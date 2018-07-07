Jewish Syrian wearing a Star of David pendant attacked in Berlin

The unidentified victim told police that he had asked the group for a light for a cigarette in the park in Berlin's central Mitte district on Saturday night.

The 25-year-old said that when one member of the group discovered he was wearing a Star of David emblem, they started to shout "anti-Semitic insults," grabbed the cigarette from his mouth and punched him.

He ran away but was chased and beaten to the ground.

The attackers fled when passersby came to the man's aid.

He was later hospitalized for his injuries.

Detentions and further investigations

Three women and seven men aged 15-21 — including six Syrians and three Germans — were detained in the park, according to the report.

They were later released pending further inquiries.

The attack is being investigated as a politically-motivate crime.

The assault comes less than two weeks after a 19-year-old Syrian was found guilty of serious bodily harm and verbal abuse after attacking two people in April who were wearing kippot, traditional male Jewish head coverings.

German schools, especially in the capital, Berlin, have seen a rise in anti-Semitic incidents

Concerns over anti-Semitism

The head of Berlin's Jewish community, Gideon Joffe, described anti-Semitism as "increasing," with the situation becoming "uncomfortable" in Berlin.

But Joffe also said the situation was "far removed" from that in France or Belgium, where anti-Semitism was more prevalent.

Germany has created a new government position to deal with the problem. Anti-Semitism commissioner Felix Klein took up her post in May.

