo, President Ursula von der Leyen and African Union (AU) Commission Chairman Moussa Faki arrive for a picture at the G20 Compact with Africa (CwA) meeting in Berlin, Germany, August 27, 2021. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

Opinion: The next German chancellor must prioritize ties with Africa 20.09.2021

As Angela Merkel leaves the stage, it seems the curtains are being drawn on an era when German political objectives had a strong emphasis on Africa. Mimi Mefo Takambou says ignoring Africa would be a strategic mistake.
Olaf Scholz, German Finance Minister, Vice-Chancellor and the Social Democrats (SPD) candidate for Chancellor bumps fists with Armin Laschet, North Rhine-Westphalia's State Premier and the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) candidate for Chancellor (R) as Annalena Baerbock co-leader of Germany's Greens and her party's candidate for Chancellor (C) reacts a prior to the start of an election TV debate in Berlin on September 12, 2021, ahead of general elections taking place on September 26, 2021. (Photo by Michael Kappeler / POOL / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL KAPPELER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Germany, it's election dating time! 13.09.2021

Which chancellor candidate can win Germany's heart after Angela Merkel? Olaf Scholz, Annalena Baerbock and Armin Laschet are wooing away, and to DW's Cristina Burack, their match profiles seem ready for swiping.
Bundeskanzlerin Angela Merkel (CDU) wird vom chinesischen Präsidenten Xi Jinping begrüßt. Merkel hielt sich damals zu einem zweitägigen Besuch in der Volksrepublik auf. (zu dpa Merkel berät mit Chinas Präsident Xi und EU-Spitzen über Abkommen) +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Opinion: Germany must call off Angela Merkel's Chinese love affair 07.09.2021

For years Berlin has mollycoddled China in the hope that billions of euros in investments would prompt it to shun its authoritarian ways. Beijing's belligerence shows the tactic has backfired, says DW's Ashutosh Pandey.

22.07.21 *** TOPSHOT - German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives at the house of the Federal Press Conference (Bundespressekonferenz) on July 22, 2021 in Berlin, to address a press conference on national and international topics. (Photo by STEFANIE LOOS / AFP) (Photo by STEFANIE LOOS/AFP via Getty Images)

Opinion: The EU doesn't need another Angela Merkel 01.09.2021

Angela Merkel is about to walk off the European Union stage — and it's about time, says DW's Cristina Burack. The EU needs to break with her reactive style to meet the challenges it's facing.

FOTOMONTAGE:Noch vor der Bundestagswahl treffen die Kanzlerkandidaten drei Mal bei Triellen im Fernsehen aufeinander. Am Sonntag, den 29. August, treffen die drei Kanzlerkandidaten im ersten Wahl-Triell aufeinander. Die Diskussionsrunde wird um 20.15 Uhr bei RTL und ntv uebertragen. Die Kanzlerkandidaten zur Bundestagswahl 2021: v.li:Armin LASCHET (CDU),Annalena BAERBOCK, (Buendnis 90/die Gruenen),Olaf SCHOLZ (SPD).

Opinion: Race to succeed German Chancellor Angela Merkel is wide open 30.08.2021

For a long time, it looked like Armin Laschet would be a shoo-in as Germany’s next chancellor. But now, the Christian Democrats could find themselves on the opposition benches after September 26, writes Felix Steiner.