Birds

The air is their domain: our feathered friends are a formidable class of animal.

Whether in daily life or through hobby birding, humans have always had a special relationship with avian life. DW offers an compilation of content on the topic of birds.

Intensive turkey breeding in Vignoc Brittany, north-western France Intensive turkey breeding in Vignoc Brittany, north-western France Brittany Ille et Vilaine 35 Vignoc Europe Western Europe France PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRA Copyright: xMochetxM/Andia.frx 374312

Bird flu: France orders poultry 'lockdown' 05.11.2021

Poultry farmers have been ordered to keep flocks indoors in a bid to stop the contagious avian disease from spreading. Europe has seen over 100 outbreaks of bird flu in recent months.
silhouettes of flying migratory birds over sun during sunset

Free as a bird: Celebrating World Migratory Bird Day 08.10.2021

"Sing, Fly, Soar — Like a Bird!" is the theme of Friday's 2021 World Migratory Bird Day, an annual call to action to raise awareness about nomadic birds and promote their conservation.
USA, 2005: Elfenbeinspecht (Campephilus principalis principalis), Praeparat eines Maennchens. Wiederentdeckung eines Jungvogels der ausgestorben geglaubten Art am 27.2.2004 durch drei Ornithologen im Cache River National Wildlife Refuge im Bundesstaat Arkansas. [en] Ivory- Billed Woodpecker (Campephilus principalis principalis), stuffed male. Extinct, but rediscovered 27.2.2004. | USA, 2005: Ivory- Billed Woodpecker (Campephilus principalis principalis), stuffed male. Extinct, but rediscovered 27.2.2004.

US declares 23 species extinct, including ivory-billed woodpecker 29.09.2021

The rare move was a sign that scientists have given up all hope of resuscitating the birds and fish. Experts have warned that a major extinction event could occur if the world doesn't move to tackle climate change.
Angela Merkel (CDU), Bundeskanzlerin, füttert australische Loris im Vogelpark Marlow und wird dabei gebissen.

Parrots swoop in for Angela Merkel's swan song 24.09.2021

Outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel had her hands full as she made a flying visit to a bird park. A group of Australian lorikeet parrots provided the perfect photo opportunity on the campaign trail.

Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala - Met Gala - In America: A Lexicon of Fashion - Arrivals - New York City, U.S. - September 13, 2021. Soccer player Megan Rapinoe. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

US sports stars stand up for abortion rights 21.09.2021

Megan Rapinoe, Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi are among more than 500 US female athletes who have petitioned the Supreme Court. The state of Mississippi wants to ban the right to abortion in the US.
24.2.2013, Salzburg, Österreich, A German hunting Terrrier is picturerd during the Hohe Jagd hunting fair on February 24, 2013 in Salzburg. AFP PHOTO/DIETER NAGL (Photo credit should read DIETER NAGL/AFP via Getty Images)

This way home: A dog's magnetic sense of direction 16.09.2021

Dogs are known for their navigation skills. As with birds, cats and fish, dogs can find their way home from almost anywhere. We just don't know why.
A griffon vulture spreads it wings bearing its tracking tags as it prepares to fly after it was temporarily captured as part of a national project to protect and increase the population of the protected bird in Israel, near Sde Boker in southern Israel October 29, 2019. Picture taken October 29, 2019. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Humans outnumbered: 11 amazing birds 27.08.2021

Only think of birds when they poop or migrate overhead? Well, think again. Numbering between 50 and 400 billion in the world, there are way more of them than there are of us.
15.9.2020, Accra, Mali, FILE PHOTO: Colonel Assimi Goita, leader of Malian military junta, attends the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) consultative meeting in Accra, Ghana September 15, 2020. REUTERS/ Francis Kokoroko/File Photo

AfricaLink on Air - 20 July 2021 20.07.2021

Mali Presidency says interim leader Assimi Goita, is 'well' after assassination attempt +++ Nigeria arrests separatist Yoruba leader Sunday Igboho +++ Ghana's bird flu outbreak +++ +++ Germany floods- Could the deaths have been prevented?
Outside a residential home in Washington, D.C. a skeletal bird prop is attached to a bird feeder to discourage the winged specimens from flocking to bird feeders on Monday, June 26, 2021.

Birds are dying in the United States and no one knows why 07.07.2021

There's a new epidemic, this time among birds. An illness is infecting them in the US capital ― and it's spreading. Experts say the cause is unknown.
Traditionelle Kuckucksuhren in einem Andenkenladen, Füssen, Bayern, Deutschland, Europa | Verwendung weltweit, Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

What Germans mean when they tell you 'only the cuckoo knows'! 30.06.2021

Quite a few everyday German idioms use bird imagery. Here's what Germans mean when they tell you 'only the cuckoo knows' or they'd rather have 'a sparrow in their hand than a pigeon on the roof.'

Handout photo - While the European Commission has given France three months to review its bird capture methods, hunters are calling for the practice to be maintained. The French supreme court earlier rejected the demand from bird protection group la Ligue de Protection des Oiseaux (LPO) that the technique be banned. It said that fixed and seasonal quotas for bird hunting should be maintained instead, with hunters not permitted to exceed that level. As a result, hunters may continue to use the method legally - up to the quota amounts - in the Alpes-de-Haute-Provence, the Alpes-Maritimes, Bouches-du-Rhône, Var and Vaucluse. Glue trap hunting (la chasse à la glu) is a technique that allows hunters to trap birds as they land on tree branches. It is not intended to kill the birds, but to enable them to be gathered, cleaned, and sold as pets to live in a birdcage or aviary. Hunters usually aim to collect thrushes and blackbirds. Photo by LPO via ABACAPRESS.COM

France bans glue traps for bird hunting 28.06.2021

Environmental and animal rights activists have long decried the practice as "inhumane." The Court of Justice of the European Union had already banned hunting in this manner.
DW Podcast | Science Unscripted

Weekly roundup — Sleep, COVID-19 & a strange-sounding ostrich 01.06.2021

If your genes make you a "night owl," the odds are higher you'll develop depression. Can we do anything to change that? Also, why is the EU planning to store our vaccination information inside a QR code, of all places? And, finally, a big shout-out to the listener who won our bird quiz!
DW Podcast | Science Unscripted

YOUR ANSWERS to the bird quiz 26.05.2021

Seven birdcalls. That was the challenge we put to you just over a week ago. And now, it's time for a reckoning.
DW Podcast | Science Unscripted

Weekly roundup — Birds, babies & COVID-19 18.05.2021

Have an ear for birdsong? Neither do we. But with a couple clues (and a digital tool), we think you can solve our bird quiz. Also, some new fertility data shows some pretty wild differences between countries, and three big updates on major COVID-19 vaccines.
TOKYO, JAPAN - FEBRUARY 23: An owl sits on display at Tori-no Iru Cafe on February 23, 2014 in Tokyo, Japan. Located in Kiba, Tokyo, Tori-no Iru (Birds Cafe) is a cafe where people can get up close and interact with some exotic birds. Japan has an increasing number of pet cafes, where people can enjoy petting some live exotic animals while they eat and drink. (Photo by Keith Tsuji/Getty Images)

50 billion birds live on Earth, new study finds 18.05.2021

According to the estimation, there are at least six times more birds on the planet than people. The most common species are house sparrows and European starlings.
DW Podcast | Science Unscripted

What bird was that? 14.05.2021

Chirp, chirp. It's time to relax. So kick off your shoes, put your feet up, lean back and just enjoy the birdsong. And if you recognize a few of the calls in our quiz, please take a second and send your answers to su@dw.com.
