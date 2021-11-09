Visit the new DW website

Oceans

Oceans cover more than two-thirds of the surface of the planet - yet they are still not fully understood.

The world's oceans play an important role in the Earth's climate system, and millions of people depend on them directly for sustenance. People also traverse the oceans, and use them to transport goods. Yet the world's oceans are in trouble, as warming and acidification take their toll. They've also become a garbage dump for the planet, with consequences for marine life.

November 2017 Reef-friendly sunscreen for sale in a dive center

Corralling corals off the coast of Bonaire 09.11.2021

In the Caribbean, one Dutch governed island is working on strengthening its coral reefs. The reefs provide food and income to local residents and are a refuge for wildlife.

Newhaven fishing boat skipper Neil Whitney (R) and deckhand Nathan Harman (L) clear the fish from the net aboard the Newhaven fishing boat 'About Time' after the second trawl of the day, off the south-east coast of England on October 12, 2020. - Trawling the Channel aboard his boat 'About Time', skipper Neil Whitney is hopeful the UK can net a post-Brexit trade deal with the EU that he insists finally favours British fishing. A European Union summit on Thursday and Friday will attempt to unlock stalled talks with London weighed down by a key future fishing agreement. We want control of our waters, control of our own (fishing) quotas and we have to build a future because at the moment you can't look ahead and try and work out what's going to happen because we've got no control, Whitney told AFP after setting off in pitch blackness from Newhaven, a port on England's south coast. (Photo by GLYN KIRK / AFP) (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

Illegal trawlers emptying the oceans 24.09.2021

Fish is in high demand and an important source of protein for many people worldwide. But there are thousands of vessels operating illegally. Overfishing is a growing problem.
Reef manta rays and whale sharks accidentally ingest damaging microplastics in Indonesian waters, according to new research published in Frontiers in Marine Science.

Climate change: EU-backed study shows alarming state of oceans 22.09.2021

Ocean temperatures and water levels are continuing to rise as a result of human intervention. This is having a widespread impact on sealife and weather patterns.

©PHOTOPQR/VOIX DU NORD/Johan BEN AZZOUZ ; 09/07/2020 ; Boulogne-sur-mer, le 2020. Nausicaa, Centre National de la Mer. Reprise post-covid pour le plus grand aquarium d'Europe, avec masque obligatoire et mesure de distanciation. PHOTO JOHAN BEN AZZOUZ LA VOIX DU NORD - Nausicaa, the biggest aquarium in Eurpe France, Boulogne sur mer July 9 2020

A dive into Europe's largest aquarium 07.07.2021

At the French Nausicaá marine center in Boulogne-sur-Mer, you can get upfront and close to a manta ray and sharks. Part 18 of our Extreme Places series.
Fahnenbarsche (Anthias anthias) schwimmen um farbwechselnde Gorgonien (Paramuricea clavata), Saint Jean Cap Ferrat, Nizza, Südfrankreich, Frankreich, Europa

WWF says Mediterranean heating 20% faster than world's oceans 22.06.2021

Climate change is heating Mediterranean waters 20% faster than oceans on average worldwide, warns a WWF report. The rising temperatures have been conducive to alien fish and algae invading via the Suez Canal.
Living Planet 1. Teaser DW.com Titel: 210318 DW Living Planet Picture Teaser.png

Avocado farming in the right place, frog love songs & reviving life underwater in Scotland 17.06.2021

We hear of efforts to breathe life back into seabeds off the coast of Scotland, East African farmers cash in on the Global North’s avocado obsession — which has had dire consequences for the environment elsewhere in the world, and a professional frog nerd takes us through the bizarre and bountiful world of frog songs.
Dezember 2020, Ozeane sind der Schlüssel zur Lösung der Klimakrise, sagen führende Politiker der Welt // Co-chaired by Palau and Norway, the Ocean Panel of 14 coastal nations have announced their commitment to 100% ocean sustainability by 2025 under the guise of a 'blue economy'.

Into the blue: Celebrating healthy oceans 08.06.2021

World Oceans Day 2021 marks a push to protect one-third of our "blue planet" by 2030, and ensure that Earth's precarious life-support system is kept in prime health.

Disposable masks are a new environmental plague 24.05.2021

Finding a way to deal with the 129 billion disposable masks used every month is a huge challenge. They litter streets, rivers and oceans. Recycle them is essential, but getting businesses to do it is proving difficult.

Sunlight streaming through the surface of the Pacific Ocean. | Verwendung weltweit, Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Sea burials: Where space stations, rockets rust in peace 14.05.2021

Hundreds of bits of rocket, space stations and satellites have returned to Earth since the 1960s. They are often dumped at sea. How sustainable is that?
Circa 1520, A print of the explorer Ferdinand Magellan (1480 - 1521) discovering the path to the Pacific. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Magellan and the world's first circumnavigation 27.04.2021

Portuguese explorer Ferdinand Magellan, who died 500 years ago, discovered a passage between the Atlantic and Pacific oceans — today's Strait of Magellan.

Dezember 2020, Ozeane sind der Schlüssel zur Lösung der Klimakrise, sagen führende Politiker der Welt // Co-chaired by Palau and Norway, the Ocean Panel of 14 coastal nations have announced their commitment to 100% ocean sustainability by 2025 under the guise of a 'blue economy'.

Oceans key to solving climate crisis, say world leaders 02.12.2020

Co-chaired by Palau and Norway, the Ocean Panel of 14 coastal nations has declared its commitment to 100% ocean sustainability by 2025 under the guise of a 'blue economy'.
29.03.2020, Berlin: Ein weggeworfener Mundschutz liegt auf einem Gehweg an einer Straße in Steglitz. In der Corona-Krise benutzen viele Menschen beim Gang zur Apotheke, zum Arzt oder beim Einkaufen einen Mundschutz. Dieser wird dann nach Benutzung manchmal einfach achtlos weggeworfen. Foto: Wolfram Steinberg/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

Coronavirus: Can we make our masks fully eco-friendly? 24.11.2020

With face masks littering the environment, the search is on for sustainable solutions. Could they be recycled into new products? Or might masks made from organic materials cut pandemic pollution?
Unsere Ozeane: Makrelen. Eingestellt am 18.02.2010. Copyright: 2010 Universum Film GmbH

Living Planet: Sounds of the sea 12.11.2020

Although oceans cover more than two-thirds of the Earth, we don't often hear what goes on beneath the surface. This week: How playing sound underwater could be used to help revive coral reefs — and the ways human noise pollution is muddying the marine soundscape. Also, South Africa’s humpback whales make a stunning comeback.
Sandrah Twinoburyo Schlagwörter: Eco Africa, environment, Sandrah Twinoburyo

Welcome to the newest edition of Eco Africa 28.10.2020

This week on Eco Africa we learn how to turn plastic trash into marble, follow a conservation group saving rhinos from becoming the target of poachers and meet an artist who uses his work to campaign for the oceans.
Geyser on Europa, illustration Geyser on Europa, illustration. Europa is the smallest of the four Galilean moons of Jupiter, and the second closest to the planet. Its surface is icy and relatively smooth. Impacting meteorites cause melting of the surface, allowing the water to smooth out before refreezing. There is some evidence of large-scale movements of the ice, possibly supported by a liquid mantle and driven by thermal processes within the moon. Ice geysers have been seen on this moon, with jets of water-rich material spewing 200 km into space. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxHUNxONLY MARKxGARLICK/SCIENCExPHOTOxLIBRARY F022/6947

Why look for life in 'alien oceans' on distant moons? 03.08.2020

There are moons in the outer solar system with oceans under the surface that may be teeming with life. Scientists are planning missions to Jupiter's Europa and Neptune's Triton to answer questions about life on Earth.
Von NOAA: https://oceanexplorer.noaa.gov/explorations/18ccz/logs/photolog/photolog.html +++ Datei: Relicanthus.jpg Relicanthus sp.—a new species from a new order of Cnidaria collected at 4,100 meters in the Clarion-Clipperton Fracture Zone (CCZ) that lives on sponge stalks attached to nodules. (Image courtesy of Craig Smith and Diva Amon, ABYSSLINE Project)

What's the science on deep-sea mining for rare metals? 05.06.2020

Some of the most sought-after metals and minerals on Earth lie deep — and largely untouched — in our oceans. Science and industry have been exploring those depths for decades. Here's an overview of what we know.
