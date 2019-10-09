Locals join Jewish community for vigil in German city of Halle

Near silence filled the narrow, leafy Humboldtstrasse in the eastern German city of Halle on Thursday morning, though the street outside the synagogue was packed with TV cameras, reporters, police officers, and several dozen mourners.
People filed by to lay flowers and candles at the synagogue and gather round the neighboring Jewish cemetery to remember the victims of the attack. Two people were killed on Wednesday by a gunman who expounded far-right hate speech on a video, he live-streamed during the attack.
"Hate and racism on the rise"
The synagogue itself, surrounded by a high brick wall, was shut away from those present. Dirk Gernhardt, who lives only 150 meters away, and was among those who had brought flowers.
"I come past here regularly and I always thought it was very sad that this synagogue is so shut away because I couldn't imagine why," he told DW. "Now I know that the fact that it was shut away may have saved many dozen lives. I think that's extremely shocking."
"This is a moment when one has to stop and give our thoughts to the victims," he said. "But also to consider what has happened in the last few years in this country, that now there are people who think they can walk through the streets and murder people in cold blood for their personal kick."
"The hate and the racism on the internet have massively increased," he added. "Now things have become sayable that shouldn't be sayable in this country, and these acts have followed those words."
A thousand-years-old Jewish community
Halle's Jewish community is thought to be a thousand years old, though there has barely been a century when it wasn't driven out by violent pogroms or repressed by new laws.
Halle's synagogue is itself a replacement: a former hall next to the Jewish cemetery converted after World War II to replace the nearby Old Synagogue that was destroyed by the Nazi-inspired pogroms of November 1938.
-
Attacks on synagogues in Germany
Cologne, 1959: Swastikas and hate speech
In December 1959, two members of the Deutsche Reichspartei (DRP) right-wing extremist party painted swastikas and the words "Germans demand: Jews out" on the synagogue in Cologne. Anti-Semitic graffiti emerged across the country. The perpetrators were convicted, and the Bundestag passed a law against "incitement of the people," which remains on the books to this day.
-
Attacks on synagogues in Germany
Lübeck, 1994: First arson attack on a temple in decades
People across the world were horrified at the March 1994 attack on the synagogue in the northern city of Lübeck. For the first time in decades, a synagogue in Germany burned. Four right-wing extremists were eventually convicted of arson. The day after the fire, 4,000 locals took to the streets under the slogan "Lübeck holds its breath." In 1995, the same synagogue was hit by another arson attack.
-
Attacks on synagogues in Germany
Essen, 2000: Stones hurled into Old Synagogue
Armed with paving stones, more than 100 Palestinians from Lebanon attacked the Old Synagogue in Essen in October 2000. The incident occurred after a demonstration against "violence in the Middle East." A police officer was injured. Mahmud Alaeddin, deputy head of the general delegation of Palestine in Germany, distanced himself from the attack.
-
Attacks on synagogues in Germany
Düsseldorf, 2000: Arson and stones
A 19-year-old Palestinian and a 20-year-old Moroccan damaged Düsseldorf's New Synagogue with incendiary devices and rocks in October 2000 as "revenge" against Jews and the state of Israel. "We need the respectable people to rebel" against anti-Semitism, then-German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder demanded. The federal and state governments and various NGOs launched campaigns to counter extremism.
-
Attacks on synagogues in Germany
Mainz, 2010: Molotov cocktail attack shortly after inauguration
Shortly after being inaugurated in September 2010, an arson attack hit the New Synagogue in Mainz during the night of October 30. The spectacular Deconstructivist building by architect Manuel Herz was erected on the site of the former main synagogue that was set on fire during the Kristallnacht, the Nazis' national night of pogroms, in 1938.
-
Attacks on synagogues in Germany
Wuppertal, 2014: Incendiary devices
In July 2014, three young Palestinians hurled incendiary devices at the front door of the synagogue in Wuppertal. In a highly controversial decision, the court ruled there was "no evidence whatsoever" of anti-Semitic motives. Jews in Germany and the foreign media were outraged. The chairman of the Jewish Community Wuppertal declared the ruling as "an invitation to further crimes."
-
Attacks on synagogues in Germany
Berlin, 2019: Knife-wielding attacker
A man wielding a knife climbed over a barrier at Berlin's New Synagogue on the eve of Shabbat on October 4, 2019, during the holy period between the holidays of Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur. Security personnel overwhelmed the attacker, whose motive remained unclear. Police released him afterwards, a decision Jewish leaders called "a failure" of justice.
-
Attacks on synagogues in Germany
Halle, 2019: Shooter on Yom Kippur
About 80 people were in the synagogue on Wednesday afternoon to observe Yom Kippur, the Jewish calendar's holiest day. The alleged attacker reportedly attempted to shoot his way into the synagogue but was prevented by a safety door. Two passersby were shot to death and two were injured. The suspect, who has a history of right-wing extremist, anti-Semitic, and misogynist rhetoric, was detained.
Author: Bettina Baumann