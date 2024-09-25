Rising sea levels: Are some regions doomed?
From Asia to the Americas, sea levels are rising worldwide due to man-made climate change. Which regions are particularly at risk — and how are the affected countries dealing with the threat?
Tuvalu: Expulsion from paradise
Far away in the South Pacific lies Tuvalu — for now. Experts fear that the archipelago could sink completely. According to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), sea levels will rise by up to 1 meter (3 feet) this century which would be fatal for Tuvalu. The country has concluded an agreement with Australia, according to which 280 Tuvaluans can emigrate there every year.
Maldives: Built on sand
The Maldives is the lowest country on earth — and could be the first to disappear due to rising sea levels. Sand is therefore being piled up around the capital island of Male, one of the most densely populated regions in the world. This is also how the artificial island of Hulhumale, which can be seen here, was created. Its purpose is to offer refuge to the local population when Male is flooded.
Fiji: Frightening future
Experts estimate that 630 million people worldwide could be directly affected by rising sea levels by the end of the century. This is devastating for island states. Not only Tuvalu, but also Kiribati, Tonga and Samoa could disappear within a few decades, leaving their populations homeless. Here in Fiji, more than 600 communities would be forced to relocate.
Indonesia: Capital under water
In Asia, sea levels are rising faster than the global average and are threatening the urban centers on the coasts. Indonesia has already drawn conclusions from this and moved the capital from Jakarta, whose skyline shimmers above the waves here, to higher Borneo. 40% of Jakarta lies below sea level. By 2050, the north of the metropolis could be completely under water.
Bangladesh: Poor position
Its location on the Bay of Bengal in the delta of several large rivers makes Bangladesh prone to flooding. Rising sea levels exacerbate the situation. It affects all coastal regions of the world, but the hardest hit are countries that cannot afford coastal protection. Bangladesh is one of the poorest countries in the world.
United States: Wet feet on Wall Street
An unfavorable combination: Currently only 10 meters (32 feet) above sea level, New York is sinking by one millimeter per year, while the water level is rising by three to four millimeters. Manhattan, especially, will be affected by flooding in future. Other metropolitan areas on the US East Coast, such as Baltimore and Miami, are struggling with the same problem.
Panama: Curse of the Caribbean
On the way to a new life: Around 300 indigenous families left the small island of Gardi Sugdub in May to live in a newly built settlement on Panama's north coast. According to experts, Gardi Sugdub will sink into the Atlantic by 2050. As in Asia, sea levels in Latin America and the Caribbean are rising faster than the global average.
Venice: Atlantis of the Adriatic
Acqua Alta, high water, is part of everyday life in Venice. But by 2100, St. Mark's Square threatens to be constantly under water. Researchers predict a sea level rise of more than 1 meter in the region.For a few years now, the "Mose" flood system has been protecting Venice from extreme flooding with 78 flood gates — but experts doubt that Mose can protect the lagoon city in the long term.
Germany: Defying the North Sea
1,000 kilometers (621 miles) of dykes protect Germany on the North Sea alone and they remain the number one coastal protection measure. Now, dykes are being reinforced along the entire coast and are to be expanded into so-called climate dykes. These are not only higher, but also flatter and wider, which should reduce the damage caused by the impact of waves during storm surges.
Netherlands: Country below sea level
Shallow, shallower, Holland: Two thirds of the Netherlands is at sea level or even below. The country invests heavily in flood protection, but many dams reach their limits in the event of a sharp rise in sea level. The Maeslant storm surge barrier in Rotterdam, which was built in 1997, can only withstand a rise of half-a-meter.
Senegal: 'Africa's Venice' is sinking
Because of its lagoon location and historic old town, Saint Louis in Senegal is also known as the "Venice of Africa." However, it shares the threat of rising sea levels with the world-famous Italian city: 20,000 people have already lost their homes here. The United Nations is relocating those affected further inland.
'Worldwide catastrophe'
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warns of a "worldwide catastrophe" in view of rising sea levels. If global warming can be limited to 1.5 degrees Celsius (34.7 degrees Fahrenheit), the rise would "only" be 30 to 60 centimeters according to climate models. Beyond that, millions of people could lose their homes. The onus is on the industrialized countries, which emit most of the emissions.