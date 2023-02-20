How to save our high seas

While the high seas make up more than 60% of the world's oceans, they have long drawn far less attention than coastal waters. The UN wants to protect them in a global treaty. Here's why that's so important.

Vast parts of the world's oceans are still the wild west when it comes to conservation.

Fishing, shipping, tourism and ocean protection are currently controlled by around 20 organizations. However, their regulations only apply to a distance of 200 nautical miles from the coast. Afterwards, international waters start and individual states don't have any power or say.

Although the high seas make up more than half of the surface of the Earth and 61% of all oceans, only one percent of international waters are under protection.

Illegal fishing, overfishing and other forms of damages to the ecosystem, such as deep-sea mining, oil and gas drilling, can hardly be monitored, tracked or prosecuted in a consistent way.

It's virtually impossible to control what's happening to fish in international waters Image: Ben Stansall/AFP/Getty Images

That's why government officials from 51 countries want to now negotiate the High Seas Treaty in New York. The treaty has been in the works for years and is supposed to protect species and allocate the oceans' resources in a sustainable way.

Why is a healthy underwater world so important for humans and our planet?

The resources of the ocean don't just sustain coast dwellers, but almost 3 billion people worldwide. The entire sea industry has a worth of 3 trillion US dollars (2.8 trillion euros), that's 5% of the world's gross domestic product.

So the ocean isn't just important for beach tourists and fishermen. We need it in order to generate sustainable wave and tidal energy as well as for the production of commodities and even medicine.

Some agents against leukemia for instance derive from a shallow water sponge called Tethya crypta, which can be found in the waters of the Caribbeans. The poison of the fish eating sea snail Conus magnus is being used to develop an effective pain killer. A lot of options are yet to be explored, but scientists see a huge potential for the treatment of diseases.

Why climate change is stressful for oceans

More than half of the total amount of oxygen in our atmosphere is being created by creatures in the ocean. At the same time, oceans store 50 times more CO2 than what's currently found in our atmosphere. The warmer the ocean gets, the less CO2 it can store. It's a vicious cycle: the warmer it gets, the less our oceans can protect the planet from even more extreme weather events.

If temperatures keep increasing with the current speed, scientists believe that many shellfish such as mussels and snails will not survive. That's due to ocean acidification: if the carbon dioxide content in the seawater increases, the PH level in the water changes. The increasing acidity hampers the creation of the chalky shells of the animals. This puts entire biospheres into an imbalance and could threaten entire economic sectors, such as the breeding of oysters and mussels.

The most famous example of coral bleaching is the Great Barrier Reef in Australia Image: Bildagentur-online/McPhoto-Schulz/picture alliance

The rising temperatures in the atmosphere triggered by the burning of coal, oil and gas also change ocean currents and the water gets warmer. This can already mean death for many creatures, such as corals, today. Corals live in symbiosis with colorful algae which help feed them. The warming of the water can lead to algae dying, which means more stress for corals, leading to many losing their color, which is also known as coral bleaching.

How can we protect ecosystems in the ocean now

If nothing changes, half of all sea dwellers will be critically endangered by the end of this century, according to estimates by UNESCO. This doesn't necessarily mean we cannot use the ocean anymore. It just means we have to use it in a way that we don't harm it, or at least only harm it to the extent that it can regenerate on its own.

Every year, we toss away 10 million tons of fish - that's the volume of more than 4500 swimming pools – because of bad fishing practices and processing. That could be prevented - and in turn directly decrease pressure on our oceans.

Toilet waste that runs straight into the river below is polluting our waterways Image: Bay Ismoyo/AFP/Getty Images

Another example: sewage. Around 80 percent of global wastewater is currently being diverted into oceans - unfiltered. In the poorest countries of the world it's even up to 95 percent. This wastewater pollutes, contaminates and destroys oceans and coastal regions. Building sustainable sewage systems, especially in developing countries would protect ecosystems in the ocean and would contribute to better drinking water supply in many places across the world.

Will a new treaty help?

According to the environment program of the United Nations, international treaties are one of the best ways to stop the destruction of oceans.

There have been a lot of treaties signed in the past years regarding the protection of coastal regions. Some have already had a positive effect on the environment, many however have not been able to reach their goals. That has to do with the fact that agreements are always dependent on national parliaments turning them into laws and allocating enough resources to institutions and projects so that the goals can be reached.

The EU is pushing for an ambitious new treaty for species protection and the implementation of the historic 2022 Montreal Kunming Treaty. Part of this historic agreement is to put 30 percent of the globe under protection until 2030. 18 developing and emerging nations are meanwhile pushing for the introduction of a mechanism that guarantees the fair distribution of ocean resources.

This article was first published in German and has been adapted.