Oceans cover more than two-thirds of the surface of the planet - yet they are still not fully understood.
The world's oceans play an important role in the Earth's climate system, and millions of people depend on them directly for sustenance. People also traverse the oceans, and use them to transport goods. Yet the world's oceans are in trouble, as warming and acidification take their toll. They've also become a garbage dump for the planet, with consequences for marine life.
We hear of efforts to breathe life back into seabeds off the coast of Scotland, East African farmers cash in on the Global North’s avocado obsession — which has had dire consequences for the environment elsewhere in the world, and a professional frog nerd takes us through the bizarre and bountiful world of frog songs.
Although oceans cover more than two-thirds of the Earth, we don't often hear what goes on beneath the surface. This week: How playing sound underwater could be used to help revive coral reefs — and the ways human noise pollution is muddying the marine soundscape. Also, South Africa’s humpback whales make a stunning comeback.