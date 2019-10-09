Opinion: The anti-Semitism targeting us Jews isn’t 'back' — it never left

When news broke of the thwarted attack on a synagogue in Germany yesterday, I was reminded of the words of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr: "Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere ... Whatever affects one directly, affects all indirectly." Similarly, anti-Semitism anywhere is a threat to religious freedoms everywhere. But its startling resurgence has largely fallen on deaf ears worldwide.

Jews who do not walk around with a kippah or a Star of David may not realize the full extent of the problem, either. Recently Jewish children have been bullied in schools and a rabbi was attacked on a street — and Jews were murdered in two synagogue shootings in my home country, the US, last year. Still, like many others, I have been tempted to dismiss them as terrible but isolated incidents. Because I, a Jew not immediately recognizable as one, have felt safe in my everyday life.

But after Halle, I realize: I was wrong.

Ignorance begets prejudice

In 2017, 78% of Jews in Germany felt under increasing threat, and the number of attacks against Jews in Germany rose 10% to 1,646 incidents from 2017 and 2018. But attacks on synagogues have occurred numerous times since the Holocaust, and anti-Semitic attitudes persist widely.

In 2013, I served as a guest in the Jewish Museum Berlin's exhibition "The Whole Truth: Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Jews." In an unusual display, various Jewish persons sat in an open display case, responding to visitors' questions and comments.

I was floored at the profound lack of awareness about Judaism — I was asked, for example, if I was circumcised (I was born biologically female, so no); others demanded I religiously justify Israel's politics (I'm Jewish, not a citizen of or expert on the state of Israel).

Though the Holocaust ended in 1945, the ignorance and repulsive attitudes that fueled it were quietly handed down to further generations. In 2017, more than half of German 14-to-16-year-olds surveyed had no idea what happened at Auschwitz. Nearly one in seven adults were similarly unable to say what it was or what happened there. Holocaust denial is a crime in Germany, but the country has failed to adequately educate all who live here about the horrors of the past.

Germany's historical obligation

Only in 2019 did Berlin adopt the first-ever state plan to combat anti-Semitism. What about the rest of the states, and the federal government? It took the German government nearly 80 years to appoint an anti-Semitism commissioner — and when one was appointed in 2018, he was not Jewish. With due respect to Dr. Felix Klein, who has considerable experience with Jewish communities at home and abroad, how is a person without the specific life experience of being Jewish in Germany supposed to address the threats Jews face every day? In May, he warned that Jews in Germany should not wear religious symbols such as kippahs in public. How is that helpful? And what is Germany going to do about it?

Religious intolerance — anti-Semitism, Islamophobia, or any other form — will not be rooted out until every single person in Germany is aware of why it is unacceptable and the genocide it led to. Because of its history, Germany must lead the way in this regard. The mass murder of millions of Jews and many other groups has been endlessly documented. If anyone is unaware of these undeniable facts, shame on us all for not sufficiently and systematically educating younger generations about it.

After Halle

The importance of Yom Kippur can hardly be overstated; secular Jews like myself come out of the woodwork for this day. We contemplate who we have hurt in the past year, how we can make amends and be a mensch — that wonderful German and Yiddish word we use for a righteous human. This year, I spent it reporting on an attack that shakes me to my core. Judaism asks parents to help our children understand our faith, traditions and history — to bring them to the synagogue as a place for learning. For the first time, yesterday, I was terrified to do just that.

Attacks on synagogues in Germany Cologne, 1959: Swastikas and hate speech In December 1959, two members of the Deutsche Reichspartei (DRP) right-wing extremist party painted swastikas and the words "Germans demand: Jews out" on the synagogue in Cologne. Anti-Semitic graffiti emerged across the country. The perpetrators were convicted, and the Bundestag passed a law against "incitement of the people," which remains on the books to this day.

Attacks on synagogues in Germany Lübeck, 1994: First arson attack on a temple in decades People across the world were horrified at the March 1994 attack on the synagogue in the northern city of Lübeck. For the first time in decades, a synagogue in Germany burned. Four right-wing extremists were eventually convicted of arson. The day after the fire, 4,000 locals took to the streets under the slogan "Lübeck holds its breath." In 1995, the same synagogue was hit by another arson attack.

Attacks on synagogues in Germany Essen, 2000: Stones hurled into Old Synagogue Armed with paving stones, more than 100 Palestinians from Lebanon attacked the Old Synagogue in Essen in October 2000. The incident occurred after a demonstration against "violence in the Middle East." A police officer was injured. Mahmud Alaeddin, deputy head of the general delegation of Palestine in Germany, distanced himself from the attack.

Attacks on synagogues in Germany Düsseldorf, 2000: Arson and stones A 19-year-old Palestinian and a 20-year-old Moroccan damaged Düsseldorf's New Synagogue with incendiary devices and rocks in October 2000 as "revenge" against Jews and the state of Israel. "We need the respectable people to rebel" against anti-Semitism, then-German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder demanded. The federal and state governments and various NGOs launched campaigns to counter extremism.

Attacks on synagogues in Germany Mainz, 2010: Molotov cocktail attack shortly after inauguration Shortly after being inaugurated in September 2010, an arson attack hit the New Synagogue in Mainz during the night of October 30. The spectacular Deconstructivist building by architect Manuel Herz was erected on the site of the former main synagogue that was set on fire during the Kristallnacht, the Nazis' national night of pogroms, in 1938.

Attacks on synagogues in Germany Wuppertal, 2014: Incendiary devices In July 2014, three young Palestinians hurled incendiary devices at the front door of the synagogue in Wuppertal. In a highly controversial decision, the court ruled there was "no evidence whatsoever" of anti-Semitic motives. Jews in Germany and the foreign media were outraged. The chairman of the Jewish Community Wuppertal declared the ruling as "an invitation to further crimes."

Attacks on synagogues in Germany Berlin, 2019: Knife-wielding attacker A man wielding a knife climbed over a barrier at Berlin's New Synagogue on the eve of Shabbat on October 4, 2019, during the holy period between the holidays of Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur. Security personnel overwhelmed the attacker, whose motive remained unclear. Police released him afterwards, a decision Jewish leaders called "a failure" of justice.

Attacks on synagogues in Germany Halle, 2019: Shooter on Yom Kippur About 80 people were in the synagogue on Wednesday afternoon to observe Yom Kippur, the Jewish calendar's holiest day. The alleged attacker reportedly attempted to shoot his way into the synagogue but was prevented by a safety door. Two passersby were shot to death and two were injured. The suspect, who has a history of right-wing extremist, anti-Semitic, and misogynist rhetoric, was detained. Author: Bettina Baumann



