Ben has reported extensivley on Germany's Nazi trials (both old and neo), the German weapons industry, on corruption, and on gentrification in Berlin.

In previous lives, he wrote about a wide range of issues: Scientology in Berlin, zoophilia in western Germany, pagan cults in eastern Germany, illegal fishing in Sierra Leone, Oktoberfest in the Palestinian Territories, Stalin statues in Georgia, and other phenomena of life on Earth up to and including colonic irrigation.